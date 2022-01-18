openbase logo
bc

bulma-calendar

by Wikiki
6.1.15 (see all)

Bulma's extension to display a calendar

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

263

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bulma-calendar

Bulma's extension to display a calendar. It can be used on page as large calendar with apointments or in modal/popup for datepicker.

npm npm Build Status

Examples

Date format

var calendars = new bulmaCalendar('.bulmaCalendar', {
    dateFormat: 'dd.MM.yyyy' // 01.01.2021
});

where dateFormat is a string with a combination of this values:

d: short day (1-31)
dd: long day (00-31)
EEE: short weekday (es: Mon)
EEEE: long weekday (es: Monday)
M: short month (1-12)
MM: long month (01-12)
MMM: short month name (es: Jan, Feb)
MMMM: full month name (es: January)
yy: short year (18)
yyyy: full year (2018)

For more values take a look at the date-fns 2.x format.

Language


var calendars = new bulmaCalendar('.bulmaCalendar', {
    lang: 'it' // refer to date-fns locales
});

Default Options

Here's the options object and the default values as appears on code. For more options, please see the documentation.

var defaultOptions = {
    color: 'primary',
    isRange: false,
    allowSameDayRange: true,
    lang: 'en-US',
    startDate: undefined,
    endDate: undefined,
    minDate: null,
    maxDate: null,
    disabledDates: [],
    disabledWeekDays: undefined,
    highlightedDates: [],
    weekStart: 0,
    dateFormat: 'MM/dd/yyyy',
    enableMonthSwitch: true,
    enableYearSwitch: true,
    displayYearsCount: 50,
};

Documentation & Demo

You can find the full Documentation and a demo here

