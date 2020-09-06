Fluent Design Theme for Bulma, inspired by Microsoft’s Fluent Design System.
Also check out Fluent Design Components for Vue.js or Addons for Bulma.
npm install bulma-fluent
yarn add bulma-fluent
After installation, you can import the CSS/Sass file into your project using this snippet:
import 'bulma-fluent/css/bulma.css'
import 'bulma-fluent/bulma.sass'
Simply set your own Sass variables before importing Bulma-fluent.
// Set your brand colors
$primary: #8a4d76;
$info: #fa7c91;
$success: #757763;
$warning: yellow;
$danger: red;
$light: #ccc;
$dark: #444;
// Update font family
$family-sans-serif: 'Calibri', 'Arial';
// Import the Bulma-fluent
@import 'bulma-fluent/bulma.sass';
Code copyright 2018 Muhammad Ubaid Raza.
Code released under the MIT license.
