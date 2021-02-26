openbase logo
bulma-modal-fx

by postare
1.1.1 (see all)

A set of modal window effects with CSS transitions and animations for Bulma.

Overview

Categories

Readme

Bulma Modal FX

A set of modal window effects with CSS transitions and animations for Bulma. Very inspired by this Codrops resource/article https://github.com/codrops/ModalWindowEffects

Demo: https://postare.github.io/bulma-modal-fx Bulma docs: https://bulma.io/documentation

Effects

class modal-fx- + effect example: modal-fx-newsPaper

  • normal
  • fadeInScale
  • slideRight
  • slideLeft
  • slideTop
  • slideBottom
  • fall
  • slideFall
  • newsPaper
  • 3dFlipVertical
  • 3dFlipHorizontal
  • 3dSign
  • 3dSignDown
  • superScaled
  • 3dSlit
  • 3dRotateFromBottom
  • 3dRotateFromLeft

Examples

https://postare.github.io/bulma-modal-fx/

INSTALL

npm i bulma-modal-fx

or simply download latest release: https://github.com/postare/bulma-modal-fx/releases/

GETTING STARTED

Include the plugin css file:

<link  rel="stylesheet" href="dist/css/modal-fx.min.css" />

(optional) Include the plugin just before body closing tag:

<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/js/modal-fx.min.js"></script>

Or use a CDN

<link  rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/bulma-modal-fx/dist/css/modal-fx.min.css" />

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/bulma-modal-fx/dist/js/modal-fx.min.js"></script>

HTML MARKUP

<!-- trigger button -->
<span class="button modal-button" data-target="modal-id">Open modal</span> 

<!-- related modal with fx class "modal-fx-fadeInScale" --> 
<div id="modal-id" class="modal modal-fx-fadeInScale">  
    <div class="modal-background"></div>  
    <div class="modal-content">  
    <!-- Any other Bulma elements you want -->  
    </div>  
    <button class="modal-close is-large" aria-label="close"></button>  
</div> 

<!-- To activate the modal, just add the is-active modifier on the .modal container -->
<div id="modal-id" class="modal modal-fx-fadeInScale is-active"></div>[...]

Bulma documentation on modal

MODIFIERS

Class modifiers for .modal:

  • .modal-pos-top: modal positioned on top
  • .modal-pos-bottom: modal positioned on bottom

Class modifiers for .modal-content:

  • .is-huge: 100% width modal
  • .is-tiny: 400px width modal
  • .is-image: if the content is an image

SASS VARIABLES

// Modal minimal setup
$transition-duration: .3s;
$transition-duration-newsPaper: .7s;
$transition-duration-3dslit: .5s;
$modal-perspective: 1300px;
$modal-bg-color: rgba($black,.86);

