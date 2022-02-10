openbase logo
bullet-train-client

by BulletTrainHQ
0.2.5 (see all)

Javascript Client for Flagsmith. Ship features with confidence using feature flags and remote config. Host yourself or use our hosted version at https://www.flagsmith.com/

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Flagsmith Javascript Client

npm version

The SDK clients for web and React Native for https://www.flagsmith.com/. Flagsmith allows you to manage feature flags and remote config across multiple projects, environments and organisations.

Adding to your project

For full documentation visit https://docs.flagsmith.com/clients/javascript/

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Getting Help

If you encounter a bug or feature request we would like to hear about it. Before you submit an issue please search existing issues in order to prevent duplicates.

Get in touch

If you have any questions about our projects you can email support@flagsmith.com.

Website

Documentation

