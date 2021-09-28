openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bs

bulma-steps

by Wikiki
2.2.1 (see all)

Bulma's extension to manage steps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bulma-steps

Bulma's extension to manage steps (find all my bulma's extensions here)

npm npm Build Status

Preview

❗ Abandoned ❗

As you may have noticed, this package has not been updated for some time. I'm sorry, but unfortunately I'm not able to continue to maintain it, so I recommand the use of one available alternative:

If you're intersted in taking it over and maintain it, please contact me at wikiki@protonmail.com to discuss how to proceed.

Documentation & Demo

You can find the Documentation and a demo here.

Don't forget to add this script to run the bulma steps : <script> bulmaSteps.attach(); </script>.

There is another steps extensions for Bulma available from aramvisser.

Thanks to him for the marker name idea and for the sizes mixin declaration (which is smart).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial