This is a utility that transforms code documented with getdocs-style doc comments into HTML.
It exports the following values:
build
: (config: Object, items: ?Object) → string
Build the documentation for a given set of files. The configuration object may have the following fields:
name
: string The name of this module.
filename
: string If
items isn't given, this should point
at the main filename to extract docs from.
main
: ?string The path to the main template, which should
be a Markdown file with
@itemName placeholders where the
generated docs for the documented items in the source should be
inserted. builddocs will complain when the set of item placeholders
does not match the set of documented items. When not given, the
items will be output in the order in which they are found.
mainText
: ?string The main template as a string.
anchorPrefix
: ?string Can be used to override the prefix
used when generating HTML anchors. Defaults to the module name with
a dot after it. You can set this to the empty string to disable
anchor prefixes.
imports
: ?[Object | (item: Object) → ?string] A set of object mapping type names to
URLs. Will make the library recognize the given type names and
properly link them.
qualifiedImports
: ?Object<Object<string>> An object mapping
prefixes to imports-like objects. For example,
{foo: {bar: "http://url"}} will map the type
foo.bar to the given URL.
allowUnresolvedTypes
: ?bool Determines whether running into
an unknown type should raise an error. Defaults to false (do raise
an error).
templates
: ?string May be the path of a directory with
additional templates to load, which should have an
.html
extension and use Mold syntax.
env
: ?Object A set of extra values to make available as
global variables in the templates.
markdownOptions
: ?Object A set of options to pass through
to markdown-it.
breakAt
: ?number When given, type or property lists whose
(estimated) length is equal to or greater than the given value will
be wrapped in a
<div class=breaktype> element (which can be
styled with a left padding to indent it).
processType
: ?(type: Type) => ?Type When given, types will
be passed through this function before being formatted. It can
return a replacement JSON structure for the type.
The second parameter,
items, can be used if the JSON data for the
module has already been read. By default,
build will read it using
getdocs-ts.
read
: (config: Object) → Object
Read types and comments from a given set of files.
config has the
same shape as the argument to
build (though only
files and
order
will be read by this function).
The function returns the data returned by getdocs-ts, an object containing metadata for each of the items documented in the source files.
browserImports
: Object<string>
An object mapping the types available in the browser (such as
Document and
Blob) to their MDN URLs. Useable with the
imports
or
qualifiedImports options.
This software is released under an MIT open-source license.