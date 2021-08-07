openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bu

build-url

by Steve Rydz
6.0.1 (see all)

A small library that builds a URL given its components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56.8K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build-url

Build Status

A library that builds a URL, including its path, query parameters and fragment identifier. Works in node and in the browser.

Deprecated

This library is no longer actively maintained. There is a similar library by @googlicius that will hopefully meet your needs.

Installation

To install with npm:

npm install build-url --save

Usage

Usage in the browser:

<script src="../path/to/lib/build-url.js"></script>

<script>
buildUrl('http://example.com', {
  path: 'about',
  hash: 'contact',
  queryParams: {
    foo: bar,
    bar: ['foo', 'bar']
  }
});
</script>

Usage with ES6 modules:

import buildUrl from '../path/to/lib/build-url';

buildUrl('http://example.com', {
  path: 'about',
  hash: 'contact',
  queryParams: {
    foo: bar,
    bar: ['foo', 'bar']
  }
});

Usage with node:

var buildUrl = require('build-url');

buildUrl('http://example.com', {
  path: 'about',
  hash: 'contact',
  queryParams: {
    foo: bar,
    bar: ['foo', 'bar']
  }
});

Options

The buildUrl function accepts two arguments. The first is a URL e.g. http://example.com. The second is an object where you can specify the path, hash, lowerCase, and an object of queryParams:

buildUrl('http://example.com', {
  path: 'about',
  hash: 'contact',
  queryParams: {
    foo: 'bar',
    bar: 'baz'
  }
});

// returns http://example.com/about?foo=bar&bar=baz#contact

If you pass an array to the queryParams object, it will be transformed to a comma separated list:

buildUrl('http://example.com', {
  queryParams: {
    foo: 'bar',
    bar: ['one', 'two', 'three']
  }
});

// returns http://example.com?foo=bar&bar=one,two,three

If you want to change the path, hash and queryParams case to all lowercase then pass lowerCase as true in arguments, default value of this will be false:

buildUrl('http://example.com', {
  path: 'AbouT',
  hash: 'ConTacT',
  lowerCase: true,
  queryParams: {
    foo: 'bAr',
    bar: ['oNe', 'TWO', 'thrEE', 123]
  }
});

// returns http://example.com/about?foo=bar&bar=one,two,three,123#contact

If you pass an array to the queryParams object, and want that they should not be comma separated use disableCSV:

buildUrl('http://example.com', {
  disableCSV: true,
  queryParams: {
    foo: 'bar',
    bar: ['one', 'two', 'three']
  }
});

// returns http://example.com?foo=bar&bar=one&bar=two&bar=three

If you only want the query string, path, hash, or any combination of the three you can skip the URL parameter or pass in an empty string or null:

buildUrl('', {
  queryParams: {
    foo: 'bar',
    bar: 'baz'
  }
});

// returns ?foo=bar&bar=baz

buildUrl(null, {
  queryParams: {
    foo: 'bar',
    bar: 'baz'
  }
});

// returns ?foo=bar&bar=baz

buildUrl({
  queryParams: {
    foo: 'bar',
    bar: 'baz'
  }
});

Any null values in the queryParams object will be treated as empty strings:

buildUrl('http://example.com', {
  queryParams: {
    foo: 'bar',
    bar: null
  }
});

// returns http://example.com?foo=bar&bar=

License

This is licensed under an MIT License. See details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial