bullseye

Attach elements onto their target

Install

npm install bullseye --save

bower install bullseye --save

Position el according to the current position of target . In order to play well with friends, bullseye won't change the position CSS property, but instead leaves it up to you to set the appropriate position value on el . This way, we don't make it hard for you to set a different position value when you need to.

Option Description caret When true , the tracked position will be right below the text selection caret instead of below the entire target element tracking When not false , window resize events will update the position for el autoupdateToCaret Set to false if you don't want automatic position updates when caret is set to true context Set to a DOM element if you want height readings to be relative to that element plus its height

When you call bullseye(el, target?, options?) , you'll get back a tiny API to interact with the instance.

If target isn't provided, it'll match el . Bullseye supports operator overloading.

bullseye(el) bullseye(el, options) bullseye(el, target) bullseye(el, target, options)

Refreshes position of el according to the current position of target .

Returns the current position in { x, y } format. Note that these values will be slightly modified in .refresh() , so it's not 100% 1-to-1.

When caret is true , it becomes computationally expensive to figure out the position whenever a key is pressed. For that reason, you can put bullseye to sleep on blur events and wake it up on focus , calling .refresh() . This isn't done automatically for you to give you finer-grained control.

Removes the resize event listener. Note that further calls to .refresh will throw exceptions.

License

MIT