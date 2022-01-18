Bulma's extension to display a calendar. It can be used on page as large calendar with apointments or in modal/popup for datepicker.

Examples

var calendars = new bulmaCalendar( '.bulmaCalendar' , { dateFormat : 'dd.MM.yyyy' });

where dateFormat is a string with a combination of this values:

d : short day ( 1 - 31 ) dd : long day ( 00 - 31 ) EEE : short weekday ( es : Mon) EEEE : long weekday ( es : Monday) M : short month ( 1 - 12 ) MM : long month ( 01 - 12 ) MMM : short month name ( es : Jan, Feb) MMMM : full month name ( es : January) yy : short year ( 18 ) yyyy : full year ( 2018 )

For more values take a look at the date-fns 2.x format.

Language

var calendars = new bulmaCalendar( '.bulmaCalendar' , { lang : 'it' });

Default Options

Here's the options object and the default values as appears on code. For more options, please see the documentation.

var defaultOptions = { color : 'primary' , isRange : false , allowSameDayRange : true , lang : 'en-US' , startDate : undefined , endDate : undefined , minDate : null , maxDate : null , disabledDates : [], disabledWeekDays : undefined , highlightedDates : [], weekStart : 0 , dateFormat : 'MM/dd/yyyy' , enableMonthSwitch : true , enableYearSwitch : true , displayYearsCount : 50 , };

Documentation & Demo

