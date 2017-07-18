require a whole directory of trees in bulk

example

var bulk = require ( 'bulk-require' ); var sections = bulk(__dirname, [ 'data/**/*.js' , 'render/*.js' ]); console .log(sections);

Running this glob.js file in a directory with these contents:

data/ cats/ index .js meow/ x .js dogs/ index .js small/ yip .js wolf/ doge .js owners/ data .js glob .js render/ xyz/ ignored .js x .js

Gives this output:

{ data: { cats: { [Function] index: [Circular], meow: [Object] }, dogs: { [Function] index: [Circular], small: [Object], wolf: [Object] }, owners: { data: [Object] } }, render: { x: { oneoneone: 111 , twotwotwo: 222 } } }

bound arguments

You can also bind arguments by passing in an array instead of a glob string.

For example, if all **/data.js files have exports that take a db argument, you can bind the arguments in bulk:

data/owners/data.js:

exports.all = function ( db ) { return db.createReadStream({ start : 'owner!' , end : 'owner!\uffff' }); }; exports.one = function ( db, name, cb ) { db.get( 'owner!' + name, cb); };

In this instance data.js has multiple individual exports but argument binding also works if you export a single function with module.exports= assignment.

Now you can just call sections.owners.data.one() without supplying the db :

var level = require ( 'level' ); var db = level( '/tmp/test.db' ); var bulk = require ( 'bulk-require' ); var sections = bulk(__dirname + '/data' , [ [ '**/data.js' , db ], '**/*.js' ]); sections.owners.data.one( 'mr-jenkins' , console .log);

null '{ "cats" : 5 , "dogs" : 3 }'

warning

For applications full of real-world trade-offs and messy business logic organized into model/ and view/ directories this approach to loading modules may be justified, but most of the time you should just use the regular kind of require.

What you should absolutely never do is run this module from somewhere deep in your codebase. It should be very close to the entry point of your application.

Sometimes it's OK to break the rules. Especially if you can get away with it. Caveat npmtor.

methods

var bulk = require ( 'bulk-require' )

var modules = bulk(basedir, globs, opts={})

Return a nested object modules by expanding the string or array of strings globs rooted at the directory basedir .

Each file will be placed into the nested tree modules based on its filename with respect to basedir . Each directory becomes a new nested object.

For each item in the globs array, if the item itself is an array, the glob string will be treated as the first argument and the extra arguments will be bound to all the top-level function exports for files matching the glob pattern.

If there is an index.js module that exports a single function with module.exports= , all the sub-modules will be attached to the index reference and it will serve as the parent node at that tree level.

You can optionally pass in a custom require function with opts.require .

install

With npm do:

npm install bulk- require

license

MIT