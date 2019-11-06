openbase logo
bws

bulk-write-stream

by Mathias Buus
2.0.1 (see all)

Writable stream that forwards everything in the highWaterMark buffer to a custom write function using the new writev api in streams

npm
GitHub
16K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

bulk-write-stream

Writable stream that forwards everything in the highWaterMark buffer to a custom write function using the new writev api in streams

npm install bulk-write-stream

build status

Usage

var bulk = require('bulk-write-stream')

var ws = bulk.obj(function (list, cb) {
  console.log('should write list of objects', list)
  cb()
})

ws.write('a')
ws.write('b')
ws.write('c')
ws.write('d')

API

var ws = bulk([options], write, [flush])

Create a new binary bulk write stream. Options are forwarded to the writable stream constructor. Write is called with write(list, cb) where list is everything currently buffered in the writable stream.

If you specify a flush function that will be called with flush(cb) before the stream emits finish.

var ws = bulk.obj([options], write, [flush])

A shorthand for setting objectMode: true

License

MIT

