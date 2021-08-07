A library that builds a URL, including its path, query parameters and fragment identifier. Works in node and in the browser.
This library is no longer actively maintained. There is a similar library by @googlicius that will hopefully meet your needs.
To install with npm:
npm install build-url --save
Usage in the browser:
<script src="../path/to/lib/build-url.js"></script>
<script>
buildUrl('http://example.com', {
path: 'about',
hash: 'contact',
queryParams: {
foo: bar,
bar: ['foo', 'bar']
}
});
</script>
Usage with ES6 modules:
import buildUrl from '../path/to/lib/build-url';
buildUrl('http://example.com', {
path: 'about',
hash: 'contact',
queryParams: {
foo: bar,
bar: ['foo', 'bar']
}
});
Usage with node:
var buildUrl = require('build-url');
buildUrl('http://example.com', {
path: 'about',
hash: 'contact',
queryParams: {
foo: bar,
bar: ['foo', 'bar']
}
});
The
buildUrl function accepts two arguments. The first is a URL e.g.
http://example.com. The second is an object where you can specify the
path,
hash,
lowerCase, and an object of
queryParams:
buildUrl('http://example.com', {
path: 'about',
hash: 'contact',
queryParams: {
foo: 'bar',
bar: 'baz'
}
});
// returns http://example.com/about?foo=bar&bar=baz#contact
If you pass an array to the
queryParams object, it will be transformed to a comma separated list:
buildUrl('http://example.com', {
queryParams: {
foo: 'bar',
bar: ['one', 'two', 'three']
}
});
// returns http://example.com?foo=bar&bar=one,two,three
If you want to change the
path,
hash and
queryParams case to all lowercase then pass
lowerCase as true in arguments, default value of this will be
false:
buildUrl('http://example.com', {
path: 'AbouT',
hash: 'ConTacT',
lowerCase: true,
queryParams: {
foo: 'bAr',
bar: ['oNe', 'TWO', 'thrEE', 123]
}
});
// returns http://example.com/about?foo=bar&bar=one,two,three,123#contact
If you pass an array to the
queryParams object, and want that they should not be comma separated use
disableCSV:
buildUrl('http://example.com', {
disableCSV: true,
queryParams: {
foo: 'bar',
bar: ['one', 'two', 'three']
}
});
// returns http://example.com?foo=bar&bar=one&bar=two&bar=three
If you only want the query string, path, hash, or any combination of the three you can skip the URL parameter or pass in an empty string or null:
buildUrl('', {
queryParams: {
foo: 'bar',
bar: 'baz'
}
});
// returns ?foo=bar&bar=baz
buildUrl(null, {
queryParams: {
foo: 'bar',
bar: 'baz'
}
});
// returns ?foo=bar&bar=baz
buildUrl({
queryParams: {
foo: 'bar',
bar: 'baz'
}
});
Any null values in the
queryParams object will be treated as empty strings:
buildUrl('http://example.com', {
queryParams: {
foo: 'bar',
bar: null
}
});
// returns http://example.com?foo=bar&bar=
This is licensed under an MIT License. See details