Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/5212
Read All Reviews
sayak-sarkar
AllenAJ
frilox042
rajesh-tirupathi
gauravsahu34
akjha9721
DevenRathod2

Top Feedback

34Great Documentation
29Easy to Use
22Highly Customizable
18Performant
12Responsive Maintainers
6Bleeding Edge

Readme

Bulma

Bulma is a modern CSS framework based on Flexbox.

Github npm npm Awesome Join the chat at https://gitter.im/jgthms/bulma Build Status

Bulma: a Flexbox CSS framework

Quick install

Bulma is constantly in development! Try it out now:

NPM

npm install bulma

or

Yarn

yarn add bulma

Bower

bower install bulma

Import

After installation, you can import the CSS file into your project using this snippet:

@import 'bulma/css/bulma.css'

CDN

https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/bulma

Feel free to raise an issue or submit a pull request.

CSS only

Bulma is a CSS framework. As such, the sole output is a single CSS file: bulma.css

You can either use that file, "out of the box", or download the Sass source files to customize the variables.

There is no JavaScript included. People generally want to use their own JS implementation (and usually already have one). Bulma can be considered "environment agnostic": it's just the style layer on top of the logic.

Browser Support

Bulma uses autoprefixer to make (most) Flexbox features compatible with earlier browser versions. According to Can I use, Bulma is compatible with recent versions of:

  • Chrome
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Opera
  • Safari

Internet Explorer (10+) is only partially supported.

Documentation

The documentation resides in the docs directory, and is built with the Ruby-based Jekyll tool.

Browse the online documentation here.

ProjectDescription
Bulma with Attribute ModulesAdds support for attribute-based selectors
Bulma with RailsIntegrates Bulma with the rails asset pipeline
BulmaRazorA lightweight component library based on Bulma and Blazor.
Vue Admin (dead)Vue Admin framework powered by Bulma
BulmaswatchFree themes for Bulma
Goldfish (read-only)Vault UI with Bulma, Golang, and Vue Admin
ember-bulmaEmber addon providing a collection of UI components for Bulma
BloomerA set of React components for Bulma
React-bulmaReact.js components for Bulma
BuefyLightweight UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma
vue-bulma-componentsBulma components for Vue.js with straightforward syntax
BulmaJSJavascript integration for Bulma. Written in ES6 with a data-* API
Bulma-modal-fxA set of modal window effects with CSS transitions and animations for Bulma
Bulma StylusUp-to-date 1:1 translation to Stylus
Bulma.styl (read-only)1:1 Stylus translation of Bulma 0.6.11
elm-bulmaBulma + Elm
elm-bulma-classesBulma classes prepared for usage with Elm
Bulma CustomizerBulma Customizer – Create your own bespoke Bulma build
FulmaWrapper around Bulma for fable-react
Laravel EnsoSPA Admin Panel built with Bulma, VueJS and Laravel
Django BulmaIntegrates Bulma with Django
Bulma TemplatesFree Templates for Bulma
React Bulma ComponentsAnother React wrap on React for Bulma.io
purescript-bulmaPureScript bindings for Bulma
Vue DatatableBulma themed datatable based on Vue, Laravel & JSON templates
bulma-fluentFluent Design Theme for Bulma inspired by Microsoft’s Fluent Design System
csskrt-csskrtAutomatically add Bulma classes to HTML files
bulma-pagination-reactBulma pagination as a react component
bulma-helpersFunctional / Atomic CSS classes for Bulma
bulma-swatch-hookBulma swatches as a react hook and a component
BulmaWP (read-only)Starter WordPress theme for Bulma
RalmaStateless Ractive.js Components for Bulma
Django Simple BulmaLightweight integration of Bulma and Bulma-Extensions for your Django app
rbxComprehensive React UI Framework written in TypeScript
Awesome Bulma TemplatesFree real-world Templates built with Bulma
TrunxSuper Saiyan React components, son of awesome Bulma, implemented in TypeScript
@aybolit/bulmaWeb Components library inspired by Bulma and Bulma-extensions
DrulmaDrupal theme for Bulma.
BulrushA Bulma-based Python Pelican blog theme
Bulma Variable ExportAccess Bulma Variables in Javascript/Typescript in project using Webpack
BulmilAn agnostic UI components library based on Web Components, made with Bulma & Stencil.
Svelte Bulma ComponentsLibrary of UI components to be used in Svelte.js or standalone.
Bulma Nunjucks StarterkitStarterkit for Nunjucks with Bulma.
Bulma-SocialSocial Buttons and Colors for Bulma
DivjoyReact codebase generator with Bulma templates
BlazoriseBlazor component library with the support for Bulma CSS framework
Oruga-BulmaBulma theme for Oruga UI
@bulvar/bulmaBulma with CSS Variables support

Code copyright 2022 Jeremy Thomas. Code released under the MIT license.

100
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

A decent CSS framework with the potential to grow into something awesome in the future. I have used Bulma in a few personal projects and have been pleasantly surprised. The ease of using it and it's simple out of the box nature are a big plus in my books for any CSS frameworks. The documentation is still a bit lacking and could use some work, however, I am sure it will improve over time. Being an ardent flexbox fan, it was an instant click for me when I discovered Bulma and I hope to keep using it in the future.

2
suterma
sajinimarychandy
Allen JosephINDIA46 Ratings53 Reviews
20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.
1 year ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I tried our Bulma over bootstrap in one of my projects. And unlike bootstrap, Bulma allows you to completely customize all the components inside it. Something I noticed about Bulma would be that powerful flexbox grid for you to implement. And also there's no default styling in Bulma to follow. Comparing it to bootstrap, it's smaller too! Since Bulma is made with Sass, it's pretty modular too. Even though it's not as popular as Bootstrap, there are some good tutorials out there.

1
suterma
Damien GetherMontreal47 Ratings43 Reviews
August 15, 2020
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

My experience was more fighting with the lib. I got hyped by the presentation. Promise to be easy to use and customizable. But as soon as I wanted something that is not in the way bulma want I started to fight with bulma. I guess I lose the fight, I learnt from Dragon Ball that Bulma is pretty strong compare to standard human.

1
PCPbiscuit
rajesh-tirupathiHyderabad, India73 Ratings95 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

A modern CSS framework which is getting more popular now. This simple CSS library required no prior experience or knowledge in JS or CSS. Just read the docs for few minutes then you are all set to start working on this. Its very easy to learn this library and self-explanatory API and great documentation help any beginner to write from scratch. You will have great control over the components and its highly customizable. You don't have to reinvent the wheel which you can get it free with Bulma.io. The best part is its opensource.

0
Gaurav SahuJaipur Rajasthan86 Ratings78 Reviews
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
9 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

an ardent follower of bootstrap, fed up with its old(hearing from others), JQuery coupling, CSS, default styling, and a little bit less customizable. Then I insist u use this for your pet project to get a hand on, it provides more customizable flex boxes, written with SASS (which is new). One more thing compared to bootstrap is that it is much lighter than bootstrap. A few issues I faced were hard to use, not superb documentation. Recommended not to use in the real project now it still has a long way to go.

0

Alternatives

tailwindcssA utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
GitHub Stars
54K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
509
Top Feedback
93Great Documentation
81Easy to Use
81Highly Customizable
bootstrapThe most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web.
GitHub Stars
155K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2,813
Top Feedback
133Easy to Use
130Great Documentation
80Highly Customizable
@patternfly/react-coreA set of React components for the PatternFly project.
GitHub Stars
556
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
uikitA lightweight and modular front-end framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
38
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
carbon-componentsA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
124K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
See 20 Alternatives

Tutorials

Learn Bulma in 10 minutes
www.youtube.comLearn Bulma in 10 minutesThis is an introductory tutorial for Bulma CSS framework. It is simple, elegant, modern CSS framework with bunch of UI components. I’ll show you how to get s...
Using ReactJS and Bulma - valvers.com
www.valvers.comUsing ReactJS and Bulma - valvers.comAn extremely powerful combination for web development is a combination of ReactJS (for the HTML view) and Bulma for the css styling of the application. It’s a great web application starter.
Bulma | Introduction - GeeksforGeeks
www.geeksforgeeks.org2 years agoBulma | Introduction - GeeksforGeeksA computer science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and practice/competitive programming/company interview Questions.
Master Bulma CSS framework and code 4 projects with 14 pages
www.udemy.com2 years agoMaster Bulma CSS framework and code 4 projects with 14 pages<p><strong>ABOUT</strong></p><p><strong>Bulma - one of the world’s most popular front-end frameworks!</strong></p><p>This course covers <strong>all the different parts</strong> of the latest version of one of the world’s most popular front-end framework, <strong>Bulma 0.8.0</strong>. Bulma has been …
Bulma
www.gatsbyjs.org2 years agoBulmaBulma is a free, open source CSS framework based on Flexbox. This guide will show you how to get started with Gatsby and Bulma. This guide…