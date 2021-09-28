Bulma's extension to manage steps (find all my bulma's extensions here)

❗ Abandoned ❗

As you may have noticed, this package has not been updated for some time. I'm sorry, but unfortunately I'm not able to continue to maintain it, so I recommand the use of one available alternative:

If you're intersted in taking it over and maintain it, please contact me at wikiki@protonmail.com to discuss how to proceed.

Documentation & Demo

You can find the Documentation and a demo here.

Don't forget to add this script to run the bulma steps : <script> bulmaSteps.attach(); </script> .

Related Project

There is another steps extensions for Bulma available from aramvisser.