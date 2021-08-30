Bulma's pure JavaScript extension to display toasts. Basically a Bulma's notification implemented as a toast plugin.
The plugin comes with the following options:
message: The actual message to be displayed. It can be a string, a template string, or a DOM node. See examples. This is required.
type: Essentially a Bulma's css class. It can be
is-primary,
is-link,
is-info,
is-success,
is-warning,
is-danger, or any other custom class. Default is a whitesmoke background with dark text as shown here.
duration: Duration of the notification in milliseconds. Default is
2000 milliseconds.
position: Position where the notification will be shown. The default is
top-right, so if you want it to be on the top-left just add
top-left to this option. The available options are:
top-left,
top-center,
top-right,
center,
bottom-left,
bottom-center, and
bottom-right.
dismissible: Whether the notification will have a close button or not. Default is
false.
pauseOnHover: Pauses delay when hovering the notification. Default is
false.
closeOnClick: Dismisses the notification when clicked. Default is
true.
opacity: The notification's container opacity. Default is
1.
animate: See here. Default is no animations.
appendTo: By default, the notification will be appended to
document.body. Pass a different Node to have it appended else where in the DOM.
extraClasses: Adds classes for styling the toast notification.
npm install bulma-toast
or
yarn add bulma-toast
<script src="bulma-toast.min.js"></script>
bulmaToast.toast({ message: 'Hello There' })
bulmaToast.toast({ message: 'General Kenobi', type: 'is-danger' })
// Import the toast function
import * as bulmaToast from 'bulma-toast'
// Or use
// import { toast as superToast } from 'bulma-toast'
// to rename your import
toast({
message: 'Hello There',
type: 'is-success',
dismissible: true,
animate: { in: 'fadeIn', out: 'fadeOut' },
})
A simple default object to prevent errors. Your options will be merged with these and the defaults will be used if the fields are not provided.
{
"duration": 2000,
"position": "top-right",
"closeOnClick": true,
"opacity": 1,
"single": false,
"offsetTop": 0,
"offsetBottom": 0,
"offsetLeft": 0,
"offsetRight": 0
}
The default config can be updated using the funcion
setDefaults. Also, it's possible to reset to the default config using
resetDefaults
bulmaToast.setDefaults({
duration: 1000,
position: 'top-left',
closeOnClick: false,
})
bulmaToast.setDoc(window.document)
This can be changed before each toast call and can be set to eny element.
Bulma Toast supports animate.css (and maybe others?). You MUST include animate.css on your document's
<head>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="animate.min.css" />
<!-- or -->
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/animate.css@4.0.0/animate.min.css"
/>
<!-- or -->
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/animate.css/4.0.0/animate.min.css"
/>
</head>
Accepts a object with
in and
out with css classes to add animations. Using Animate.css you would pass a object like this:
{
message: "I'm animated! Yay!",
duration: 2000,
position: "top-right",
animate: { in: 'fadeIn', out: 'fadeOut' }
}
Warning: Don't use
opacity when using animations. Some of them use the opacity property like fade in and fade out.
import { toast } from 'bulma-toast'
toast({
message: 'Hello There',
type: 'is-success',
dismissible: true,
pauseOnHover: true,
})
toast({
message: '<h1>LOOK HERE</h1>',
type: 'is-danger',
dismissible: true,
pauseOnHover: true,
animate: { in: 'fadeIn', out: 'fadeOut' },
})
const myMessage = `It's ${new Date().toDateString()}`
toast({
message: myMessage,
type: 'is-primary',
position: 'center',
closeOnClick: true,
pauseOnHover: true,
opacity: 0.8,
})
const elm = document.createElement('a')
elm.text = 'Visit my website!'
elm.href = 'https://rfoel.com'
toast({
message: elm,
type: 'is-warning',
position: 'center',
closeOnClick: true,
pauseOnHover: true,
animate: { in: 'fadeIn', out: 'fadeOut' },
})
Issues and pull requests are welcome.