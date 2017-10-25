Steps component for Bulma

This is an extensions for the Bulma CSS Framework. It adds a steps component to track progress in multi step forms or wizards.

Documentation

Usage & Examples

I'm trying to keep this working with the latest available Bulma version. Currently tracking: bulma v0.5.3. Other versions should work, but no promises.

Installation

NPM

npm install bulma-steps-component

Manually

There is no .css file available, only a .sass file. Make sure you are using the SASS version of Bulma in your current workflow

Download the bulma-steps.sass file

file Add @import "bulma-steps.sass" after the @import "bulma.sass" statement in your own stylesheet

Development

This repository doubles as the documentation page using Jekyll. You can easily see changes in the documentation by running Jekyll locally.

Install ruby and then install Jekyll with gem install jekyll

Clone this repository

Run jekyll serve inside the root directory of this repository

inside the root directory of this repository Open the documentation page on http://localhost:4000

Make changes to the bulma-steps.sass file

file Reload the documentation page to see your changes

Related Project

There is another steps extensions for Bulma available from Wikiki. It even has the same name!