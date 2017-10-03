We've all pondered, "But what do I do with it?" The answer is universal: Wrap it
in a bun! bun wraps a series of streams into a single
stream.Duplex-compliant unit.
Say you have an existing module with an implentation like this
// my-transport.js
encryptor.pipe(compressor).pipe(socket).pipe(decompressor).pipe(decryptor);
Totally believable, right? Now each time someone wants to use your module, you have to do something like this
// too much work!
client.pipe(encryptor)
.pipe(compressor)
.pipe(socket)
.pipe(decompressor)
.pipe(decryptor)
.pipe(client);
Gross! Puke! This is horribly inconvenient and ugly for the end user! Let's look at a better solution
// defined in my-transport.js
var bun = require("bun");
module.service = function(socket) {
return bun([encryptor, compressor, socket, decompressor, decryptor]);
});
// used in client
var transport = require("./my-transport");
client.pipe(transport.service(socket)).pipe(client);
Hot cross buns! bun is amazing!
var stream = require("stream"),
bun = require("bun");
// stream generator
var createStream = function createStream(id) {
var s = new stream.Transform({encoding: "utf8"});
s._transform = function _transform(str, encoding, done) {
this.push("(" + id + " " + str + ")");
done();
};
return s;
};
// create some streams
var streams = ["G", "O", "D"].map(function(id) {
return createStream(id);
});
// wrap the streams in a bun!
var hotdog = bun(streams);
// connect hotdog to stdout
hotdog.pipe(process.stdout);
// use the hotdog
hotdog.write("in a bun"); // (D (O (G in a bun)))
Buns are convenient, edible, and keep your hands clean! Use bun!
bun
var service = bun(streams, [options]);
stream objects.
Options:
true.