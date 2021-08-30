Bulma's pure JavaScript extension to display toasts. Basically a Bulma's notification implemented as a toast plugin.

Demo

Options

The plugin comes with the following options:

message : The actual message to be displayed. It can be a string, a template string, or a DOM node. See examples. This is required .

: The actual message to be displayed. It can be a string, a template string, or a DOM node. See examples. This is . type : Essentially a Bulma's css class. It can be is-primary , is-link , is-info , is-success , is-warning , is-danger , or any other custom class. Default is a whitesmoke background with dark text as shown here.

: Essentially a Bulma's css class. It can be , , , , , , or any other custom class. Default is a whitesmoke background with dark text as shown here. duration : Duration of the notification in milliseconds. Default is 2000 milliseconds.

: Duration of the notification in milliseconds. Default is milliseconds. position : Position where the notification will be shown. The default is top-right , so if you want it to be on the top-left just add top-left to this option. The available options are: top-left , top-center , top-right , center , bottom-left , bottom-center , and bottom-right .

: Position where the notification will be shown. The default is , so if you want it to be on the top-left just add to this option. The available options are: , , , , , , and . dismissible : Whether the notification will have a close button or not. Default is false .

: Whether the notification will have a close button or not. Default is . pauseOnHover : Pauses delay when hovering the notification. Default is false .

: Pauses delay when hovering the notification. Default is . closeOnClick : Dismisses the notification when clicked. Default is true .

: Dismisses the notification when clicked. Default is . opacity : The notification's container opacity. Default is 1 .

: The notification's container opacity. Default is . animate : See here. Default is no animations.

: See here. Default is no animations. appendTo : By default, the notification will be appended to document.body . Pass a different Node to have it appended else where in the DOM.

: By default, the notification will be appended to . Pass a different Node to have it appended else where in the DOM. extraClasses : Adds classes for styling the toast notification.

Install

npm install bulma-toast

or

yarn add bulma-toast

Quick Start

Link to bulma-toast.min.js

< script src = "bulma-toast.min.js" > </ script >

Use bulma-toast to display a toast

bulmaToast.toast({ message : 'Hello There' }) bulmaToast.toast({ message : 'General Kenobi' , type : 'is-danger' })

ES Modules

import * as bulmaToast from 'bulma-toast' toast({ message : 'Hello There' , type : 'is-success' , dismissible : true , animate : { in : 'fadeIn' , out : 'fadeOut' }, })

Default config

A simple default object to prevent errors. Your options will be merged with these and the defaults will be used if the fields are not provided.

{ "duration" : 2000 , "position" : "top-right" , "closeOnClick" : true , "opacity" : 1 , "single" : false , "offsetTop" : 0 , "offsetBottom" : 0 , "offsetLeft" : 0 , "offsetRight" : 0 }

The default config can be updated using the funcion setDefaults . Also, it's possible to reset to the default config using resetDefaults

bulmaToast.setDefaults({ duration : 1000 , position : 'top-left' , closeOnClick : false , })

Change document context

bulmaToast.setDoc( window .document)

This can be changed before each toast call and can be set to eny element.

Animate

Bulma Toast supports animate.css (and maybe others?). You MUST include animate.css on your document's <head>

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "animate.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/animate.css@4.0.0/animate.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/animate.css/4.0.0/animate.min.css" /> </ head >

Accepts a object with in and out with css classes to add animations. Using Animate.css you would pass a object like this:

{ message : "I'm animated! Yay!" , duration : 2000 , position : "top-right" , animate : { in : 'fadeIn' , out : 'fadeOut' } }

Warning: Don't use opacity when using animations. Some of them use the opacity property like fade in and fade out.

Examples

import { toast } from 'bulma-toast' toast({ message : 'Hello There' , type : 'is-success' , dismissible : true , pauseOnHover : true , }) toast({ message : '<h1>LOOK HERE</h1>' , type : 'is-danger' , dismissible : true , pauseOnHover : true , animate : { in : 'fadeIn' , out : 'fadeOut' }, }) const myMessage = `It's ${ new Date ().toDateString()} ` toast({ message : myMessage, type : 'is-primary' , position : 'center' , closeOnClick : true , pauseOnHover : true , opacity : 0.8 , }) const elm = document .createElement( 'a' ) elm.text = 'Visit my website!' elm.href = 'https://rfoel.com' toast({ message : elm, type : 'is-warning' , position : 'center' , closeOnClick : true , pauseOnHover : true , animate : { in : 'fadeIn' , out : 'fadeOut' }, })

Contributing

Issues and pull requests are welcome.

