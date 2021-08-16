⚠️ LOOKING FOR MAINTAINERS ⚠️

Steps component for Bulma

This is an extension for the Bulma CSS Framework.

It adds an in-depth steps component to track progress in multi-step forms or wizards.

Original written by aramvisser over at his original repo

Documentation

Usage & Examples

I'm trying to keep this working with the latest available Bulma version. Currently tracking: bulma v0.8.2. Other versions should work, but no promises.

Installation

NPM

npm install bulma-o-steps

Manually

SASS

Download the bulma-steps.sass file

file Add @import "bulma-steps.sass" after the @import "bulma.sass" statement in your own stylesheet

CSS

Download the bulma-steps.min.css file

file Add @import "bulma-steps.min.css" after the @import "bulma.css" statement in your own stylesheet

after the statement in your own stylesheet An expanded version of the file is also available at bulma-steps.css

Hosted Online

Alternatively, you can include bulma and bulma-steps from a CDN. As of writing, these are the current CDNs for both:

Development

This repository doubles as the documentation page using Jekyll. You can see changes in the documentation by running Jekyll locally.

Install ruby and then install Jekyll with gem install jekyll

Ruby's eventmachine is broken in windows, you can fix it by uninstalling it with gem uninstall eventmachine and reinstalling the proper one with gem install eventmachine --platform ruby

and reinstalling the proper one with Clone this repository

Run jekyll serve inside the root directory of this repository. Use --livereload if you'd like to see the changes live.

inside the root directory of this repository. Use if you'd like to see the changes live. Open the documentation page on http://localhost:4000

Make changes to the bulma-steps.sass file

file Reload the documentation page to see your changes

