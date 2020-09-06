openbase logo
by Muhammad Ubaid Raza
0.4.3 (see all)

Fluent Design Theme for Bulma, inspired by Microsoft’s Fluent Design System. https://mubaidr.github.io/bulma-fluent/

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

115

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Bulma-Fluent:

Fluent Design Theme for Bulma, inspired by Microsoft’s Fluent Design System.

Also check out Fluent Design Components for Vue.js or Addons for Bulma.


NPM

Demo

Bulma Fluent Demo

Screenshot

Quick install

NPM

npm install bulma-fluent

Yarn

yarn add bulma-fluent

Import

After installation, you can import the CSS/Sass file into your project using this snippet:

css

import 'bulma-fluent/css/bulma.css'

sass

import 'bulma-fluent/bulma.sass'

unpkg.com/bulma-fluent

Download from this Repository

Download Latest Minified Build

Customize

Simply set your own Sass variables before importing Bulma-fluent.

// Set your brand colors
$primary: #8a4d76;
$info: #fa7c91;
$success: #757763;
$warning: yellow;
$danger: red;
$light: #ccc;
$dark: #444;

// Update font family
$family-sans-serif: 'Calibri', 'Arial';

// Import the Bulma-fluent
@import 'bulma-fluent/bulma.sass';

Code copyright 2018 Muhammad Ubaid Raza.

Code released under the MIT license.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Jibbie R. Eguna
Jibbie R. Eguna
🎨

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

