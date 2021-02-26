Bulma Modal FX

A set of modal window effects with CSS transitions and animations for Bulma. Very inspired by this Codrops resource/article https://github.com/codrops/ModalWindowEffects

Demo: https://postare.github.io/bulma-modal-fx Bulma docs: https://bulma.io/documentation

Effects

class modal-fx- + effect example: modal-fx-newsPaper

normal

fadeInScale

slideRight

slideLeft

slideTop

slideBottom

fall

slideFall

newsPaper

3dFlipVertical

3dFlipHorizontal

3dSign

3dSignDown

superScaled

3dSlit

3dRotateFromBottom

3dRotateFromLeft

Examples

INSTALL

npm i bulma-modal-fx

or simply download latest release: https://github.com/postare/bulma-modal-fx/releases/

GETTING STARTED

Include the plugin css file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/css/modal-fx.min.css" />

(optional) Include the plugin just before body closing tag:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/js/modal-fx.min.js" > </ script >

Or use a CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/bulma-modal-fx/dist/css/modal-fx.min.css" />

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/bulma-modal-fx/dist/js/modal-fx.min.js" > </ script >

HTML MARKUP

< span class = "button modal-button" data-target = "modal-id" > Open modal </ span > < div id = "modal-id" class = "modal modal-fx-fadeInScale" > < div class = "modal-background" > </ div > < div class = "modal-content" > </ div > < button class = "modal-close is-large" aria-label = "close" > </ button > </ div > < div id = "modal-id" class = "modal modal-fx-fadeInScale is-active" > </ div > [...]

Bulma documentation on modal

MODIFIERS

Class modifiers for .modal :

.modal-pos-top : modal positioned on top

: modal positioned on top .modal-pos-bottom : modal positioned on bottom

Class modifiers for .modal-content :

.is-huge : 100% width modal

: 100% width modal .is-tiny : 400px width modal

: 400px width modal .is-image : if the content is an image

SASS VARIABLES