Create a builder pattern for Typescript using ES6 proxy.
yarn add builder-pattern
interface UserInfo {
id: number;
userName: string;
email: string;
}
const userInfo = Builder<UserInfo>()
.id(1)
.userName('foo')
.email('foo@bar.baz')
.build();
A note of caution: when building objects from scratch, the builder currently cannot ensure that all mandatory fields have been set. The built object might thus violate the contract of the given interface. For example, the following will compile (see also the example in the tests):
const brokenUserInfo = Builder<UserInfo>()
.build();
A way around this is to use template objects, see next section.
Another way is to use StrictBuilder.
You can also specify a template object, which allows easy creation of variation of objects. This is especially useful for making test data setup more readable:
const defaultUserInfo: UserInfo = {
id: 1,
userName: 'foo',
email: 'foo@bar.baz'
};
const modifiedUserInfo = Builder(defaultUserInfo)
.id(2)
.build();
Notes:
You can also specify a class object.
class UserInfo {
id!: number;
userName!: string;
email!: string;
}
const userInfo = Builder(UserInfo) // note that ( ) is used instead of < > here
.id(1)
.userName('foo')
.email('foo@bar.baz')
.build();
Moreover, you can also specify a class object with a template object.
class UserInfo {
id!: number;
userName!: string;
email!: string;
}
const userInfo = Builder(UserInfo, {id: 1, userName: 'foo'})
.userName:('foo bar')
.email('foo@bar.baz')
.build();
StrictBuilder is used to make sure all variables are initialized.
interface UserInfo {
id: number;
userName: string;
email: string;
}
const userInfo = StrictBuilder<UserInfo>()
.id(1)
.build(); \\ This expression is not callable.
\\ Type 'never' has no call signatures.ts(2349)
All variables must be initialized before calling
build().
const userInfo = StrictBuilder<UserInfo>()
.id(1)
.userName('foo')
.email('foo@bar.baz')
.build(); \\ build() is called successfully
Notes:
StrictBuilder does not support template object nor class.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
The idea is by unional and jcalz. Please refer to the stackoverflow question.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details