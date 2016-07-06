openbase logo
bul

bullseye

by Nicolás Bevacqua
1.5.0

🎯 Attach elements onto their target

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

bullseye

Attach elements onto their target

Install

npm install bullseye --save

bower install bullseye --save

bullseye(el, target?, options?)

Position el according to the current position of target. In order to play well with friends, bullseye won't change the position CSS property, but instead leaves it up to you to set the appropriate position value on el. This way, we don't make it hard for you to set a different position value when you need to.

OptionDescription
caretWhen true, the tracked position will be right below the text selection caret instead of below the entire target element
trackingWhen not false, window resize events will update the position for el
autoupdateToCaretSet to false if you don't want automatic position updates when caret is set to true
contextSet to a DOM element if you want height readings to be relative to that element plus its height

When you call bullseye(el, target?, options?), you'll get back a tiny API to interact with the instance.

If target isn't provided, it'll match el. Bullseye supports operator overloading.

bullseye(el)
bullseye(el, options)
bullseye(el, target)
bullseye(el, target, options)

.refresh()

Refreshes position of el according to the current position of target.

.read()

Returns the current position in { x, y } format. Note that these values will be slightly modified in .refresh(), so it's not 100% 1-to-1.

.sleep()

When caret is true, it becomes computationally expensive to figure out the position whenever a key is pressed. For that reason, you can put bullseye to sleep on blur events and wake it up on focus, calling .refresh(). This isn't done automatically for you to give you finer-grained control.

.destroy()

Removes the resize event listener. Note that further calls to .refresh will throw exceptions.

License

MIT

