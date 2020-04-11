Start package for Bulma

Tiny npm package that includes the npm dependencies you need to build your own website with Bulma.

Install

npm install bulma-start

or

yarn add bulma-start

What's included

The npm dependencies included in package.json are:

bulma

node-sass to compile your own Sass file

to compile your own Sass file postcss-cli and autoprefixer to add support for older browsers

and to add support for older browsers babel-cli , babel-preset-env and babel-preset-es2015-ie for compiling ES6 JavaScript files

Apart from package.json , the following files are included:

.babelrc configuration file for Babel

configuration file for Babel .gitignore common Git ignored files

common Git ignored files index.html this HTML5 file

this HTML5 file _sass/main.scss a basic SCSS file that imports Bulma and explains how to customize your styles, and compiles to css/main.css

a basic SCSS file that and explains how to your styles, and compiles to _javascript/main.js an ES6 JavaScript that compiles to lib/main.js

Get your feet wet

This package is meant to provide a good starting point for working with Bulma.

When installing this package with the commands above, it landed in $HOME/node_packages/bulma-start . In order to use it as a template for your project, you might consider copying it to a better suited location:

cd $HOME /projects cp -a $HOME /node_modules/bulma-start my-bulma-project

Alternatively, you could do something similar with a GitHub clone as well.

cd $HOME /projects git clone https://github.com/jgthms/bulma-start mv bulma-start my-bulma-project rm -rf my-bulma-project/.git

Now, that you prepared the groundwork for your project, set up Bulma and run the watchers:

cd my-bulma-project npm install npm start

As long as npm start is running, it will watch your changes. You can edit _sass/main.scss and _javascript/main.js at will. Changes are immediately compiled to their destinations, where index.html will pick them up upon reload in your browser.

Some controlling output is written to the npm start console in that process:

_javascript/main.js -> lib/main.js => changed: $HOME /projects/start-with-bulma/_sass/main.scss Rendering Complete, saving .css file... Wrote CSS to $HOME /projects/start-with-bulma/css/main.css

Use npm run to show all available commands:

Lifecycle scripts included in bulma-start: start npm-run-all --parallel css-watch js-watch available via `npm run-script`: css-build node-sass _sass/main.scss css/main.css css-deploy npm run css-build && npm run css-postcss css-postcss postcss --use autoprefixer --output css/main.css css/main.css css-watch npm run css-build -- --watch deploy npm run css-deploy && npm run js-build js-build babel _javascript --out-dir lib js-watch npm run js-build -- --watch

If you want to learn more, follow these links: Bulma homepage and Documentation.

Copyright and license

Code copyright 2017 Jeremy Thomas. Code released under the MIT license.