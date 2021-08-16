feel free to open an issue or discussion about it!
This is an extension for the Bulma CSS Framework.
It adds an in-depth
steps component to track progress in multi-step forms or wizards.
Original written by aramvisser over at his original repo
I'm trying to keep this working with the latest available Bulma version. Currently tracking: bulma v0.8.2. Other versions should work, but no promises.
npm install bulma-o-steps
bulma-steps.sass file
@import "bulma-steps.sass" after the
@import "bulma.sass" statement in your own
stylesheet
bulma-steps.min.css file
@import "bulma-steps.min.css" after the
@import "bulma.css" statement in your own
stylesheet
bulma-steps.css
Alternatively, you can include bulma and bulma-steps from a CDN. As of writing, these are the current CDNs for both:
This repository doubles as the documentation page using Jekyll. You can see changes in the documentation by running Jekyll locally.
gem install jekyll
gem uninstall eventmachine and reinstalling the proper one with
gem install eventmachine --platform ruby
jekyll serve inside the root directory of this repository. Use
--livereload if you'd like to see the changes live.
There is another steps extension by Wikiki, and the original source of this one, by aramvisser