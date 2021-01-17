Bulma css with Dracula dark color themes
https://mazipan.github.io/bulma-dracula/
Install dependency:
$ yarn add bulma-dracula
# OR
$ npm i bulma-dracula
Import in your
.scss files:
// this is already bundled with bulma.css
@import "~bulma-dracula/src/bulma-dracula.scss";
CDN on
unpkg:
https://unpkg.com/bulma-dracula@1.0.0/dist/bulma-dracula.css
Change
1.0.0 with latest version or you can just hit https://unpkg.com/bulma-dracula
Bulma Dracula already bundled with Bulma CSS, that's why it can not be overriden. You can override with only use our SCSS variable definitions.
$ yarn add bulma bulma-dracula
# OR
$ npm i bulma bulma-dracula
@import "~bulma-dracula/src/bulma-dracula-vars.scss";
// You can override the default Bulma Dracula variables here
@import "~bulma/bulma";
This repo will override these variables https://bulma.io/documentation/customize/variables/ with below palletes:
|Palette
|Hex
|Background
#282a36
|Current Line
#44475a
|Selection
#44475a
|Foreground
#f8f8f2
|Comment
#6272a4
|Cyan
#8be9fd
|Green
#50fa7b
|Orange
#ffb86c
|Pink
#ff79c6
|Purple
#bd93f9
|Red
#ff5555
|Yellow
#f1fa8c
Copyright © 2019, Released under MIT license. By Irfan Maulana from 🇮🇩