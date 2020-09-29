Publish a folder to the given build branch (like gh-pages).
You can use this from the command-line or within your build system.
First, install
buildbranch globally:
npm install buildbranch -g
Then, from your master branch, run
buildbranch with the branch and directory
you want to publish. It will default to
gh-pages and
www.
buildbranch gh-pages www example.com
All arguments are optional, the defaults being:
'gh-pages'
''
buildbranch will run
git commit in the given branch. You might want to skip the pre-commit hook if there is one. This can be archived by adding another command line argument:
buildbranch gh-pages www example.com no-verify
Actually, anytime four arguments are passed,
git commit will be run with
--no-verify, skipping the pre-commit and commit-msg hook, it does not matter if you pass
no-verify or any other non-empty string as the fourth argument.
buildbranch gh-pages www example.com no-verify
If you want to skip have
--no-verify but do not want to specify a domain, use
buildbranch gh-pages www '' no-verify
First, install
buildbranch as a development dependency:
npm install buildbranch --save-dev
Then, use it in your build system:
buildBranch({
branch: 'gh-pages',
remote: 'origin',
ignore: ['.git', 'www', 'node_modules'],
folder: 'www',
domain: 'example.com',
noVerify: false
}, function(err) {
if(err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Published!');
});
For example in gulp you can do it like this:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var buildBranch = require('buildbranch');
gulp.task('gh', ['build'], function(done) {
buildBranch({ folder: 'dist' }, done);
});
Type:
Object
Required. An object containing the following options.
Type:
String
Default: 'gh-pages'
The branch on wich to publish.
Type:
String
Default: 'origin'
The remote repository on wich to publish.
Type:
String
Default: 'www'
The folder in wich the build is.
Type:
String
The domain name that will fill the cname file.
Type:
String
Default: 'CNAME'
The name of the file enabling custom domain name on you build platform.
Type:
String
Default: 'Build $'
The commit label, the first
$ occurrence in the given string will be replaced
by the current date.
Type:
String
Default: process.cwd()
The working directory (root of the git repo).
Type:
Array
A list of files to ignore. 'node_modules' and '.git' will be automatically added to the ignore list.
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
Whether or not to add
--no-verify when running
git commit (skipping the pre-commit and commit-msg hook).
Type:
Function
Required. Called when the publication is done.