Writable stream that forwards everything in the
highWaterMark buffer
to a custom
write function using the new writev api in streams
npm install bulk-write-stream
var bulk = require('bulk-write-stream')
var ws = bulk.obj(function (list, cb) {
console.log('should write list of objects', list)
cb()
})
ws.write('a')
ws.write('b')
ws.write('c')
ws.write('d')
var ws = bulk([options], write, [flush])
Create a new binary bulk write stream. Options are forwarded to the writable stream constructor.
Write is called with
write(list, cb) where list is everything currently buffered in the writable stream.
If you specify a flush function that will be called with
flush(cb) before the stream emits
finish.
var ws = bulk.obj([options], write, [flush])
A shorthand for setting
objectMode: true
MIT