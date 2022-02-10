The SDK clients for web and React Native for https://www.flagsmith.com/. Flagsmith allows you to manage feature flags and remote config across multiple projects, environments and organisations.
For full documentation visit https://docs.flagsmith.com/clients/javascript/
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
If you encounter a bug or feature request we would like to hear about it. Before you submit an issue please search existing issues in order to prevent duplicates.
If you have any questions about our projects you can email support@flagsmith.com.