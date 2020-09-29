buildbranch

Publish a folder to the given build branch (like gh-pages).

Usage

You can use this from the command-line or within your build system.

First, install buildbranch globally:

npm install buildbranch -g

Then, from your master branch, run buildbranch with the branch and directory you want to publish. It will default to gh-pages and www .

buildbranch gh-pages www example.com

All arguments are optional, the defaults being:

branch: 'gh-pages'

folder: `'www'´

domain: ''

Skipping the pre-commit hook

buildbranch will run git commit in the given branch. You might want to skip the pre-commit hook if there is one. This can be archived by adding another command line argument:

buildbranch gh-pages www example.com no-verify

Actually, anytime four arguments are passed, git commit will be run with --no-verify , skipping the pre-commit and commit-msg hook, it does not matter if you pass no-verify or any other non-empty string as the fourth argument.

buildbranch gh-pages www example.com no-verify

If you want to skip have --no-verify but do not want to specify a domain, use

buildbranch gh-pages www '' no-verify

Build System

First, install buildbranch as a development dependency:

npm install buildbranch --save-dev

Then, use it in your build system:

buildBranch({ branch : 'gh-pages' , remote : 'origin' , ignore : [ '.git' , 'www' , 'node_modules' ], folder : 'www' , domain : 'example.com' , noVerify : false }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Published!' ); });

For example in gulp you can do it like this:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var buildBranch = require ( 'buildbranch' ); gulp.task( 'gh' , [ 'build' ], function ( done ) { buildBranch({ folder : 'dist' }, done); });

API

options

Type: Object

Required. An object containing the following options.

Type: String Default: 'gh-pages'

The branch on wich to publish.

Type: String Default: 'origin'

The remote repository on wich to publish.

Type: String Default: 'www'

The folder in wich the build is.

Type: String

The domain name that will fill the cname file.

Type: String Default: 'CNAME'

The name of the file enabling custom domain name on you build platform.

Type: String Default: 'Build $'

The commit label, the first $ occurrence in the given string will be replaced by the current date.

Type: String Default: process.cwd()

The working directory (root of the git repo).

Type: Array

A list of files to ignore. 'node_modules' and '.git' will be automatically added to the ignore list.

Type: Boolean Default: false

Whether or not to add --no-verify when running git commit (skipping the pre-commit and commit-msg hook).

callback

Type: Function

Required. Called when the publication is done.

License

MIT