Bull / BullMQ queue command line REPL.
bull-repl@latest (0.x.x)
bull-repl@next (1.x.x)
npm install bull-repl -g
help
Commands:
help [command...] Provides help for a given command.
exit Exits application.
connect [options] <queue> Connect to bull queue
connect-list List of saved connections
connect-rm <name> Remove saved connection
connect-save <name> Save current connection
connect-to <name> Connect to saved connection
stats Count of jobs by type
active [options] Fetch active jobs
waiting [options] Fetch waiting jobs
completed [options] Fetch completed jobs
failed [options] Fetch failed jobs
delayed [options] Fetch delayed jobs
pause Pause current queue
resume Resume current queue from pause
get <jobId...> Get job
add [options] <data> Add job to queue e.g. add '{"x": 1}'
rm <jobId...> Remove job
retry <jobId...> Retry job
retry-failed Retry first 100 failed jobs
promote <jobId...> Promote job
fail <jobId> <reason> Move job to failed
complete <jobId> <data> Move job to completed e.g. complete 1 '{"x": 1}'
clean [options] <period> Clean queue for period ago, period format - https://github.com/zeit/ms#examples
logs [options] <jobId> Get logs of job
log <jobId> <data> Add log to job
events-on Turn on logging of queue events
events-off Turn off logging of queue events
connect --help
Usage: connect [options] <queue>
Connect to bull queue
Options:
--help output usage information
--prefix <prefix> Prefix to use for all queue jobs
-h, --host <host> Redis host for connection
-p, --port <port> Redis port for connection
-d, --db <db> Redis db for connection
--password <password> Redis password for connection
-c, --cert <cert> Absolute path to pem certificate if TLS used
active --help
Usage: active [options]
Fetch active jobs
Options:
--help output usage information
-q, --query <query> Query jobs via jq - https://stedolan.github.io/jq/manual/#Basicfilters. Notice, that bull data in root key e.g '[.root[] | select(.progress > 70)]'
-t, --timeAgo <timeAgo> Get jobs since time ago via https://github.com/zeit/ms#examples
-s, --start <start> Start index (pagination)
-e, --end <end> End index (pagination)
bull-repl connect my-queue