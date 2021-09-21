Bulma Dashboard is extension for the Bulma CSS framework that enables you to easily write dashboard-style interfaces with fixed horizontal panels.
The Bulma Dashboard extension is available as an npm package:
npm install bulma-dashboard
You can also download or link to the Sass or CSS files directly.
All functionality is used inside of the
dashboard class, which is intended to take up the entire page. Here's an example:
<div class="dashboard is-full-height">
<!-- left panel -->
<div class="dashboard-panel is-one-quarter">
</div>
<!-- main section -->
<div class="dashboard-main is-scrollable">
<nav class="navbar is-fixed-top">
<div class="navbar-brand">
<span class="navbar-item">
Bulma Dashbaord
</span>
</div>
</nav>
<section class="section">
<p class="title">
Main
</p>
</section>
<!-- the footer will take up all unused space at the bottom -->
<footer class="footer">
</footer>
</div>
<!-- right panel -->
<div class="dashboard-panel is-small">
</div>
</div>
You can see an example page in
docs/index.html. Here's a screenshot:
You can visit that page here.
If you add a Bulma
footer in the dashboard main section, it will "stick" to the bottom and fill up all remaining space.
There are a variety of widths available for panels:
|Class
|Width
is-one-quarter
|1/4
is-half
|1/2
is-one-third
|1/3
is-small
|15rem
is-medium
|25rem
is-large
|30rem
By default, panels are 25rem wide. You can change that default using the
$dashboard-default-panel-widthvariable.
You can add the
is-scrollable class to any element to make it scrollable.
You can add the
has-thick-padding class to a panel to bulk up the padding to double the default.
|Variable
|Default
|Meaning
$dashboard-default-panel-width
|25rem
|The default panel width if no size modifier is added
$dashboard-default-panel-padding
|1.5rem
|The padding in panels