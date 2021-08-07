A library that builds a URL, including its path, query parameters and fragment identifier. Works in node and in the browser.

Deprecated

This library is no longer actively maintained. There is a similar library by @googlicius that will hopefully meet your needs.

Installation

To install with npm:

npm install build-url --save

Usage

Usage in the browser:

< script src = "../path/to/lib/build-url.js" > </ script > < script > buildUrl( 'http://example.com' , { path: 'about' , hash: 'contact' , queryParams: { foo: bar, bar: [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] } }); </ script >

Usage with ES6 modules:

import buildUrl from '../path/to/lib/build-url' ; buildUrl( 'http://example.com' , { path : 'about' , hash : 'contact' , queryParams : { foo : bar, bar : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] } });

Usage with node:

var buildUrl = require ( 'build-url' ); buildUrl( 'http://example.com' , { path : 'about' , hash : 'contact' , queryParams : { foo : bar, bar : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] } });

Options

The buildUrl function accepts two arguments. The first is a URL e.g. http://example.com . The second is an object where you can specify the path , hash , lowerCase , and an object of queryParams :

buildUrl( 'http://example.com' , { path : 'about' , hash : 'contact' , queryParams : { foo : 'bar' , bar : 'baz' } });

If you pass an array to the queryParams object, it will be transformed to a comma separated list:

buildUrl( 'http://example.com' , { queryParams : { foo : 'bar' , bar : [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ] } });

If you want to change the path , hash and queryParams case to all lowercase then pass lowerCase as true in arguments, default value of this will be false :

buildUrl( 'http://example.com' , { path : 'AbouT' , hash : 'ConTacT' , lowerCase : true , queryParams : { foo : 'bAr' , bar : [ 'oNe' , 'TWO' , 'thrEE' , 123 ] } });

If you pass an array to the queryParams object, and want that they should not be comma separated use disableCSV :

buildUrl( 'http://example.com' , { disableCSV : true , queryParams : { foo : 'bar' , bar : [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ] } });

If you only want the query string, path, hash, or any combination of the three you can skip the URL parameter or pass in an empty string or null:

buildUrl( '' , { queryParams : { foo : 'bar' , bar : 'baz' } }); buildUrl( null , { queryParams : { foo : 'bar' , bar : 'baz' } }); buildUrl({ queryParams : { foo : 'bar' , bar : 'baz' } });

Any null values in the queryParams object will be treated as empty strings:

buildUrl( 'http://example.com' , { queryParams : { foo : 'bar' , bar : null } });

License

This is licensed under an MIT License. See details