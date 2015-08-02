bump

Easily bump the version of all the different package.json equivalents.

Installation

npm install -g ianstormtaylor/bump

Usage

$ bump 0.4 .1 Version bumped to 0.4 .1 in package.json and component.json. $ bump patch Version bumped to 0.4 .2 in package.json and component.json. $ bump minor Version bumped to 0.5 .0 in package.json and component.json. $ bump major Version bumped to 1.0 .0 in package.json and component.json.

API

Bump to version in root , an optional array of manifests can be provided.

bump ( '/path/to/pkg' , '0.3.1' ); bump ( '/path/to/pkg' , 'patch' ); bump ( '/path/to/pkg' , 'minor' ); bump ( '/path/to/pkg' , 'major' , [ 'package.json' ]);

License

MIT