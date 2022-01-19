openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

build-plugin-fusion

by alibaba
0.1.22 (see all)

🚀 The Progressive App Framework Based On React（基于 React 的渐进式应用框架）

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

17K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

106

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/54
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

English | 简体中文

icejs

Downloads Version GitHub license PRs Welcome Gitter

A universal framework based on React.js, Docs.

Features

  • 🐒 Engineering：Out of the box support for ES6+、TypeScript、Less、Sass、 CSS Modules，etc
  • 🦊 Routing：Powerful Routing System, supports configured routing and conventions routing
  • 🐯 State management：Built-in icestore, lightweight state management solution based on React Hooks
  • 🐦 Config：Modes and Environment Variables configuration in the config file
  • 🐶 Logger：Built-in logger solution, it's a flexible abstraction over using console.log as well
  • 🦁 Application configuration：Provide powerful and extensible application configuration
  • 🐴 Hooks：Provide Hooks APIs such as useModel and useHistory, etc
  • 🐌 Plugin system：The plugin system provides rich features and allow the community to build reusable solutions
  • 🐘 TypeScript：Support TypeScript
  • 🐂 Modern：Support SPA, SSR, MPA and Micro-frontend

Quick start

Setup by VS Code

We recommend creating a new icejs app using AppWorks:

demo

See Quick start by AppWorks for more details.

Setup by CLI

We recommend creating a new icejs app using create-ice, which sets up everything automatically for you. To create a project, run:

$ npm init ice <project-name>

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Start local server to launch project:

$ cd <project-name>
$ npm install
$ npm run start # running on http://localhost:3333.

It's as simple as that!

Examples

Contributing

Please see our CONTRIBUTING.md

Contributors

chenbin92/
chenbin92 		ClarkXia/
ClarkXia 		狒狒神/
狒狒神 		Hengchang
Hengchang Lu 		大果/
大果 		那吒/
那吒 		NK/
NK 		yangfan/
yangfan 		Rhuzerv/
Rhuzerv 		f00bar/
f00bar
许文涛/
许文涛 		炽翎/
炽翎 		sspku-yqLiu/
sspku-yqLiu 		Jesse
Jesse Feng 		MO/
MO 		chenliandong/
chenliandong 		sprying/
sprying 		0xflotus/
0xflotus 		AshShen/
AshShen 		Atef
Atef Ben Ali
Eric
Eric Zhang 		Far
Far Tseng 		QYW/
QYW 		Art.XD/
Art.XD 		Yurisa/
Yurisa 		ZHOU
ZHOU Cheng 		游鹿/
游鹿 		nancy/
nancy 		nieyao/
nieyao 		truman.p.du/
truman.p.du
dadalong/
dadalong 		yanchanglu/
yanchanglu 		zhyupe/
zhyupe 		二凢/
二凢 		木杉/
木杉 		蒋启钲/
蒋启钲 		赵的拇指/
赵的拇指 		赵锐/
赵锐

Ecosystem

ProjectVersionDocsDescription
icejsicejs-statusdocsA universal framework based on react.js
icestarkicestark-statusdocsMicro Frontends solution for large application
icestoreicestore-statusdocsSimple and friendly state for React
formilyformily-statusdocsPerformant, flexible and extensible form solution
ahooksahooks-statusdocsReact Hooks Library

Community

DingTalk communityGitHub issuesGitter
issuesgitter

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
pinupinu36 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
priyanka17-maker62 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
NFDchina3 Ratings0 Reviews
オレは海賊王になる男だ👨🏻~~~
8 months ago
Qiu QiongFang66 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial