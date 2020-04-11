Tiny npm package that includes the
npm dependencies you need to build your own website with Bulma.
npm install bulma-start
or
yarn add bulma-start
The
npm dependencies included in
package.json are:
bulma
node-sass to compile your own Sass file
postcss-cli and
autoprefixer to add support for older browsers
babel-cli,
babel-preset-env and
babel-preset-es2015-ie for compiling ES6 JavaScript files
Apart from
package.json, the following files are included:
.babelrc configuration file for Babel
.gitignore common Git ignored files
index.html this HTML5 file
_sass/main.scss a basic SCSS file that imports Bulma and explains how to customize your styles, and compiles to
css/main.css
_javascript/main.js an ES6 JavaScript that compiles to
lib/main.js
This package is meant to provide a good starting point for working with Bulma.
When installing this package with the commands above, it landed in
$HOME/node_packages/bulma-start.
In order to use it as a template for your project, you might consider copying it to a better suited location:
cd $HOME/projects
cp -a $HOME/node_modules/bulma-start my-bulma-project
Alternatively, you could do something similar with a GitHub clone as well.
cd $HOME/projects
git clone https://github.com/jgthms/bulma-start
mv bulma-start my-bulma-project
rm -rf my-bulma-project/.git # cut its roots
Now, that you prepared the groundwork for your project, set up Bulma and run the watchers:
cd my-bulma-project
npm install
npm start
As long as
npm start is running, it will watch your changes. You can edit
_sass/main.scss and
_javascript/main.js at will. Changes are immediately compiled to their destinations, where
index.html will pick them up upon reload in your browser.
Some controlling output is written to the
npm start console in that process:
_javascript/main.js -> lib/main.js
=> changed: $HOME/projects/start-with-bulma/_sass/main.scss
Rendering Complete, saving .css file...
Wrote CSS to $HOME/projects/start-with-bulma/css/main.css
Use
npm run to show all available commands:
Lifecycle scripts included in bulma-start:
start
npm-run-all --parallel css-watch js-watch
available via `npm run-script`:
css-build
node-sass _sass/main.scss css/main.css
css-deploy
npm run css-build && npm run css-postcss
css-postcss
postcss --use autoprefixer --output css/main.css css/main.css
css-watch
npm run css-build -- --watch
deploy
npm run css-deploy && npm run js-build
js-build
babel _javascript --out-dir lib
js-watch
npm run js-build -- --watch
If you want to learn more, follow these links: Bulma homepage and Documentation.
Code copyright 2017 Jeremy Thomas. Code released under the MIT license.