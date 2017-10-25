openbase logo
bsc

bulma-steps-component

by Aram Visser
0.5.3 (see all)

Steps component for bulma.io

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Steps component for Bulma

This is an extensions for the Bulma CSS Framework. It adds a steps component to track progress in multi step forms or wizards.

Steps example for a checkout form

Documentation

Usage & Examples

I'm trying to keep this working with the latest available Bulma version. Currently tracking: bulma v0.5.3. Other versions should work, but no promises.

Installation

NPM

npm install bulma-steps-component

Manually

There is no .css file available, only a .sass file. Make sure you are using the SASS version of Bulma in your current workflow

  • Download the bulma-steps.sass file
  • Add @import "bulma-steps.sass" after the @import "bulma.sass" statement in your own stylesheet

Development

This repository doubles as the documentation page using Jekyll. You can easily see changes in the documentation by running Jekyll locally.

  • Install ruby and then install Jekyll with gem install jekyll
  • Clone this repository
  • Run jekyll serve inside the root directory of this repository
  • Open the documentation page on http://localhost:4000
  • Make changes to the bulma-steps.sass file
  • Reload the documentation page to see your changes

There is another steps extensions for Bulma available from Wikiki. It even has the same name!

