Builder takes your
npm tasks and makes them composable, controllable from
a single point, and flexible.
npm is fantastic for controlling tasks (via
scripts) and general project
workflows. But a project-specific
package.json simply doesn't scale when
you're managing many (say 5-50) very similar repositories.
Enter Builder. Builder is "almost"
npm, but provides for off-the-shelf
"archetypes" to provide central sets of
package.json
scripts tasks, and
dependencies and
devDependencies for those tasks. The rest of this page will
dive into the details and machinations of the tool, but first here are a few of
the rough goals and motivations behind the project.
npm workflow. So much so, that we include a section in this
guide on how to abandon the use of Builder in a project and revert everything
from archetypes back to vanilla
npm
package.json
scripts,
dependencies
and
devDependencies.
npm run <task>: Setting aside archetypes and
multi-project management,
builder provides cross-OS compatible helpers for
common task running scenarios like concurrent execution (
concurrent) and
spawning the same tasks in parallel with different environment variables
(
env). It also provides useful controls for task retries, buffered output,
setup tasks, etc.
Contents:
dev Archetype
dependencies and
scripts to a New Archetype
builder Archetype Project Structure
At a high level
builder is a tool for consuming
package.json
scripts
commands, providing sensible / flexible defaults, and supporting various scenarios
("archetypes") for your common use cases across multiple projects.
Builder is not opinionated, although archetypes are and typically dictate file structure, standard configurations, and dev workflows. Builder supports this in an agnostic way, providing essentially the following:
NODE_PATH,
PATH enhancements and module patterns to run, build, import
from archetypes so task dependencies and configurations don't have to be
installed directly in a root project.
run) or multiple concurrent tasks
(
concurrent).
package.json
scripts tasks.
... and that's about it!
To start using builder, install and save
builder and any archetypes you
intend to use. We'll use the builder-react-component archetype as an
example.
Note: Most archetypes have an
ARCHETYPE package and parallel
ARCHETYPE-dev npm package. The
ARCHETYPE package contains almost
everything needed for the archetype (prod dependencies, scripts, etc.) except
for the
devDependencies which the latter
ARCHETYPE-dev package is solely
responsible for bringing in.
For ease of use, one option is to globally install
builder and locally install
archetypes:
$ npm install -g builder
$ npm install --save builder-react-component
$ npm install --save-dev builder-react-component-dev
Like a global install of any Node.js meta / task runner tool (e.g.,
eslint,
mocha,
gulp,
grunt) doing a global install is painful because:
... so instead, we strongly recommend a local install described in the next section!
To help you keep up with project-specific builder requirements, a globally-installed
builder will detect if a locally-installed version of
builder is
available and switch to that instead:
$ /GLOBAL/PATH/TO/builder
[builder:local-detect] Switched to local builder at: ./node_modules/builder/bin/builder-core.js
... now using local builder! ...
To avoid tying yourself to a single, global version of
builder, the option
that we endorse is locally installing both
builder and archetypes:
$ npm install --save builder
$ npm install --save builder-react-component
$ npm install --save-dev builder-react-component-dev
However, to call
builder from the command line you will either need to either
augment
PATH or call the long form of the command:
Our recommended approach is to augment your
PATH variable with a shell
configuration as follows:
Mac / Linux
# Safer version, but if you _have_ global installs, those come first.
export PATH="${PATH}:./node_modules/.bin"
# (OR) Less safe, but guarantees local node modules come first.
export PATH="./node_modules/.bin:${PATH}"
# Check results with:
echo $PATH
To make these changes permanent, add the
export command to your
.bashrc
or analogous shell configuration file.
Windows
# Safer version, but if you _have_ global installs, those come first.
set PATH=%PATH%;node_modules\.bin
# (OR) Less safe, but guarantees local node modules come first.
set PATH=node_modules\.bin;%PATH%
# Check results with:
echo %PATH%
To make these changes permanent, please see this multi-OS article on
changing the
PATH variable: https://www.java.com/en/download/help/path.xml
(the article is targeted for a Java executable, but it's analogous to our
situation). You'll want to paste in
;node_modules\.bin at the end or
node_modules\.bin; at the beginning of the PATH field in the gui. If there
is no existing
PATH then add a user entry with
node_modules\.bin as a value.
(It is unlikely to be empty because an
npm installation on Windows sets the
user
PATH analogously.)
Or you can run the complete path to the builder script with:
Mac / Linux
node_modules/.bin/builder <action> <task>
Windows
node_modules\.bin\builder <action> <task>
After
builder is available, you can edit
.builderrc like:
---
archetypes:
- builder-react-component
to bind archetypes.
... and from here you are set for
builder-controlled meta goodness!
Display general or command-specific help (which shows available specific flags).
$ builder [-h|--help|help]
$ builder help <action>
$ builder help <archetype>
Run
builder help <action> for all available options. Version information is
available with:
$ builder [-v|--version]
Let's dive a little deeper into the main builder actions:
Run a single task from
script. Analogous to
npm run <task>
$ builder run <task>
Flags:
--tries: Number of times to attempt a task (default:
1)
--setup: Single task to run for the entirety of
<action>
--quiet: Silence logging
--log-level: Level to log at (
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
none) (default:
error)
--env: JSON object of keys to add to environment.
--env-path: JSON file path of keys to add to environment.
--expand-archetype: Expand
node_modules/<archetype> with full path (default:
false)
--builderrc: Path to builder config file (default:
.builderrc)
Run multiple tasks from
script concurrently. Roughly analogous to
npm run <task1> & npm run <task2> & npm run <task3>, but kills all processes on
first non-zero exit (which makes it suitable for test tasks), unless
--no-bail
is provided.
$ builder concurrent <task1> <task2> <task3>
Flags:
--tries: Number of times to attempt a task (default:
1)
--setup: Single task to run for the entirety of
<action>.
--setup task is run at the start of the first main task
to actually run. This may not be the first specified task however,
as
pre tasks could end up with main tasks starting out of order.
--queue: Number of concurrent processes to run (default: unlimited -
0|null)
--[no-]buffer: Buffer output until process end (default:
false)
--[no-]bail: End all processes after the first failure (default:
true)
--quiet: Silence logging
--log-level: Level to log at (
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
none) (default:
error)
--env: JSON object of keys to add to environment.
--env-path: JSON file path of keys to add to environment.
--expand-archetype: Expand
node_modules/<archetype> with full path (default:
false)
--builderrc: Path to builder config file (default:
.builderrc)
Note that
tries will retry individual tasks that are part of the concurrent
group, not the group itself. So, if
builder concurrent --tries=3 foo bar baz
is run and bar fails twice, then only
bar would be retried.
foo and
baz
would only execute once if successful.
Run a single task from
script concurrently for each item in an array of different
environment variables. Roughly analogous to:
$ FOO=VAL1 npm run <task> & FOO=VAL2 npm run <task> & FOO=VAL3 npm run <task>
... but kills all processes on first non-zero exit (which makes it suitable for
test tasks), unless
--no-bail is provided. Usage:
$ builder envs <task> <json-array>
$ builder envs <task> --envs-path=<path-to-json-file>
Examples:
Mac / Linux
$ builder envs <task> '[{ "FOO": "VAL1" }, { "FOO": "VAL2" }, { "FOO": "VAL3" }]'
$ builder envs <task> '[{ "FOO": "VAL1", "BAR": "VAL2" }, { "FOO": "VAL3" }]'
Mac / Linux / Windows
$ builder envs <task> "[{ \"FOO\": \"VAL1\" }, { \"FOO\": \"VAL2\" }, { \"FOO\": \"VAL3\" }]"
$ builder envs <task> "[{ \"FOO\": \"VAL1\", \"BAR\": \"VAL2\" }, { \"FOO\": \"VAL3\" }]"
Flags:
--tries: Number of times to attempt a task (default:
1)
--setup: Single task to run for the entirety of
<action>
--setup task is run at the start of the first main task
to actually run. This may not be the first specified task however,
as
pre tasks could end up with main tasks per environment object
starting out of order.
--queue: Number of concurrent processes to run (default: unlimited -
0|null)
--[no-]buffer: Buffer output until process end (default:
false)
--[no-]bail: End all processes after the first failure (default:
true)
--envs-path: Path to JSON env variable array file (default:
null)
--quiet: Silence logging
--log-level: Level to log at (
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
none) (default:
error)
--env: JSON object of keys to add to environment.
--env-path: JSON file path of keys to add to environment.
--expand-archetype: Expand
node_modules/<archetype> with full path (default:
false)
--builderrc: Path to builder config file (default:
.builderrc)
Note: The environments JSON array will overwrite existing values in the
environment. This includes environment variables provided to / from
builder
from things such as
npm
config and the
--env/
--env-path flags.
So, for example, if you invoke
builder with:
$ builder envs <task> '[{"FOO": "ENVS"}]' --env='{"FOO": "FLAG"}'
The environment variable
FOO will have a value of
"ENVS" with the single
environment object array item given to
builder envs overriding the
--env
flag value.
A task specified in
--setup <task> will have the following flags apply to
the setup task as apply to the main task:
--env
--env-path
--quiet
--log-level
The following flags do not apply to a setup task:
-- custom flags
--tries
--expand-archetype
--queue
--buffer
That said, if you need things like
--tries, etc., these can be always coded
into a wrapped task like:
"scripts": {
"setup-alone": "while sleep 1; do echo SETUP; done",
"setup": "builder run --tries=5 setup-alone",
"test": "mocha",
"test-full": "builder run --setup=setup test"
}
Builder executes
pre<task> and
post<task> tasks the same as
npm does,
with some perhaps not completely obvious corner cases.
If you have:
"scripts": {
"prefoo": "echo PRE",
"foo": "echo TEMP",
"postfoo": "echo POST"
}
And run
builder run foo, then just like
npm, builder will run in order:
prefoo
foo
postfoo
assuming each task succeeds, otherwise execution is terminated.
pre and
post tasks can be provided in an archetype and overridden in a root
package.json in the exact same manner as normal Builder tasks.
builder run works essentially the same as
npm run. Things get a little
messy with Builder's other execution options:
builder envs runs
pre|post tasks exactly once regardless of how many
concurrent executions of the underlying task (with different environment
variables) occur.
builder concurrent runs appropriate
pre|post tasks for each independent
task. So, for something like:
"scripts": {
"prefoo": "echo PRE FOO",
"foo": "echo TEMP FOO",
"postfoo": "echo POST FOO",
"prebar": "echo PRE BAR",
"bar": "echo TEMP BAR",
"postbar": "echo POST BAR"
}
running
builder concurrent foo bar would run all of the above tasks at
the appropriate lifecycle moment.
Note that things like a
--queue=NUM limit on a concurrent task will have
all of the
pre, main, and
post task need to finish serial execution before
the next spot is freed up.
The
--bail flag applies to all of a single tasks
pre, main, and
post
group. So if any of those fail, it's as if the main task failed.
Applicable Flags
When executing a
<task> that has
pre<task> and/or
post<task> entries, the
following execution flags do apply to the
pre|post tasks.
--env
--env-path
--quiet
--log-level
--expand-archetype
These flags have mixed application:
--queue: Applies for
concurrent, but not
envs. The flag is invalid for
run.
--buffer: Applies for
concurrent, but not
envs. The flag is invalid for
run.
--bail: Applies for
concurrent, but not
envs. The flag is invalid for
run. A
pre<task>,
<task>, and a
post<task> are treated as a group, so
a failure of any short-circuits the rests and ends with failures. But with
--bail=false a failure doesn't stop execution of the other groups.
The following flags do not apply to pre/post tasks:
-- custom flags
--tries
--setup: A task specified in
--setup <task> will not have
pre|post
tasks apply.
We will explain a few of these situations in a bit more depth:
Custom Flags
The special
-- flag with any subsequent custom flags to the underlying task
are only passed to the the main
<task> and not
pre<task> or
post<task>.
The rationale here is that custom command line flags most likely just apply to
a single shell command (the main one).
So, for example
"scripts": {
"prefoo": "echo PRE",
"foo": "echo TEMP",
"postfoo": "echo POST"
}
running
builder run foo -- --hi would produce:
PRE
TEMP --hi
POST
Other Flags
By contrast, the various other Builder-specific flags that can be applied to a
task like
--env, etc., will apply to
pre|post tasks, under the
assumption that control flags + environment variables will most likely want to
be used for the execution of all commands in the workflow.
So, for example:
"scripts": {
"prefoo": "echo PRE $VAR",
"foo": "echo TEMP $VAR",
"postfoo": "echo POST $VAR"
}
running
builder run foo --env '{"VAR":"HI"}' would produce:
PRE HI
TEMP HI
POST HI
For the above example, if you have a task named
preprefoo, then running
foo or even
prefoo directly will not run
preprefoo. Builder
follows
npm's current implementation which is roughly "add
pre|post tasks
to current execution as long as the task itself is not prefixed with
pre|post". (Note that
yarn does not follow this logic in task execution).
Just like
npm run <task> [-- <args>...],
flags after a
-- token in a builder task or from the command line are passed
on to the underlying tasks. This is slightly more complicated for builder in
that composed tasks pass on the flags all the way down. So, for tasks like:
"scripts": {
"down": "echo down",
"way": "builder run down -- --way",
"the": "builder run way -- --the",
"all": "builder run the -- --all"
}
We can run some basics (alone and with a user-added flag):
$ builder run down
down
$ builder run down -- --my-custom-flag
down --my-custom-flag
If we run the composed commands, the
-- flags are accumulated:
$ builder run all
down --way --the --all
$ builder run all -- --my-custom-flag
down --way --the --all --my-custom-flag
The rough heuristic here is if we have custom arguments:
builder <action> command, pass through using builder-specific
environment variables. (Builder uses
_BUILDER_ARGS_CUSTOM_FLAGS).
builder command, then append without
-- token.
Builder tasks often refer to configuration files in the archetype itself like:
"postinstall": "webpack --bail --config node_modules/<archetype>/config/webpack/webpack.config.js",
In npm v2 this wasn't a problem because dependencies were usually nested. In npm v3, this all changes with aggressive flattening of dependencies. With flattened dependencies, the chance that the archetype and its dependencies no longer have a predictable contained structure increases.
Thus, commands like the above succeed if the installation ends up like:
node_modules/
<a module>/
node_modules/
<archetype>/
node_modules/
webpack/
If npm flattens the tree like:
node_modules/
<a module>/
<archetype>/
webpack/
Then
builder can still find
webpack due to its
PATH and
NODE_PATH
mutations. But an issue arises with something like a
postinstall step after
this flattening in that the current working directory of the process will be
PATH/TO/node_modules/<a module>/, which in this flattened scenario would
not find the file:
node_modules/<archetype>/config/webpack/webpack.config.js
because relative to
node_modules/<a module>/ it is now at:
../<archetype>/config/webpack/webpack.config.js
To address this problem
builder has an
--expand-archetype flag that will
replace an occurrence of the specific
node_modules/<archetype> in one of the
archetype commands with the full path to the archetype, to guarantee
referenced files are correctly available.
The basic heuristic of things to replace is:
^node_modules/<archetype>: Token is very first string.
[\s\t]node_modules/<archetype>: Whitespace before token.
['"]node_modules/<archetype>: Quotes before token.
require.resolve(module) will likely be escaped, so things like
whitespace in a path + quotes around it may not expand correctly.
Some notes:
postinstall or something as part of an install in a larger project.
Root git clone projects controlled by an archetype should work just fine
because the archetype will be predictably located at:
node_modules/<archetype>
--expand-archetype flag gets propagated down to all composed
builder
commands internally.
--expand-archetype only expands the specific archetype string for its
own commands and not those in the root projects or other archetypes.
/ forward slash characters which
are the recommended cross-platform way to construct file paths (even on
windows).
../node_modules/<archetype> or
even
./node_modules/<archetype>. (In the last case, just omit the
./
in front of a path -- it's a great habit to pick up as
./ breaks on Windows
and omitting
./ works on all platforms!)
The underlying concept here is that
builder
script commands simply are
npm-friendly
package.json
script commands. Pretty much anything that you
can execute with
npm run <task> can be executed with
builder run <task>.
Builder can run 1+ tasks based out of
package.json
scripts. For a basic
scenario like:
{
"scripts": {
"foo": "echo FOO",
"bar": "echo BAR"
}
}
Builder can run these tasks individually:
$ builder run foo
$ builder run bar
Sequentially via
|| or
&& shell helpers:
$ builder run foo && builder run bar
Concurrently via the Builder built-in
concurrent command:
$ builder concurrent foo bar
With
concurrent, all tasks continue running until they all complete or
any task exits with a non-zero exit code, in which case all still alive tasks
are killed and the Builder process exits with the error code.
builder supports
package.json
config properties the same way that
npm
does, with slight enhancements in consideration of multiple
package.json's
in play.
npm Config Overview
As a refresher,
npm utilizes the
config field of
package.json to make
"per-package" environment variables to
scripts tasks. For example, if you
have:
{
"config": {
"my_name": "Bob"
},
"scripts": {
"get-name": "echo Hello, ${npm_package_config_my_name}."
}
}
and ran:
$ npm run get-name
Hello, Bob.
More documentation about how
npm does per-package configuration is at:
In
builder, for a single
package.json this works essentially the same in
the above example.
$ builder run get-name
Hello, Bob.
However,
builder has the added complexity of adding in
config variables
from archetypes and the environment. So the basic resolution order for a
config environment variable is:
npm_package_config_<VAR_NAME>=<VAR_VAL> on command line.
<root>/package.json:config:<VAR_NAME> value.
<archetype>/package.json:config:<VAR_NAME> value.
So, let's dive in to a slightly more complex example:
// <archetype>/package.json
{
"config": {
"my_name": "ARCH BOB"
},
"scripts": {
"get-name": "echo Hello, ${npm_package_config_my_name}."
}
}
// <root>/package.json
{
"config": {
"my_name": "ROOT JANE"
}
}
When we run the
builder command, the
<root> value overrides:
$ builder run get-name
Hello, ROOT JANE.
We can inject a command line flag to override even this value:
$ npm_package_config_my_name="CLI JOE" builder run get-name
Hello, CLI JOE.
Note that the ability to override via the process environment is unique
to
builder and not available in real
npm.
Although
config properties can be something like:
"config": {
"enabled": true
}
We strongly recommend that you always set strings like:
"config": {
"enabled": "true"
}
And deal just with string values in your tasks, and files. The reasoning here is that when overriding values from the command line, the values will always be strings, which has a potential for messy, hard-to-diagnose bugs if the overridden value is not also a string.
npm has additional functionality for
config values that are not
presently supported, such as issuing commands like
npm config set <pkg-name>:my_name Bill that store values in
~/.npmrc and
then override the
package.json values at execution time. We may extend
support for this as well, but not at the present.
npm does not support overriding
config environment variables from the
actual environment. So doing something in our original example like:
$ npm_package_config_my_name=George npm run get-name
Hello, Bob.
In fact, npm will refuse to even add environment variables starting with
npm_package_config to the
npm run environment. E.g.
{
"config": {},
"scripts": {
"get-npm-val": "echo NPM VAR: ${npm_package_config_var}",
"get-env-val": "echo ENV VAR: ${env_var}"
}
}
The
npm config variable doesn't make it through:
$ npm_package_config_var=SET npm run get-npm-val
NPM VAR:
While a normal environment variable will:
$ env_var=SET npm run get-env-val
ENV VAR: SET
By contrast,
builder does pass through environment variables already
existing on the command line, and moreover those overrides takes precedence over
the root and archetype package.json values. Those same examples with
builder
show that the environment variables do make it through:
$ npm_package_config_var=SET builder run get-npm-val
NPM VAR: SET
$ env_var=SET builder run get-env-val
ENV VAR: SET
Things are a little more complex when using with
builder envs, but the
rough rule is that the environment JSON array wins when specified, otherwise
the existing environment is used:
$ npm_package_config_var=CLI builder envs get-npm-val --queue=1 \
'[{}, {"npm_package_config_var":"This Overrides"}]'
NPM VAR: CLI
NPM VAR: This Overrides
Archetypes deal with common scenarios for your projects. Like:
Archetypes typically provide:
package.json with
builder-friendly
script tasks.
script tasks.
script tasks.
In most cases, you won't need to override anything. But, if you do, pick the
most granular
scripts command in the archetype you need to override and
define just that in your project's
package.json
script section. Copy
any configuration files that you need to tweak and re-define the command.
The easiest bet is to just have one archetype per project. But, multiple are
supported. In terms of
scripts tasks, we end up with the following example:
ROOT/package.json
ROOT/node_modules/ARCHETYPE_ONE/package.json
ROOT/node_modules/ARCHETYPE_TWO/package.json
Say we have a
.builderrc like:
---
archetypes:
- ARCHETYPE_ONE
- ARCHETYPE_TWO
The resolution order for a
script task (say,
foo) present in all three
package.json's would be the following:
ROOT/package.json then the configured archetypes in reverse
order:
ARCHETYPE_TWO/package.json, then
ARCHETYPE_ONE/package.json for
a matching task
foo
foo, check if it is a "pass-through" task, which means it delegates
to a later instance -- basically
"foo": "builder run foo". If so, then look
to next instance of task found in order above.
Archetypes use conventional
scripts task names, except for the following
special cases:
"npm:postinstall"
"npm:preversion"
"npm:version"
"npm:test"
These tasks are specifically actionable during the
npm lifecycle, and
consequently, the archetype mostly ignores those for installation by default,
offering them up for actual use in your project.
We strongly recommend entirely
avoiding npm lifecycle task names
in your archetype
package.json files. So, instead of having:
// <archetype>/package.json
// Bad
"test": "builder concurrent --buffer test-frontend test-backend"
We recommend something like:
// <archetype>/package.json
// Good / OK
"npm:test": "builder run test-all",
"test-all": "builder concurrent --buffer test-frontend test-backend"
// Also OK
"npm:test": "builder concurrent --buffer test-frontend test-backend"
and then in your
<root>/package.json using the real lifecycle task name.
"test": "builder run npm:test"
Moving common tasks into an archetype is fairly straightforward and requires just a few tweaks to the paths defined in configuration and scripts in order to work correctly.
An archetype is simply a standard npm module with a valid
package.json. To set
up a new archetype from scratch, make a directory for your new archetype,
initialize
npm and link it for ease of development.
$ cd path/to/new/archetype
$ npm init
$ npm link
From your consuming project, you can now link to the archetype directly for ease
of development after including it in your
dependencies and creating a
.builderrc as outlined above in configuration.
$ cd path/to/consuming/project
$ npm link new-archetype-name
dev Archetype
Because
builder archetypes are included as simple npm modules, two separate
npm modules are required for archetypes: one for normal dependencies and one for
dev dependencies. Whereas in a non-builder-archetype project you'd specify dev
dependencies in
devDependencies, with
builder all dev dependencies must be
regular
dependencies on a separate dev npm module.
builder is designed so that when defining which archetypes to use in a
consuming project's
.builderrc,
builder will look for two modules, one named
appropriately in
dependencies (ex:
my-archetype) and one in
devDependencies but with
-dev appended to the name (ex:
my-archetype-dev).
To help with managing these while building a builder archetype, install
builder-support
to create and manage a
dev/ directory within your archetype project with it's
own
package.json which can be published as a separate npm module.
builder-support will not only create a
dev/package.json with an appropriate
package name, but will also keep all the other information from your archetype's
primary
package.json up to date as well as keep
README.md and
.gitignore
in parity for hosting the project as a separate npm module.
Get started by installing and running
builder-support gen-dev:
$ npm install builder-support --save-dev
$ ./node_modules/.bin/builder-support gen-dev
TIP: Create a task called
"builder:gen-dev": "builder-support gen-dev" in
your archetype to avoid having to type out the full path each time you update
your project's details.
For ease of development,
npm link the dev dependency separately:
$ cd dev
$ npm link
Then from your consuming project, you can link to the dev package.
$ cd path/to/consuming/project
$ npm link new-archetype-name-dev
Read the
builder-support docs
to learn more about how dev archetypes are easily managed with
builder-support gen-dev.
As a background primer, whenever a file has a
require("lib-name") in it, Node
performs the following check for
/path/to/ultimate/file.js:
/path/to/ultimate/node_modules/lib-name
/path/to/node_modules/lib-name
/path/node_modules/lib-name
/node_modules/lib-name
After this, Node then checks for
NODE_PATH for additional paths to search.
This presents a potentially awkward pattern when combined with npm
deduplication / flattening for say a file like:
<root>/node_modules/<archetype>/config/my-config.js that requires
lib-name@right-version as follows:
Node modules layout:
<root>/
node_modules/
lib-name@wrong-version
<archetype>/
config/my-config.js // require("lib-name");
<archetype-dev>/
node_modules/
lib-name@right-version
This unfortunately means that the search path for
require("lib-name") is:
# From file path priority resolution
<root>/node_modules/<archetype>/config/node_modules
<root>/node_modules/<archetype>/node_modules
<root>/node_modules/node_modules
<root>/node_modules // Matches `lib-name@wrong-version`!!!
# Now, from `NODE_PATH`
<root>/node_modules/<archetype>/node_modules
<root>/node_modules/<archetype-dev>/node_modules // Too late for `right-version`.
To remedy this situation, we encourage a very simple pattern to have Node.js
require's start from the dev archetype when appropriate by adding a one-line
file to the dev archetype:
<archetype-dev>/require.js
// Contents of <archetype-dev>/require.js
module.exports = require;
By exporting the
require from the dev archetype, the resolution starts in the
dev archetype and thus ensures the dev archetype "wins" for the archetype tasks.
Thus in any archetype files that do a
require, simply switch to:
var mod = require("<archetype-dev>/require")("lib-name"); // Module
var modPath = require("<archetype-dev>/require").resolve("lib-name"); // Module path
And the dependency from the dev archetype is guaranteed to "win" no matter what happens with actual module layout from npm installation.
Note that because a file from within the normal
<archetype> will naturally
search
<archetype>/node_modules before hitting
<root>/node_modules you do
not need to use this
require pattern for normal archetype dependencies in
archetype Node.js files.
Node.js files in the normal production archetype do not need a
<archetype>/require.js file akin to the dev archetype because
<archetype>/node_modules is already at the top of the require search path.
However, some projects may wish to have an archetype control and provide
application dependencies and dev dependencies, which we discuss in the
next section
The module pattern works great for any
require()-based CommonJS code.
Unfortunately, when using babel and ES.next imports like:
import _ from "lodash";
The module pattern is not available because the actual
require("lodash")
statement spit out during transpilation is not directly accessible to the
developer.
Fortunately (and unsurprisingly) we have a babel plugin to enable the module
pattern in ES.next code:
babel-plugin-replace-require.
The plugin can easily be configured with tokens to insert dev archetypes in
requires produced by babel transpilation. For example, say we wanted to get
lodash from above from our dev archetype, we would configure a
.babelrc
like:
{
"plugins": [
["replace-require", {
"DEV_ARCHETYPE": "require('<archetype-dev>/require')"
}]
]
}
Then prepend our custom token to the source ES.next code:
import _ from "DEV_ARCHETYPE/lodash";
When transpiled, the output would become:
"use strict";
var _lodash = require('<archetype-dev>/require')("lodash");
var _lodash2 = _interopRequireDefault(_lodash);
function _interopRequireDefault(obj) { return obj && obj.__esModule ? obj : { default: obj }; }
giving us the correct module pattern.
An analogous situation occurs for frontend JS code in the production archetype, but with a different solution. The underlying issue is that Webpack cannot ingest:
// src/foo.js
var mod = require("<archetype-dev>/require")("lib-name");
like Node.js can, so we need a little help in the form of a loader.
Note: Previous incarnations of this documentation suggested mutating
Webpack code (
resolve.root) and loader (
resolveLoader.root) configurations.
We no longer suggest this as the loader pattern in this section is much more
precise and doesn't lead to potential prod-vs-dev ambiguities in module use.
Turning to the above example, we can use the
webpack-alternate-require-loader to
rewrite CommonJS forms of the module pattern into fully-resolved paths on disk
that work for webpack.
Let's start with our webpack configuration:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: "webpack-alternate-require-loader",
query: JSON.stringify({
"<archetype-dev>/require": require.resolve("<archetype-dev>/require")
})
}
]
}
};
With this configuration, Webpack will parse our above code sample and actually
perform the resolution of
lib-name using the
require provided in
<archetype-dev>/require producing ultimate code like:
// lib/foo.js
var mod = require("/RESOLVED/PATH/TO/lib-name");
This essentially converts a runtime lookup of the
require starting from
the dev archetype to a build time lookup performed by webpack.
Conveniently, this plugin also works with code produced by
babel-plugin-replace-require when configured as specified in the previous
section.
Shared Node / Frontend Code: The best part of this plugin is that if you have shared code between Node.js and the frontend, you can have the exact same code work in both places -- unparsed for Node.js and processed via Webpack for the frontend.
Out of the box
builder does not manage application dependencies, instead
managing dependencies only for builder workflows and tasks, e.g. things
starting with the
builder command.
Most notably, this means that if your application code includes a dependency
like
lodash:
// <root>/src/index.js
var _ = require("lodash");
module.exports = _.camelCase("Hi There");
and the root project is consumed by anything besides a
builder command,
then it must have a dependency like:
// <root>/package.json
"dependencies": {
"lodash": "^4.2.1"
}
However, if you want to use builder to also manage application dependencies,
then you can follow the module pattern and provide an
<archetype>/require.js file consisting of:
// Contents of <archetype>/require.js
module.exports = require;
The root project could then require code like:
var modFromProd = require("<archetype>/require")("lib-name"); // Module
var pathFromProd = require("<archetype>/require").resolve("lib-name"); // Module path
var modFromDev = require("<archetype-dev>/require")("lib-name"); // Module
var pathFromDev = require("<archetype-dev>/require").resolve("lib-name"); // Module path
Using the above pattern,
<archetype> or
<archetype-dev> dependencies would
override
<root>/node_modules dependencies reliably and irrespective of npm
flattening.
So, turning back to our original example, we could utilize archetype dependencies by refactoring to something like:
// <root>/src/index.js
var _ = require("<archetype>/require")("lodash");
module.exports = _.camelCase("Hi There");
and dev code like:
// <root>/test/index.js
var _ = require("<archetype-dev>/require")("lodash");
module.exports = _.camelCase("Hi There");
after which you would not need a
lodash dependency in
root/package.json.
dependencies and
scripts to a New Archetype
Once everything is configured and
npm link'd, it should be easy to move
scripts to your archetype and quickly test them out from a consuming project.
dependencies and
devDependencies from an Existing
package.json
dependencies to
package.json
dependencies.
devDependencies to
dev/package.json
dependencies.
Note that you should only copy
dependencies from
<root>/package.json to
<archetype>/package.json that are needed within the archetype itself for:
istanbul script).
webpack if a
webpack configuration calls
require("webpack")).
You can then remove any dependencies only used by the
scripts tasks that
you have moved to the archetype. However, take care to
not remove real application dependencies
unless you are using a module pattern to provide
application dependencies.
scripts and Config Files
All scripts defined in archetypes will be run from the root of the project consuming the archetype. This means you have to change all paths in your scripts to reference their new location within the archetype.
An example script and config you may be moving to an archetype would look like:
"test-server-unit": "mocha --opts test/server/mocha.opts test/server/spec"
When moving this script to an archetype, we'd also move the config from
test/server/mocha.opts within the original project to within the
archetype such as
config/mocha/server/mocha.opts.
For this example script, we'd need to update the path to
mocha.opts as so:
"test-server-unit": "mocha --opts node_modules/new-archetype-name/config/mocha/server/mocha.opts test/server/spec"
Any paths that reference files expected in the consuming app (in this example
test/server/spec) do not need to change.
Any JavaScript files run from within an archetype (such as config files) require
a few changes related to paths now that the files are being run from within
an npm module. This includes all
require() calls referencing npm modules and
all paths to files that aren't relative.
For example,
karma.conf.js:
module.exports = function (config) {
require("./karma.conf.dev")(config);
config.set({
preprocessors: {
"test/client/main.js": ["webpack"]
},
files: [
"sinon/pkg/sinon",
"test/client/main.js"
],
});
};
All non-relative paths to files and npm modules need to be full paths, even ones
not in the archetype directory. For files expected to be in the consuming
project, this can be achieved by prepending
process.cwd() to all paths. For
npm modules, full paths can be achieved by using
require.resolve().
An updated config might look like:
var path = require("path");
var ROOT = process.cwd();
var MAIN_PATH = path.join(ROOT, "test/client/main.js");
module.exports = function (config) {
require("./karma.conf.dev")(config);
config.set({
preprocessors: {
[MAIN_PATH]: ["webpack"]
},
files: [
require.resolve("sinon/pkg/sinon"), // Normal archetype
require("<archetype-dev>/require").resolve("sinon/pkg/sinon"), // Dev archetype
MAIN_PATH
],
});
};
builder Archetype Project Structure
.
├── CONTRIBUTING.md
├── HISTORY.md
├── LICENSE.txt
├── README.md
├── config
│ ├── eslint
│ ├── karma
│ ├── mocha
│ │ ├── func
│ │ │ ├── mocha.dev.opts
│ │ │ └── mocha.opts
│ │ └── server
│ │ └── mocha.opts
│ └── webpack
│ ├── webpack.config.coverage.js
│ ├── webpack.config.dev.js
│ ├── webpack.config.hot.js
│ ├── webpack.config.js
│ └── webpack.config.test.js
├── dev
│ └── package.json
│ └── require.js
└── package.json
Builder uses some magic to enhance
PATH and
NODE_PATH to look in the
installed modules of builder archetypes and in the root of your project (per
normal). We mutate both of these environment variables to resolve in the
following order:
PATH:
<cwd>/node_modules/<archetype>/.bin
<cwd>/node_modules/<archetype-dev>/.bin
<cwd>/node_modules/.bin
PATH
require +
NODE_PATH: For
file.js with a
require
/PATH/TO/file.js (all sub directories +
node_modules going down the tree)
<cwd>/node_modules/<archetype>/node_modules
<cwd>/node_modules/<archetype-dev>/node_modules
<cwd>/node_modules
NODE_PATH
The order of resolution doesn't often come up, but can sometimes be a factor
in diagnosing archetype issues and script / file paths, especially when using
npm v3.
Builder clones the entire environment object before mutating it for further
execution of tasks. On Mac/Linux, this has no real change of behavior of how
the execution environment works. However, on Windows, there are some subtle
issues with the fact that Windows has a case-insensitive environment variable
model wherein you can set
PATH in a node process, but internally this is
transformed to set
Path. Builder specifically handles
PATH correctly across
platforms for it's own specific mutation.
However, if your tasks rely on the Windows coercion of case-insensitivity of environment variables, you may run into some idiosyncratic problems with tasks.
npm link
In some cases,
npm link can interfere with the order of resolution. If you
run into resolution problems, you can develop locally with the
following in your consuming project's
package.json as an alternative to
npm link:
{
"dependencies": {
"YOUR_ARCHETYPE_NAME": "file:../YOUR_ARCHETYPE_REPO"
},
"devDependencies": {
"YOUR_ARCHETYPE_NAME_dev": "file:../YOUR_ARCHETYPE_REPO/dev"
}
}
The enhancements to
NODE_PATH that
builder performs can throw tools /
libraries for a loop. Generally speaking, we recommend using
require.resolve("LIBRARY_OR_REQUIRE_PATH") to get the appropriate installed
file path to a dependency.
This comes up in situations including:
The other thing that comes up in our Archetype configuration file is the
general requirement that builder is running from the project root, not
relative to an archetype. However, some libraries / tools will interpret
"./" as relative to the configuration file which may be in an archetype.
So, for these instances and instances where you typically use
__dirname,
an archetype may need to use
process.cwd() and be constrained to only
ever running from the project root. Some scenarios where the
process.cwd()
path base is necessary include:
require.resolve-ed)
We recommend not using any of the special
npm
scripts commands listed in
https://docs.npmjs.com/misc/scripts such as:
in your archetype
scripts. This is due to the fact that the archetype
package.json files are themselves consumed by
npm for publishing (which
can lead to tasks executing for the archetype instead of the project using
the archetype) and potentially lead to awkward recursive composed task
scenarios.
Instead, we recommend adding an
npm:<task> prefix to your tasks to identify
them as usable in root projects for real
npm lifecycle tasks.
We plan on issuing warnings for archetypes that do implement lifecycle tasks in: https://github.com/FormidableLabs/builder/issues/81
The execution of tasks generally must originate from Builder, because of all
of the environment enhancements it adds. So, for things that themselves exec
or spawn processes, like
concurrently, this can be a problem. Typically, you
will need to have the actual command line processes invoked by Builder.
Builder is designed to be as close to vanilla npm as possible. So, if for
example you were using the
builder-react-component archetype with a project
package.json like:
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "builder run npm:postinstall",
"preversion": "builder run npm:preversion",
"version": "builder run npm:version",
"test": "builder run npm:test",
/* other deps */
},
"dependencies": {
"builder": "v2.0.0",
"builder-react-component": "v0.0.5",
/* other deps */
},
"devDependencies": {
"builder-react-component-dev": "v0.0.5",
/* other deps */
}
and decided to no longer use Builder, here is a rough set of steps to unpack the archetype into your project and remove all Builder dependencies:
ARCHETYPE/package.json:dependencies to your
PROJECT/package.json:dependencies (e.g., from
builder-react-component).
You do not need to copy over
ARCHETYPE/package.json:devDependencies.
ARCHETYPE/package.json:scripts to your
PROJECT/package.json:scripts that do not begin with the
builder: prefix.
Remove the
npm: prefix from any
scripts tasks and note that you may have
to manually resolve tasks of the same name within the archetype and also with
your project.
ARCHETYPE/package.json:config variables to your
PROJECT/package.json:config.
ARCHETYPE-dev/package.json:dependencies to your
PROJECT/package.json:devDependencies
(e.g., from
builder-react-component-dev)
ARCHETYPE into the root project.
For example, for
builder-react-component you would need to copy the
builder-react-component/config directory to
PROJECT/config (or a renamed
directory).
require("<archetype-dev>/require") and
require("<archetype>/require") with
require in configuration / other
Node.js files from the archetype.
scripts tasks and:
builder run <task> with
npm run <task>
builder concurrent <task1> <task2> tasks, first install the
concurrently package and then rewrite to:
concurrent 'npm run <task1>' 'npm run <task2>'
... and (with assuredly a few minor hiccups) that's about it! You are
Builder-free and back to a normal
npm-controlled project.
Stable: Formidable is not planning to develop any new features for this project. We are still responding to bug reports and security concerns. We are still welcoming PRs for this project, but PRs that include new features should be small and easy to integrate and should not include breaking changes.