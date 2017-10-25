This is an extensions for the Bulma CSS Framework. It adds a
steps component to
track progress in multi step forms or wizards.
I'm trying to keep this working with the latest available Bulma version. Currently tracking: bulma v0.5.3. Other versions should work, but no promises.
npm install bulma-steps-component
There is no .css file available, only a .sass file. Make sure you are using the SASS version of Bulma in your current workflow
bulma-steps.sass file
@import "bulma-steps.sass" after the
@import "bulma.sass" statement in your own
stylesheet
This repository doubles as the documentation page using Jekyll. You can easily see changes in the documentation by running Jekyll locally.
gem install jekyll
jekyll serve inside the root directory of this repository
There is another steps extensions for Bulma available from Wikiki. It even has the same name!