Library with missing Functional / Atomic CSS classes for Bulma framework, which doesn't require Bulma framework to work! ❤️
You can use Bulma Helpers without installation directly from cdnjs. Just import file
bulma-helpers.min.css:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bulma-helpers/0.4.0/css/bulma-helpers.min.css" integrity="sha512-U6ELnUi7oqVEjkLmFw5r5UR5LEtvpImS/jUykBKneVhD0lxZxfJZ3k3pe003ktrtNZYungd9u3Urp2X09wKwXg==" crossorigin="anonymous" />
Link to library on cdnjs:
https://cdnjs.com/libraries/bulma-helpers
Installation is nearly the same as pure Bulma framework.
npm install bulma-helpers
or
yarn add bulma-helpers
After installation, you can import the CSS file into your project using this snippet:
import 'bulma-helpers/css/bulma-helpers.min.css'
Bulma-helpers library complies with Bulma convention of naming classes. Most of classes are of the
is-* and
has-* type. Example:
.is-borderless
or
.has-padding-top-5
One exception are pure Flexbox classes, which names just reflect modifiers. Example:
.flex-row
or
.align-center
You can use Bulma-helpers with any other CSS framework or even as a standalone library, if you want to write Functional / Atomic CSS code. Keep in mind that Bulma-helpers library bases on Sass, so you will need basic knowledge of Sass to customize the library.
Bulma-helpers, equally to Bulma, is a CSS library. As such, the sole output is a single CSS file: bulma-helpers.css
You can either use that file, "out of the box", or download the Sass source files to customize the variables or choose which modules do you want to use.
There is no JavaScript included.
Bulma-helpers, equally to Bulma, uses autoprefixer to make (most) Flexbox features compatible with earlier browser versions. According to Can I use, Bulma is compatible with recent versions of:
Internet Explorer (10+) is only partially supported.
All modules are toggled on and all variables have some values by default. You can customize these values by assigning your values to variables, defined in the library. All available variables you can find in corresponding files in
variables directory. Toggling off media queries (variables for this you can find in
sass/helpers/variables/media-queries.sass, for example
$enable-flex-media-queries) will decrease size of the library dramatically.
node-sass installed. If not, install it. (
npm install node-sass --save-dev)
SCSS to
CSS, i.e.
"customize-css": "node-sass --omit-source-map-url ./src/scss/bulma-helpers-customization.scss ./src/css/bulma-helpers-customization.css". Add this script to
scripts section in
package.json. As you can see in script, our file in which we will customize
bulma-helpers is called
bulma-helpers-customization.scss. The result
CSS output will be in
bulma-helpers-customization.css (notice the different extension of file).
SCSS file in which you will customize
bulma-helpers variables (i.e.
scss/bulma-helpers-customization.scss)
bulma-helpers in created file.
Example content of file with customization:
@charset "utf-8";
$sizing-range-start: 1;
$sizing-range-end: 666;
$sizing-interval: 6;
@import "../../node_modules/bulma-helpers/bulma-helpers.sass";
css file, i.e.
npm run customize-css
bulma-helpers-customization.css) in your scss file, i.e.
@import "css/bulma-helpers-customization.css";
Default unit in code and in this README is
px, but you can change it to any unit, for example
em or
rem. Change will be global for all helpers.
$default-unit: 'px' !default
For all generated classes (such as
has-margin-bottom-*, where
* is value from given range) there is a simple way to change range and interval of generated classes. You can change the following variables in corresponding sass files. All variables follow the same pattern, shown below.
$sizing-range-start: 50 !default
$sizing-range-end: 400 !default
$sizing-interval: 50 !default
We've got
name of customized value, such as
sizing or
spacing, then variable's meaning, such as
range-start,
range-end and
interval.
For media queries, the rule is the same. The only difference is that rest of variable's name is preceded by
mq.
$mq-sizing-range-start: 50 !default
$mq-sizing-range-end: 400 !default
$mq-sizing-interval: 50 !default
You can decide whether you want to include media queries in your project or not. In
variables/media-queries.sass file you can find variables which allows you to customize your Bulma-helpers. All of defined variables are built on top of the following pattern:
$enable-media-queries: true !default
This variables enables/disables all media queries in the project.
For choosing certain modules, such as max/min width/height sizing media queries, you can assign a value to variables such as:
$enable-sizing-max-min-width-height-media-queries: true !default
Breakpoints are same as default breakpoints in Bulma. If you want to change them, then just override the same breakpoint variables as in Bulma, for example:
$tablet: 800px
Units for the spacing and media query spacing helpers are using pixels by default. If you want to generate classes for additional units (such as rem or em), override the list of unit variables, which allows for a single unit or list of units. For example:
$additional-spacing-units: 'rem' 'em'
Generated spacing and media query classes for the above configuration will result in new spacing classes appended with
-rem or
-em. For example,
has-margin-5-rem and
has-margin-5-em.
By default, all modules are included in result build. Even so, you can decide on your own which modules do you want to use in your project.
To achieve this, you have to remove unwanted sass modules imports from main
_all.sass files in helpers directory or remove single file imports from
_all.sass in corresponding modules directories.
// --- MEDIA QUERIES
// ALL
$enable-media-queries: true !default // set to false if you don't want to include media queries at all
// spacing - MARGIN / PADDING
$enable-spacing-media-queries: true !default // set to false if you don't want to include ALL MARGIN / PADDING media queries
// sizing - WIDTH / HEIGHT
$enable-sizing-media-queries: true !default // set to false if you don't want to include ALL WIDTH / HEIGHT media queries
$enable-sizing-width-height-media-queries: true !default // set to false if you don't want to include WIDTH / HEIGHT
$enable-sizing-max-min-width-height-media-queries: true !default // set to false if you don't want to include MAX-WIDTH / MAX-HEIGHT / MIN-WIDTH / MIN-HEIGHT
$enable-sizing-misc-media-queries: true !default // set to false if you don't want to include OTHERS
// flex
$enable-flex-media-queries: true !default // set to false if you don't want to include FLEXBOX media queries
$enable-flex-core-media-queries: true !default // set to false if you don't want to include FLEXBOX CORE
$enable-flex-align-self-items-media-queries: true !default // set to false if you don't want to include ALIGN-SELF / ALIGN-ITEMS
$enable-flex-align-justify-media-queries: true !default // set to false if you don't want to include ALIGN-CONTENT / JUSTIFY-CONTENT
// --- BREAKPOINTS - Default values of responsiveness breakpoints. They are equal to Bulma v0.7.2 breakpoints.
// The container horizontal gap, which acts as the offset for breakpoints
$gap: 64px !default
// 960, 1152, and 1344 have been chosen because they are divisible by both 12 and 16
$tablet: 769px !default
// 960px container + 4rem
$desktop: 960px + (2 * $gap) !default
// 1152px container + 4rem
$widescreen: 1152px + (2 * $gap) !default
$widescreen-enabled: true !default
// 1344px container + 4rem
$fullhd: 1344px + (2 * $gap) !default
$fullhd-enabled: true !default
// --- WIDTH / HEIGHT
$sizing-range-start: 50 !default // from this value WIDTH / HEIGHT classes will be generated (i.e. has-width-50)
$sizing-range-end: 400 !default // to this value will be generated WIDTH / HEIGHT classes (i.e. has-height-400)
$sizing-interval: 50 !default // this will be gap between previous and next class (i.e. has-width-50, has-width-100, has-width-150 and so on)
$sizing-max-min-width-height-range-start: $sizing-range-start !default // from this value MAX / MIN WIDTH / HEIGHT classes will be generated (i.e. has-max-width-50)
$sizing-max-min-width-height-range-end: $sizing-range-end !default // to this value will be generated WIDTH / HEIGHT classes (i.e. has-min-height-400)
$sizing-max-min-width-height-interval: $sizing-interval !default // this will be gap between previous and next class (i.e. has-min-width-50, has-min-width-100, has-min-width-150 and so on)
$mq-sizing-range-start: $sizing-range-start !default // from this value WIDTH / HEIGHT classes will be generated for media queries (i.e. .has-width-50-mobile)
$mq-sizing-range-end: $sizing-range-end !default // to this value will be generated WIDTH / HEIGHT classes (i.e. has-height-400-tablet)
$mq-sizing-interval: $sizing-interval !default // this will be gap between previous and next class (i.e. has-width-50-mobile, has-width-100-mobile, has-width-150-mobile and so on)
$mq-sizing-max-min-width-height-range-start: $sizing-max-min-width-height-range-start !default // from this value MAX / MIN WIDTH / HEIGHT classes will be generated for media queries (i.e. has-max-width-50-tablet)
$mq-sizing-max-min-width-height-range-end: $sizing-max-min-width-height-range-end !default // to this value will be generated WIDTH / HEIGHT classes (i.e. has-min-height-400-fullhd)
$mq-sizing-max-min-width-height-interval: $sizing-max-min-width-height-interval !default // this will be gap between previous and next class (i.e. has-min-width-50-fullhd, has-min-width-50-fullhd, has-min-width-50-fullhd and so on)
// --- MARGIN / PADDING
$spacing-range-start: 5 !default // from this value MARGIN / PADDING classes will be generated (i.e. has-margin-5)
$spacing-range-end: 150 !default // to this value will be generated MARGIN / PADDING classes (i.e. has-padding-150)
$spacing-interval: 5 !default // this will be gap between previous and next class (i.e. has-padding-5, has-padding-10, has-padding-15 and so on)
$mq-spacing-range-start: $spacing-range-start !default // from this value MARGIN / PADDING classes will be generated for media queries (i.e. .has-margin-5-mobile)
$mq-spacing-range-end: $spacing-range-end !default // to this value will be generated MARGIN / PADDING classes (i.e. has-padding-150-tablet)
$mq-spacing-interval: $spacing-interval !default // this will be gap between previous and next class (i.e. has-padding-5-mobile, has-padding-10-mobile, has-padding-15-mobile and so on)
$additional-spacing-units: () !default // this can be configured with additional unit type(s) to use for the spacing and media query spacing helpers
All values are represented by pixels with the exception for the spacing helpers, which allows for configuration of additional units, so e.g.
has-max-width-50 class means that this element's maximal width is 50px.
.has-margin-5
gives
margin: 5px !important
.has-margin-top-5
gives
margin-top: 5px !important
(5, 10, 15, ..., 150)
In the same way as above for margin.
.has-padding-5
.has-padding-top-5
(5, 10, 15, ..., 150)
.has-width-50
gives
width: 50px !important
.has-height-50
(50, 100, 150, ..., 400)
.has-max-width-50
gives
width: 50px !important
.has-min-height-50
gives
min-height: 50px !important
(50, 100, 150, ..., 400)
.is-full-width
gives
width: 100% !important
.is-half-height
gives
height: 50% !important
full (100%), half (50%), quarter (25%)
.has-page-width
gives
width: 100vw !important
full (100vw/vh), half (50vw/vh), quarter (25vw/vh)
By default, media queries for sizing and spacing are toggled on. You can use media queries in exactly the same as in Bulma framework. Just add postfix to classname with breakpoints name, such as
-mobile or
-widescreen-only.
There are few defined breakpoints - mobile, tablet, tablet-only, touch, desktop, desktop-only, widescreen, widescreen-only, fullhd. Everything as in Bulma! You can read more here.
$gap: 64px !default
$tablet: 769px !default
$desktop: 960px + (2 * $gap) !default
$widescreen: 1152px + (2 * $gap) !default
$widescreen-enabled: true !default
$fullhd: 1344px + (2 * $gap) !default
$fullhd-enabled: true !default
.has-margin-5-mobile
.has-margin-top-5-tablet
(5, 10, 15, ..., 150)
In the same way as above for margin.
.has-padding-5-fullhd
.has-padding-top-5-widescreen
(5, 10, 15, ..., 150)
For all flex classes you can do all the responsive things. For example:
.flex-mobile
.justify-center-desktop
.has-width-50-touch
.has-height-50-mobile
(50, 100, 150, ..., 400)
.has-max-width-50-desktop
.has-min-height-50-mobile
(50, 100, 150, ..., 400)
.is-full-width-tablet
.is-half-height-widescreen
full (100%), half (50%), quarter (25%)
.has-page-width-mobile
full (100vw/vh), half (50vw/vh), quarter (25vw/vh)
Names of classes reflect modifiers. There are modifiers for:
Examples:
.flex-row
.flex-column
.align-start
.justify-center
.align-self-baseline
.align-items-flex-end
.nowrap
.is-borderless
Makes cascade of borderless (applies lack of border to all tr, td and th in the table).
.is-completely-borderless
.has-border-width-3
gives
border-width: 3px !important
.has-border-top-width-3
gives
border-top-width: 3px !important
(1, 2, 3, ..., 10)
.has-cursor-pointer
gives
cursor: pointer !important
.is-blurred
gives
filter: blur(15px) !important
.is-blurred-medium
gives
filter: blur(40px) !important
.is-blurred-hard
gives
filter: blur(75px) !important
(15px, 40px, 75px)
Code copyright 2018 Jędrzej Maczan. Code released under the MIT license. README bases on Bulma README file.