Bull / BullMQ queue command line REPL.

Version compatibility

For bull 3.x.x use bull-repl@latest (0.x.x)

(0.x.x) For bullmq use bull-repl@next (1.x.x)

Install

npm install bull-repl -g

Run

Overview help

help

Commands: help [ command ...] Provides help for a given command . exit Exits application. connect [options] <queue> Connect to bull queue connect-list List of saved connections connect-rm <name> Remove saved connection connect-save <name> Save current connection connect-to <name> Connect to saved connection stats Count of jobs by type active [options] Fetch active jobs waiting [options] Fetch waiting jobs completed [options] Fetch completed jobs failed [options] Fetch failed jobs delayed [options] Fetch delayed jobs pause Pause current queue resume Resume current queue from pause get <jobId...> Get job add [options] <data> Add job to queue e.g. add '{"x": 1}' rm <jobId...> Remove job retry <jobId...> Retry job retry-failed Retry first 100 failed jobs promote <jobId...> Promote job fail <jobId> <reason> Move job to failed complete <jobId> <data> Move job to completed e.g. complete 1 '{"x": 1}' clean [options] <period> Clean queue for period ago, period format - https://github.com/zeit/ms logs [options] <jobId> Get logs of job log <jobId> <data> Add log to job events-on Turn on logging of queue events events-off Turn off logging of queue events

Connect help

connect

Usage: connect [options] <queue> Connect to bull queue Options: - -help output usage information - -prefix <prefix> Prefix to use for all queue jobs - h, --host <host> Redis host for connection - p, --port <port> Redis port for connection - d, --db <db> Redis db for connection - -password <password> Redis password for connection - c, --cert <cert> Absolute path to pem certificate if TLS used

Fetch jobs by group help

active -- help

Usage: active [options] Fetch active jobs Options: - -help output usage information - q, --query <query> Query jobs via jq - https: / /stedolan.github.io/jq /manual/ - t, --timeAgo <timeAgo> Get jobs since time ago via https: / /github.com/zeit /ms#examples - s, --start <start> Start index (pagination) - e, --end <end> End index (pagination)

Notes