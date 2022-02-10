Bulma is a modern CSS framework based on Flexbox.
Bulma is constantly in development! Try it out now:
npm install bulma
or
yarn add bulma
bower install bulma
After installation, you can import the CSS file into your project using this snippet:
@import 'bulma/css/bulma.css'
https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/bulma
Bulma is a CSS framework. As such, the sole output is a single CSS file: bulma.css
You can either use that file, "out of the box", or download the Sass source files to customize the variables.
There is no JavaScript included. People generally want to use their own JS implementation (and usually already have one). Bulma can be considered "environment agnostic": it's just the style layer on top of the logic.
Bulma uses autoprefixer to make (most) Flexbox features compatible with earlier browser versions. According to Can I use, Bulma is compatible with recent versions of:
Internet Explorer (10+) is only partially supported.
The documentation resides in the docs directory, and is built with the Ruby-based Jekyll tool.
Browse the online documentation here.
A decent CSS framework with the potential to grow into something awesome in the future. I have used Bulma in a few personal projects and have been pleasantly surprised. The ease of using it and it's simple out of the box nature are a big plus in my books for any CSS frameworks. The documentation is still a bit lacking and could use some work, however, I am sure it will improve over time. Being an ardent flexbox fan, it was an instant click for me when I discovered Bulma and I hope to keep using it in the future.
I tried our Bulma over bootstrap in one of my projects. And unlike bootstrap, Bulma allows you to completely customize all the components inside it. Something I noticed about Bulma would be that powerful flexbox grid for you to implement. And also there's no default styling in Bulma to follow. Comparing it to bootstrap, it's smaller too! Since Bulma is made with Sass, it's pretty modular too. Even though it's not as popular as Bootstrap, there are some good tutorials out there.
My experience was more fighting with the lib. I got hyped by the presentation. Promise to be easy to use and customizable. But as soon as I wanted something that is not in the way bulma want I started to fight with bulma. I guess I lose the fight, I learnt from Dragon Ball that Bulma is pretty strong compare to standard human.
A modern CSS framework which is getting more popular now. This simple CSS library required no prior experience or knowledge in JS or CSS. Just read the docs for few minutes then you are all set to start working on this. Its very easy to learn this library and self-explanatory API and great documentation help any beginner to write from scratch. You will have great control over the components and its highly customizable. You don't have to reinvent the wheel which you can get it free with Bulma.io. The best part is its opensource.
an ardent follower of bootstrap, fed up with its old(hearing from others), JQuery coupling, CSS, default styling, and a little bit less customizable. Then I insist u use this for your pet project to get a hand on, it provides more customizable flex boxes, written with SASS (which is new). One more thing compared to bootstrap is that it is much lighter than bootstrap. A few issues I faced were hard to use, not superb documentation. Recommended not to use in the real project now it still has a long way to go.