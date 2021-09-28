Bulma's extension to manage steps (find all my bulma's extensions here)
As you may have noticed, this package has not been updated for some time. I'm sorry, but unfortunately I'm not able to continue to maintain it, so I recommand the use of one available alternative:
If you're intersted in taking it over and maintain it, please contact me at wikiki@protonmail.com to discuss how to proceed.
You can find the Documentation and a demo here.
Don't forget to add this script to run the bulma steps :
<script> bulmaSteps.attach(); </script>.
There is another steps extensions for Bulma available from aramvisser.
Thanks to him for the
marker name idea and for the sizes mixin declaration (which is smart).