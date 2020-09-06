Fluent Design Theme for Bulma, inspired by Microsoft’s Fluent Design System.

Also check out Fluent Design Components for Vue.js or Addons for Bulma.

Demo

Bulma Fluent Demo

Screenshot

Quick install

NPM

npm install bulma-fluent

Yarn

yarn add bulma-fluent

Import

After installation, you can import the CSS/Sass file into your project using this snippet:

css

import 'bulma-fluent/css/bulma.css'

sass

import 'bulma-fluent/bulma.sass'

CDN link

unpkg.com/bulma-fluent

Download from this Repository

Download Latest Minified Build

Customize

Simply set your own Sass variables before importing Bulma-fluent.

$primary : #8a4d76 ; $info : #fa7c91 ; $success : #757763 ; $warning : yellow; $danger : red; $light : #ccc ; $dark : #444 ; $family-sans-serif : 'Calibri' , 'Arial' ; @ import 'bulma-fluent/bulma.sass' ;

Copyright and license

Code copyright 2018 Muhammad Ubaid Raza.

Code released under the MIT license.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!