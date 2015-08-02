Easily bump the version of all the different package.json equivalents.
$ npm install -g ianstormtaylor/bump
$ bump 0.4.1
Version bumped to 0.4.1 in package.json and component.json.
$ bump patch
Version bumped to 0.4.2 in package.json and component.json.
$ bump minor
Version bumped to 0.5.0 in package.json and component.json.
$ bump major
Version bumped to 1.0.0 in package.json and component.json.
Bump to
version in
root, an optional array of
manifests can be provided.
bump('/path/to/pkg', '0.3.1');
bump('/path/to/pkg', 'patch');
bump('/path/to/pkg', 'minor');
bump('/path/to/pkg', 'major', ['package.json']); // only package.json
MIT