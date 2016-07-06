Attach elements onto their target
npm install bullseye --save
bower install bullseye --save
bullseye(el, target?, options?)
Position
el according to the current position of
target. In order to play well with friends, bullseye won't change the
position CSS property, but instead leaves it up to you to set the appropriate
position value on
el. This way, we don't make it hard for you to set a different
position value when you need to.
|Option
|Description
caret
|When
true, the tracked position will be right below the text selection caret instead of below the entire
target element
tracking
|When not
false, window resize events will update the position for
el
autoupdateToCaret
|Set to
false if you don't want automatic position updates when
caret is set to
true
context
|Set to a DOM element if you want height readings to be relative to that element plus its height
When you call
bullseye(el, target?, options?), you'll get back a tiny API to interact with the instance.
If
target isn't provided, it'll match
el. Bullseye supports operator overloading.
bullseye(el)
bullseye(el, options)
bullseye(el, target)
bullseye(el, target, options)
.refresh()
Refreshes position of
el according to the current position of
target.
.read()
Returns the current position in
{ x, y } format. Note that these values will be slightly modified in
.refresh(), so it's not 100% 1-to-1.
.sleep()
When
caret is
true, it becomes computationally expensive to figure out the position whenever a key is pressed. For that reason, you can put bullseye to sleep on
blur events and wake it up on
focus, calling
.refresh(). This isn't done automatically for you to give you finer-grained control.
.destroy()
Removes the
resize event listener. Note that further calls to
.refresh will throw exceptions.
MIT