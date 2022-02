This is a port of the Bulma project SASS files to the SCSS syntax.

Currently, these files are based on Bulma version 0.9.3, and will be updated with later releases. The files are converted to SCSS with this script.

Installation

Install with Yarn

yarn add bulma-scss

Install with npm

npm install bulma-scss

Contributions

You can contribute to the Bulma source code.

Support

If you are having issues with this repository, please let us know.

We use this project's Github issue tracker.

License

The project is licensed under the MIT license.