Bumped is a release system that make it easy to perform actions before and after releasing a new version of your software.
npm install bumped -g
When you start a new project, run
bumped init.
It creates a configuration file called
.bumpedrc associated with your project where your release steps will be declared.
The configuration file is divided into 3 sections:
For example, a typical
.bumpedrc file will have:
package.json.
Now, next time you run
bumped release <major|minor|patch> it performs all the release steps.
Bumped synchronizes your software version across different package manager configuration files and controls, edits and releases each of its versions to ensure all the files have the same version.
Because writing software is hard enough, we must make the publishing process of software simple and effective.
Consider read this excellent list of articles to expand your vision about the releasing process: