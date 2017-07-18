require a whole directory of trees in bulk
var bulk = require('bulk-require');
var sections = bulk(__dirname, [ 'data/**/*.js', 'render/*.js' ]);
console.log(sections);
Running this
glob.js file in a directory with these contents:
data/
cats/
index.js
meow/
x.js
dogs/
index.js
small/
yip.js
wolf/
doge.js
owners/
data.js
glob.js
render/
xyz/
ignored.js
x.js
Gives this output:
{ data:
{ cats: { [Function] index: [Circular], meow: [Object] },
dogs: { [Function] index: [Circular], small: [Object], wolf: [Object] },
owners: { data: [Object] } },
render: { x: { oneoneone: 111, twotwotwo: 222 } } }
You can also bind arguments by passing in an array instead of a glob string.
For example, if all
**/data.js files have exports that take a
db argument,
you can bind the arguments in bulk:
data/owners/data.js:
exports.all = function (db) {
return db.createReadStream({ start: 'owner!', end: 'owner!\uffff' });
};
exports.one = function (db, name, cb) {
db.get('owner!' + name, cb);
};
In this instance
data.js has multiple individual exports but argument binding
also works if you export a single function with
module.exports= assignment.
Now you can just call
sections.owners.data.one() without supplying the
db:
var level = require('level');
var db = level('/tmp/test.db');
var bulk = require('bulk-require');
var sections = bulk(__dirname + '/data', [
[ '**/data.js', db ],
'**/*.js'
]);
sections.owners.data.one('mr-jenkins', console.log);
null '{"cats":5,"dogs":3}'
For applications full of real-world trade-offs and messy business logic
organized into
model/ and
view/ directories this approach to loading
modules may be justified, but most of the time you should just use the regular
kind of require.
What you should absolutely never do is run this module from somewhere deep in your codebase. It should be very close to the entry point of your application.
Sometimes it's OK to break the rules. Especially if you can get away with it. Caveat npmtor.
var bulk = require('bulk-require')
Return a nested object
modules by expanding the string or array of strings
globs rooted at the directory
basedir.
Each file will be placed into the nested tree
modules based on its filename
with respect to
basedir. Each directory becomes a new nested object.
For each item in the
globs array, if the item itself is an array, the glob
string will be treated as the first argument and the extra arguments will be
bound to all the top-level function exports for files matching the glob pattern.
If there is an
index.js module that exports a single function with
module.exports=, all the sub-modules will be attached to the index reference
and it will serve as the parent node at that tree level.
You can optionally pass in a custom
require function with
opts.require.
With npm do:
npm install bulk-require
MIT