bd

bulma-dracula

by Irfan Maulana
1.1.1 (see all)

😈 Bulma css with Dracula dark color themes

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

😈 bulma-dracula

Bulma Dracula Bulma Travis Bulma Dracula NPM Download Dependencies

Bulma css with Dracula dark color themes

Homepage

https://mazipan.github.io/bulma-dracula/

Screenshoot

Screenshoot

Usage

Install dependency:

$ yarn add bulma-dracula
# OR
$ npm i bulma-dracula

Import in your .scss files:

// this is already bundled with bulma.css
@import "~bulma-dracula/src/bulma-dracula.scss";

CDN on unpkg:

https://unpkg.com/bulma-dracula@1.0.0/dist/bulma-dracula.css

Change 1.0.0 with latest version or you can just hit https://unpkg.com/bulma-dracula

Override Variables

Bulma Dracula already bundled with Bulma CSS, that's why it can not be overriden. You can override with only use our SCSS variable definitions.

  • Install Bulma and Bulma Dracula seperately:
$ yarn add bulma bulma-dracula
# OR
$ npm i bulma bulma-dracula
  • Use Bulma Dracula variables:
@import "~bulma-dracula/src/bulma-dracula-vars.scss";
// You can override the default Bulma Dracula variables here
@import "~bulma/bulma";

Dracula Color Palette

This repo will override these variables https://bulma.io/documentation/customize/variables/ with below palletes:

PaletteHex
Background#282a36
Current Line#44475a
Selection#44475a
Foreground#f8f8f2
Comment#6272a4
Cyan#8be9fd
Green#50fa7b
Orange#ffb86c
Pink#ff79c6
Purple#bd93f9
Red#ff5555
Yellow#f1fa8c

Support me

Copyright © 2019, Released under MIT license. By Irfan Maulana from 🇮🇩

