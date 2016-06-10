Every now and then kind folks ask me how they can give me all their money. Of course I'm happy to receive any amount but I'm just as happy if you simply 'star' this project.
This plugin allows you to add events to the Calendar of the mobile device.
NSCalendarsUsageDescription key to the /platforms/ios/*-Info.plist file which you can override with your custom string. To do so, pass the following variable when installing the plugin:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-calendar --variable CALENDAR_USAGE_DESCRIPTION="This app uses your calendar"
create interactive only: the user is presented a prefilled Calendar event. Pressing the hardware back button will give control back to your app.
createEvent,
createEventWithOptions,
createEventInteractively,
createEventInteractivelyWithOptions only interactively
Latest release on npm:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-calendar
Bleeding edge, from github:
$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/Calendar-PhoneGap-Plugin.git
1. Add the following xml to your
config.xml:
<!-- for iOS -->
<feature name="Calendar">
<param name="ios-package" value="Calendar" />
</feature>
2. Grab a copy of Calendar.js, add it to your project and reference it in
index.html:
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/Calendar.js"></script>
3. Download the source files for iOS and copy them to your project.
Copy
Calendar.h and
Calendar.m to
platforms/ios/<ProjectName>/Plugins
4. Click your project in XCode, Build Phases, Link Binary With Libraries, search for and add
EventKit.framework and
EventKitUI.framework.
1. Add the following xml to your
config.xml:
<!-- for Android -->
<feature name="Calendar">
<param name="android-package" value="nl.xservices.plugins.Calendar" />
</feature>
2. Grab a copy of Calendar.js, add it to your project and reference it in
index.html:
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/Calendar.js"></script>
3. Download the source files for Android and copy them to your project.
Android: Copy
Calendar.java to
platforms/android/src/nl/xservices/plugins (create the folders/packages).
Then create a package called
accessor and copy other 3 java Classes into it.
4. Add these permissions to your AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CALENDAR"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CALENDAR"/>
Note that if you don't want your app to ask for these permissions, you can leave them out, but you'll only be able to
use one function of this plugin:
createEventInteractively.
Add the following xml to your
config.xml to always use the latest npm version of this plugin:
<plugin name="cordova-plugin-calendar" />
Also, make sure you're building with Gradle by adding this to your
config.xml file:
<preference name="android-build-tool" value="gradle" />
The table gives an overview of basic operation compatibility:
|Operation
|Comment
|iOS
|Android
|Windows
|createCalendar
|yes
|yes
|deleteCalendar
|yes
|yes
|createEvent
|silent
|yes
|yes *
|yes **
|createEventWithOptions
|silent
|yes
|yes *
|yes **
|createEventInteractively
|interactive
|yes
|yes
|yes **
|createEventInteractivelyWithOptions
|interactive
|yes
|yes
|yes **
|findEvent
|yes
|yes
|findEventWithOptions
|yes
|yes
|listEventsInRange
|yes
|yes
|listCalendars
|yes
|yes
|findAllEventsInNamedCalendars
|yes
|modifyEvent
|yes
|modifyEventWithOptions
|yes
|deleteEvent
|yes
|yes
|deleteEventFromNamedCalendar
|yes
|deleteEventById
|yes
|yes
|openCalendar
|yes
|yes
Basic operations, you'll want to copy-paste this for testing purposes:
// prep some variables
var startDate = new Date(2015,2,15,18,30,0,0,0); // beware: month 0 = january, 11 = december
var endDate = new Date(2015,2,15,19,30,0,0,0);
var title = "My nice event";
var eventLocation = "Home";
var notes = "Some notes about this event.";
var success = function(message) { alert("Success: " + JSON.stringify(message)); };
var error = function(message) { alert("Error: " + message); };
// create a calendar (iOS only for now)
window.plugins.calendar.createCalendar(calendarName,success,error);
// if you want to create a calendar with a specific color, pass in a JS object like this:
var createCalOptions = window.plugins.calendar.getCreateCalendarOptions();
createCalOptions.calendarName = "My Cal Name";
createCalOptions.calendarColor = "#FF0000"; // an optional hex color (with the # char), default is null, so the OS picks a color
window.plugins.calendar.createCalendar(createCalOptions,success,error);
// delete a calendar
window.plugins.calendar.deleteCalendar(calendarName,success,error);
// create an event silently (on Android < 4 an interactive dialog is shown)
window.plugins.calendar.createEvent(title,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,success,error);
// create an event silently (on Android < 4 an interactive dialog is shown which doesn't use this options) with options:
var calOptions = window.plugins.calendar.getCalendarOptions(); // grab the defaults
calOptions.firstReminderMinutes = 120; // default is 60, pass in null for no reminder (alarm)
calOptions.secondReminderMinutes = 5;
// Added these options in version 4.2.4:
calOptions.recurrence = "monthly"; // supported are: daily, weekly, monthly, yearly
calOptions.recurrenceEndDate = new Date(2016,10,1,0,0,0,0,0); // leave null to add events into infinity and beyond
calOptions.calendarName = "MyCreatedCalendar"; // iOS only
calOptions.calendarId = 1; // Android only, use id obtained from listCalendars() call which is described below. This will be ignored on iOS in favor of calendarName and vice versa. Default: 1.
// This is new since 4.2.7:
calOptions.recurrenceInterval = 2; // once every 2 months in this case, default: 1
// And the URL can be passed since 4.3.2 (will be appended to the notes on Android as there doesn't seem to be a sep field)
calOptions.url = "https://www.google.com";
// on iOS the success handler receives the event ID (since 4.3.6)
window.plugins.calendar.createEventWithOptions(title,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,calOptions,success,error);
// create an event interactively
window.plugins.calendar.createEventInteractively(title,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,success,error);
// create an event interactively with the calOptions object as shown above
window.plugins.calendar.createEventInteractivelyWithOptions(title,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,calOptions,success,error);
// create an event in a named calendar (iOS only, deprecated, use createEventWithOptions instead)
window.plugins.calendar.createEventInNamedCalendar(title,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,calendarName,success,error);
// find events (on iOS this includes a list of attendees (if any))
window.plugins.calendar.findEvent(title,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,success,error);
// if you need to find events in a specific calendar, use this one. All options are currently ignored when finding events, except for the calendarName.
var calOptions = window.plugins.calendar.getCalendarOptions();
calOptions.calendarName = "MyCreatedCalendar"; // iOS only
calOptions.id = "D9B1D85E-1182-458D-B110-4425F17819F1"; // if not found, we try matching against title, etc
window.plugins.calendar.findEventWithOptions(title,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,calOptions,success,error);
// list all events in a date range (only supported on Android for now)
window.plugins.calendar.listEventsInRange(startDate,endDate,success,error);
// list all calendar names - returns this JS Object to the success callback: [{"id":"1", "name":"first"}, ..]
window.plugins.calendar.listCalendars(success,error);
// find all _future_ events in the first calendar with the specified name (iOS only for now, this includes a list of attendees (if any))
window.plugins.calendar.findAllEventsInNamedCalendar(calendarName,success,error);
// change an event (iOS only for now)
var newTitle = "New title!";
window.plugins.calendar.modifyEvent(title,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,newTitle,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,success,error);
// or to add a reminder, make it recurring, change the calendar, or the url, use this one:
var filterOptions = window.plugins.calendar.getCalendarOptions(); // or {} or null for the defaults
filterOptions.calendarName = "Bla"; // iOS only
filterOptions.id = "D9B1D85E-1182-458D-B110-4425F17819F1"; // iOS only, get it from createEventWithOptions (if not found, we try matching against title, etc)
var newOptions = window.plugins.calendar.getCalendarOptions();
newOptions.calendaName = "New Bla"; // make sure this calendar exists before moving the event to it
// not passing in reminders will wipe them from the event. To wipe the default first reminder (60), set it to null.
newOptions.firstReminderMinutes = 120;
window.plugins.calendar.modifyEventWithOptions(title,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,newTitle,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,filterOptions,newOptions,success,error);
// delete an event (you can pass nulls for irrelevant parameters). The dates are mandatory and represent a date range to delete events in.
// note that on iOS there is a bug where the timespan must not be larger than 4 years, see issue 102 for details.. call this method multiple times if need be
// since 4.3.0 you can match events starting with a prefix title, so if your event title is 'My app - cool event' then 'My app -' will match.
window.plugins.calendar.deleteEvent(newTitle,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,success,error);
// delete an event, as above, but for a specific calendar (iOS only)
window.plugins.calendar.deleteEventFromNamedCalendar(newTitle,eventLocation,notes,startDate,endDate,calendarName,success,error);
// delete an event by id. If the event has recurring instances, all will be deleted unless `fromDate` is specified, which will delete from that date onward. (iOS and android only)
window.plugins.calendar.deleteEventById(id,fromDate,success,error);
// open the calendar app (added in 4.2.8):
// - open it at 'today'
window.plugins.calendar.openCalendar();
// - open at a specific date, here today + 3 days
var d = new Date(new Date().getTime() + 3*24*60*60*1000);
window.plugins.calendar.openCalendar(d, success, error); // callbacks are optional
Creating an all day event:
// set the startdate to midnight and set the enddate to midnight the next day
var startDate = new Date(2014,2,15,0,0,0,0,0);
var endDate = new Date(2014,2,16,0,0,0,0,0);
Creating an event for 3 full days
// set the startdate to midnight and set the enddate to midnight 3 days later
var startDate = new Date(2014,2,24,0,0,0,0,0);
var endDate = new Date(2014,2,27,0,0,0,0,0);
Example Response IOS getCalendarOptions
{
calendarId: null,
calendarName: "calendar",
firstReminderMinutes: 60,
recurrence: null,
recurrenceEndDate: null,
recurrenceInterval: 1,
secondReminderMinutes: null,
url: null
}
Exmaple Response IOS Calendars
{
id: "258B0D99-394C-4189-9250-9488F75B399D",
name: "standard calendar",
type: "Local"
}
Exmaple Response IOS Event
{
calendar: "Kalender",
endDate: "2016-06-10 23:59:59",
id: "0F9990EB-05A7-40DB-B082-424A85B59F90",
lastModifiedDate: "2016-06-13 09:14:02",
location: "",
message: "my description",
startDate: "2016-06-10 00:00:00",
title: "myEvent"
}
On Android 6 you need to request permission to use the Calendar at runtime when targeting API level 23+.
Even if the
uses-permission tags for the Calendar are present in
AndroidManifest.xml.
Since plugin version 4.5.0 we transparently handle this for you in a just-in-time manner.
So if you call
createEvent we will pop up the permission dialog. After the user granted access
to his calendar the event will be created.
You can also manually manage and check permissions if that's your thing. Note that the hasPermission functions will return true when:
// again, this is no longer needed with plugin version 4.5.0 and up
function hasReadWritePermission() {
window.plugins.calendar.hasReadWritePermission(
function(result) {
// if this is 'false' you probably want to call 'requestReadWritePermission' now
alert(result);
}
)
}
function requestReadWritePermission() {
// no callbacks required as this opens a popup which returns async
window.plugins.calendar.requestReadWritePermission();
}
There are similar methods for Read and Write access only (
hasReadPermission, etc),
although it looks like that if you request read permission you can write as well,
so you might as well stick with the example above.
Note that backward compatibility was added by checking for read or write permission in the relevant plugins functions. If permission is needed the plugin will now show the permission request popup. The user will then need to allow access and invoke the same method again after doing so.
If you like to use promises instead of callbacks, or struggle to create a lot of events asynchronously with this plugin then I encourage you to take a look at this awesome wrapper for this plugin. Kudos to John Rodney for this piece of art!
This plugin was enhanced for Plugman / PhoneGap Build by Eddy Verbruggen. I fixed some issues in the native code (mainly for iOS) and changed the JS-Native functions a little in order to make a universal JS API for both platforms.
