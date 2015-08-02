openbase logo
bump-version

by Ian Storm Taylor
0.5.0 (see all)

Easily bump the version of all the different package.json equivalents.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

223

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bump

Easily bump the version of all the different package.json equivalents.

Installation

$ npm install -g ianstormtaylor/bump

Usage

$ bump 0.4.1

    Version bumped to 0.4.1 in package.json and component.json.

$ bump patch

    Version bumped to 0.4.2 in package.json and component.json.

$ bump minor

    Version bumped to 0.5.0 in package.json and component.json.

$ bump major

    Version bumped to 1.0.0 in package.json and component.json.

API

bump(root, version, manifests)

Bump to version in root, an optional array of manifests can be provided.

bump('/path/to/pkg', '0.3.1');
bump('/path/to/pkg', 'patch');
bump('/path/to/pkg', 'minor');
bump('/path/to/pkg', 'major', ['package.json']); // only package.json

License

MIT

