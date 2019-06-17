A tool, backed by decaffeinate, to help you convert some or all of a CoffeeScript codebase to JavaScript.
The tool can check a codebase for decaffeinate-readiness, and once the code (or a part of it) is ready, bulk-decaffeinate can actually run the conversion and some follow-up cleanups. Here's an example of checking the Hubot repo:
> npm install -g bulk-decaffeinate decaffeinate eslint
...
> git clone https://github.com/philc/vimium.git
...
> cd vimium
> bulk-decaffeinate check
Doing a dry run of decaffeinate on 50 files...
50/50
All checks succeeded! decaffeinate can convert all 50 files.
Run "bulk-decaffeinate convert" to convert the files to JavaScript.
> bulk-decaffeinate convert
Verifying that decaffeinate can successfully convert these files...
50/50
Backing up files to .original.coffee...
50/50
Renaming files from .coffee to .js...
50/50
Generating the first commit: "decaffeinate: Rename bg_utils.coffee and 49 other files from .coffee to .js"...
Moving files back...
50/50
Running decaffeinate on all files...
50/50
Deleting old files...
50/50
Setting proper extension for all files...
50/50
Generating the second commit: decaffeinate: Convert bg_utils.coffee and 49 other files to JS...
Running eslint --fix on all files...
50/50
[Skips eslint for all files because there is no config.]
Generating the third commit: decaffeinate: Run post-processing cleanups on bg_utils.coffee and 49 other files...
Successfully ran decaffeinate on 50 files.
You should now fix lint issues in any affected files.
All CoffeeScript files were backed up as .original.coffee files that you can use for comparison.
You can run "bulk-decaffeinate clean" to remove those files.
To allow git to properly track file history, you should NOT squash the generated commits together.
While the underlying decaffeinate tool tries to be general-purpose, bulk-decaffeinate intentionally makes some assumptions about your use case:
Feel free to file an issue or submit a PR if these assumptions don't match your current project. Most steps shouldn't be hard to disable using a config setting.
bulk-decaffeinate supports a number of commands:
check does a dry run of decaffeinate on the specified files and reports how
decaffeinate-ready the set of files is.
view-errors should be run after
check reports failures. It opens the
failed files in the online decaffeinate repl,
with one browser tab per failed file. Each browser tab loads the online repl
page with your source code encoded in the hash fragment of the URL. Because it
is in the hash fragment and not a regular query param, your code is never sent
to the server.
convert actually converts the files from CofeeScript to JavaScript,
generating a commit for each intermediate step.
modernize-js runs only the JS-to-JS transformations on the specified
JavaScript files. Unlike
convert, this command does not create a git commit.
clean deletes all files with ".original" in the name in the current
directory or any of its subdirectories.
land packages multiple commits into a merge commit based on an remote branch
(
origin/master by default). Splitting the decaffeinate work into separate
commits allows git to properly track file history, but it can create added
difficulty after code review is finished, and
land helps with that. The
land command does not actually push any commits; it just creates a merge
commit that is ready to push after a sanity check.
If the
phabricatorAware option is set, the
land command does extra work to
make sure that every commit has a "Differential Revision" line and that the
final merge commit has the commit description.
Here's what
convert does in more detail:
jscodeshiftScripts config value is specified, it runs
jscodeshift with those scripts
in the order specified.
mochaEnvFilePattern config value is specified, it prepends
/* eslint-env mocha */ to the top of every test file.
fixImportsConfig config value is specified, it runs a transform
that does whole-codebase analysis to fix any import problems that might
have been introduced by decaffeinate.
eslint --fix on all files, which applies some style fixes
according to your lint rules. For any remaining lint failures, it puts a
comment at the top of the file disabling those specific lint rules and
leaves a TODO comment to fix any remaining style issues.
codePrefix config value is specified, it prepends that string to
every affected file.
In all generated commits, "decaffeinate" is used as the author name (but not the
email address). This makes it clear to people using
git blame that the file
was generated using decaffeinate, and not necessarily authored by the person who
happened to run the decaffeinate script.
If you want to see the full details, the source code should hopefully be fairly readable.
You can specify custom configuration in a config file, usually called
bulk-decaffeinate.config.js, in the current working directory. It should
export a JS object with your config. Any file starting with
bulk-decaffeinate
and ending with
.config.js will be counted, and multiple config files may
exist at once. If there are multiple config files, they are merged, with
alphabetically-later config file names taking precedence over
alphabetically-earlier files.
Alternatively, you may specify the config file location using the
--config
option, e.g.
bulk-decaffeinate --config ../bulk-decaffeinate.config.js to use
a config file one level up in the directory structure.
Many config options can also be specified directly as CLI arguments, with CLI arguments taking precedence over any config file setting.
Here's an example config file:
module.exports = {
jscodeshiftScripts: [
'./scripts/dev/codemods/arrow-function.js',
'./scripts/dev/codemods/rd-to-create-element.js',
'./scripts/dev/codemods/create-element-to-jsx.js',
],
mochaEnvFilePattern: '^.*-test.js$',
fixImportsConfig: {
searchPath: './coffee',
absoluteImportPaths: ['./coffee'],
},
};
The following config keys can be specified:
searchDirectory: a path to a directory where bulk-decaffeinate will search
for all CoffeeScript files (ignoring files in
node_modules directories).
pathFile: a path to a file containing a list of .coffee file paths to
process, one per line.
filesToProcess: an array of .coffee file paths to process.
fileFilterFn: a optional JavaScript function that takes the absolute path of
a file to consider and returns false if the file should be excluded. This is
run after the normal file discovery process, and is useful if there are
specific files or directories that should not be converted.
If multiple of
searchDirectory,
pathFile, or
filesToProcess are specified,
the union of the files is taken. If none is specified, bulk-decaffeinate will
recursively discover all CoffeeScript files in the working directory.
Each of these has a command line arg version, which takes precedence over config
file values; see the result of
--help for more information.
useJSModules: an optional boolean. If true, decaffeinate will be configured
to produce code with
import/
export syntax, and the fix-imports step will
be run afterward to correct any import statements across the codebase. The
fix-imports step can be configured using
fixImportsConfig.
decaffeinateArgs: an optional array of additional command-line arguments to
pass to decaffeinate. For example,
['--keep-commonjs'] sets the preference
to keep
require and
module.exports rather than converting them to
import
and
export.
jscodeshiftScripts: an optional array of paths to
jscodeshift scripts to run after
decaffeinate. This is useful to automate any cleanups to convert the output of
decaffeinate to code matching your JS style. In addition, you can specify any
of the built-in scripts included with this package:
prefer-function-declarations.js: change
let f = function() {} into
function f() {} when possible.
remove-coffee-from-imports.js: change
import and
require statements
for .coffee files to no longer specify an extension.
top-level-this-to-exports.js: change
this at the top level to
exports,
so the code can run in babel and node.
fixImportsConfig: an optional object. If present, a whole-codebase pass will
be done to fix any incorrect imports involving the converted files. It should
be an object with up to two fields:
searchPath: a required field specifying a path to a directory containing
all JS files in the project.
absoluteImportPaths: an optional array of strings, each of which is used
as an absolute path starting point when resolving imports. This is necessary
if you do any tricks to get absolute-style imports in your project, since
the fix-imports script needs to be able to resolve import names to files.
customNames: an optional object mapping old filename to new filename. By
default, the extension is removed and replaced with ".js" (or nothing for
extensionless files), but this mapping can be used to override the behavior
to provide a specific target directory, name, and/or file extension for any
specific files being converted.
outputFileExtension: an optional file extension, like
"ts" or
"jsx". If
specified, all converted files will have this extension.
mochaEnvFilePattern: an optional regular expression string. If specified,
all generated JavaScript files with a path matching this pattern have the text
/* eslint-env mocha */ added to the start. For example,
"^.*-test.js$".
codePrefix: an optional string. If specified, it will be prepended to the
start of every affected file, above the autogenerated comment. If the prefix
should be on its own line, it should end with a newline.
landConfig: an object with preferences for the
land command. There are
three available options:
remote: an optional string with the name of the remote component of the
branch to base commits off of. Defaults to
origin.
upstreamBranch: an optional string with the name of the remote branch to
base commits off of. Defaults to
master. For example, if both
remote and
upstreamBranch are unspecified, then commits are created based on
origin/master.
phabricatorAware: an optional boolean that's useful if you're using
Phabricator for code review. If specified, the generated commits will all
have a proper "Differential Revision" line and the final merge commit will
be run through
arc amend to pull in the updated commit message.
landBase: if specified, overrides the auto-detected base commit when running
the
land command. Generally this is specified on the command line using
--land-base rather than in a config file.
numWorkers: if specified, the number of parallel workers to use for parallel
operations like
decaffeinate and
eslint --fix.
skipVerify: set to
true to skip the initial verification step when running
the
convert command. This makes bulk-decaffeinate take less time, but if any
files fail to convert, it may leave the filesystem in a partially-converted
state.
skipEslintFix: set to
true to skip the ESLint step.
Rather than having bulk-decaffeinate automatically discover the relevant
binaries, you can specify them explicitly. If a path is not specified
explicitly, bulk-decaffeinate will first search
node_modules, then your PATH,
then offer to install the tool globally, so generally it's unnecessary to
specify these paths in the config file.
These keys can be specified:
decaffeinatePath: the path to the decaffeinate binary.
jscodeshiftPath: the path to the jscodeshift binary.
eslintPath: the path to the eslint binary.