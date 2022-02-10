Bull Dashboard is a UI built on top of Bull to help you visualize your queues and their jobs. With this library you get a beautiful UI for visualizing what's happening with each job in your queues, their status and some actions that will enable you to get the jobs done.
As this library provides only the visualization for your queues, keep in mind that:
If you want to learn more about queues and Redis: https://redis.io/.
To add it to your project start by adding the library to your dependencies list:
yarn add bull-master
Or
npm i bull-master
The first step is to let bull-board know the queues you have already set up, to do so we use the
queues option.
// for express
const express = require('express')
const Queue = require('bull')
const bullMaster = require('bull-master')
const app = express()
const someQueue = new Queue()
const someOtherQueue = new Queue()
const bullMasterApp = bullMaster({
queues: [someQueue, someOtherQueue],
})
// you can get existing queues
bullMasterApp.getQueues()
// you could also choose to change the queues to display in run time
bullMasterApp.setQueues([someQueue])
app.use('/admin/queues', bullMasterApp)
// for koa
const Koa = require('koa')
const Router = require('@koa/router')
const Queue = require('bull')
const bullMaster = require('bull-master')
const app = new Koa()
const someQueue = new Queue()
const someOtherQueue = new Queue()
router.all('/admin/queues*', bullMaster.koa({
queues: [someQueue, someOtherQueue],
prefix: '/admin/queues',
}))
app
.use(router.routes())
.use(router.allowedMethods())
// other configurations for your server
That's it! Now you can access the
/admin/queues route and you will be able to monitor everything that is happening in your queues 😁
First of all, thank you for being interested in helping out, your time is always appreciated in every way. 💯
Remember to read the Code of Conduct so you also help maintaining a good Open source community around this project!
Here's some tips:
If you want to help us solving the issues, be it a bug, a feature or a question, you might need to fork and clone this project.
To fork a project means you're going to have your own version of it under your own GitHub profile, you do it by clicking the "Fork" button on the top of any project's page on GitHub.
Cloning a project means downloading it to your local machine, you do it in the command line:
git clone git@github.com:YOUR_GITHUB_USERNAME/bull-master.git
That will create a
bull-master folder inside the directory you executed the command, so you need to navigate inside it:
cd bull-master
This project requires that you have yarn installed
Also make sure you are running Redis for this project (bull-master's example connects to Redis' default port 6379).
Now, to try it out locally you can run:
yarn --pure-lockfile
yarn dev:client
yarn dev:server
This project is licensed under the MIT License, so it means it's completely free to use and copy, but if you do fork this project with nice additions that we could have here, remember to send a PR 👍