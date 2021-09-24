This is a collection of reusable React components used at buildo.
Its purpose is to give access to all these components through a single npm dependency so to improve the development experience and make eventual changes of library easier, faster and centralized.
npm install --save buildo-react-components
http://react-components.buildo.io/
Each component is stored inside its own folder (useful for small bundles). You can import each package directly from the main lib:
import { Panel, SingleDropdown, Popover } from 'buildo-react-components';
Or from the package folder:
import Button from 'buildo-react-components/lib/Button';
NOTE: If you installed it as a GitHub dependency (
npm i --save buildo/react-component) then import from
/src:
import Button from 'buildo-react-components/src/button';
Until
buildo-react-components reaches a 1.0 release, breaking changes will be released with a new minor version. For example in 0.5.1, and 0.5.4 every component will have the same expected output, but in 0.6.0 at least one component will have breaking changes.
Every change (new features, fixes and breaking changes) is listed in
CHANGELOG.md. To know more read the changelog section
To publish a new version you must:
npm and authorized to publish buildo libraries
npm run release
a powerful
node script will do the rest for you :)
npm
CHANGELOG.md is updated after every commit on
master automatically by the CI.
Closed issues are grouped in one of these three sections:
"Breaking"
"Fixes (bugs & defects)"
"New features"
In order to separate issues in the above groups the script uses their labels.
IMPORTANT: Please remember to mark any breaking issue with the label
"breaking".