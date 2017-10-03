bun

We've all pondered, "But what do I do with it?" The answer is universal: Wrap it in a bun! bun wraps a series of streams into a single stream.Duplex -compliant unit.

A Possible And Likely Scenario

Say you have an existing module with an implentation like this

encryptor.pipe(compressor).pipe(socket).pipe(decompressor).pipe(decryptor);

Totally believable, right? Now each time someone wants to use your module, you have to do something like this

client.pipe(encryptor) .pipe(compressor) .pipe(socket) .pipe(decompressor) .pipe(decryptor) .pipe(client);

Gross! Puke! This is horribly inconvenient and ugly for the end user! Let's look at a better solution

var bun = require ( "bun" ); module .service = function ( socket ) { return bun([encryptor, compressor, socket, decompressor, decryptor]); }); var transport = require ( "./my-transport" ); client.pipe(transport.service(socket)).pipe(client);

Hot cross buns! bun is amazing!

Example

var stream = require ( "stream" ), bun = require ( "bun" ); var createStream = function createStream ( id ) { var s = new stream.Transform({ encoding : "utf8" }); s._transform = function _transform ( str, encoding, done ) { this .push( "(" + id + " " + str + ")" ); done(); }; return s; }; var streams = [ "G" , "O" , "D" ].map( function ( id ) { return createStream(id); }); var hotdog = bun(streams); hotdog.pipe(process.stdout); hotdog.write( "in a bun" );

Buns are convenient, edible, and keep your hands clean! Use bun!

API

bun

var service = bun(streams, [options]);

streams - An array of stream objects.

objects. options - An object specifying options. (options are optional)

Options: