The fastest, most reliable, Redis-based distributed queue for Node.
Carefully written for rock solid stability and atomicity.
Some notable organizations using BullMQ:
Install:
$ yarn add bullmq
Add jobs to the queue:
import { Queue } from 'bullmq';
const queue = new Queue('Paint');
queue.add('cars', { color: 'blue' });
Process the jobs in your workers:
import { Worker } from 'bullmq';
const worker = new Worker('Paint', async job => {
if (job.name === 'cars') {
await paintCar(job.data.color);
}
});
Listen to jobs for completion:
import { QueueEvents } from 'bullmq';
const queueEvents = new QueueEvents('Paint');
queueEvents.on('completed', ({ jobId }) => {
console.log('done painting');
});
queueEvents.on('failed', ({ jobId: string, failedReason: string }) => {
console.error('error painting', failedReason);
});
This is just scratching the surface, check all the features and more in the official documentation
Since there are a few job queue solutions, here is a table comparing them:
|Feature
|Bullmq-Pro
|Bullmq
|Bull
|Kue
|Bee
|Agenda
|Backend
|redis
|redis
|redis
|redis
|redis
|mongo
|Observables
|✓
|Group Rate Limit
|✓
|Group Support
|✓
|Parent/Child Dependencies
|✓
|✓
|Priorities
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Concurrency
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Delayed jobs
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Global events
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Rate Limiter
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Pause/Resume
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Sandboxed worker
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repeatable jobs
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Atomic ops
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Persistence
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|UI
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Optimized for
|Jobs / Messages
|Jobs / Messages
|Jobs / Messages
|Jobs
|Messages
|Jobs
Fork the repo, make some changes, submit a pull-request! Here is the contributing doc that has more details.
Thanks for all the contributors that made this library possible, also a special mention to Leon van Kammen that kindly donated his npm bullmq repo.