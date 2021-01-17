Bulma css with Dracula dark color themes

https://mazipan.github.io/bulma-dracula/

Usage

Install dependency:

$ yarn add bulma-dracula $ npm i bulma-dracula

Import in your .scss files:

@ import "~bulma-dracula/src/bulma-dracula.scss" ;

CDN on unpkg :

https://unpkg.com/bulma-dracula@1.0.0/dist/bulma-dracula.css

Change 1.0.0 with latest version or you can just hit https://unpkg.com/bulma-dracula

Override Variables

Bulma Dracula already bundled with Bulma CSS, that's why it can not be overriden. You can override with only use our SCSS variable definitions.

Install Bulma and Bulma Dracula seperately:

$ yarn add bulma bulma-dracula $ npm i bulma bulma-dracula

Use Bulma Dracula variables:

@ import "~bulma-dracula/src/bulma-dracula-vars.scss" ; @ import "~bulma/bulma" ;

Dracula Color Palette

This repo will override these variables https://bulma.io/documentation/customize/variables/ with below palletes:

Palette Hex Background #282a36 Current Line #44475a Selection #44475a Foreground #f8f8f2 Comment #6272a4 Cyan #8be9fd Green #50fa7b Orange #ffb86c Pink #ff79c6 Purple #bd93f9 Red #ff5555 Yellow #f1fa8c

Copyright © 2019, Released under MIT license. By Irfan Maulana from 🇮🇩