Generates a build number to be appended to your product version number, which is unique for each build and which can be read "by a human" to learn about the build time. No need for maintaining the most recent build number in your sources, incrementing it during the build and committing & pushing the new one to your sources.
Try generating your build number or parsing an existing one an print the build time online!
The generated build number has the following features:
This module offers the following functionality:
Full version: 1.0.3.180625392
Product version: 1.0.3
Build number: 180625392 (2018-06-25, 392*2 minutes after midnight)
Built at: 25 June 2018 1:04 PM
Product version marks the particular version of your product for identification and compatibility-checking purposes. The format of the version number is not fixed. Node.js modules usually comply with the semver standard.
Build number is an additional stamp to be appended to the e product version to identify, when your product package was built.
Make sure that you have Node.js >= 8 installed. Install the
build-number-generator package globally using your favourite package manager to be able to generate and parse build numbers by running
buildnumgen from any directory in
PATH:
$ npm i -g build-number-generator
$ pnpm i -g build-number-generator
$ yarn global add build-number-generator
$ buildnumgen
180625392
$ buildnumgen 1.0.3
1.0.3.180625392
$ buildnumgen 180625392
Mon Jun 25 2018 13:04
$ buildnumgen 1.0.3.180625392
Mon Jun 25 2018 13:04
Running
buildnumgen --help prints usage instructions:
$ buildnumgen -h
Usage: buildnumgen [options] [build_number|product_version]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --separator <separator> separates product version from build number
-v, --validate only validates a build number
-h, --help output usage information
Prints a new build number if called without arguments. If called with a
previously generated build number, it will print the time, when it was
generated. If called with a semver number, it will append the build number
to it and print the result. The default build number separator is dot (.).
When validating a build number, the process exists with zero if the input
is valid, otherwise it exists with a non-zero.
The
package.json exposes module bundles for Node.js (CJS, UMD and ESM) and the browser (UMD and ESM). They exports four functions to generate build numbers, validate them, parse them to
Date instances and format them to shortened readable Date strings.
import { generate, validate, parse, format } from 'build-number-generator'
// Returns '180625392'
const buildNumber = generate()
// Returns '1.0.3.180625392'
const buildNumber = generate('1.0.3')
// Returns '1.0.3.180625392'
const buildNumber = generate({ version: '1.0.3' })
// Returns '2018/06-180625392'
const buildNumber = generate({ version: '2018/06', versionSeparator: '-' })
// Returns true
const valid = validate('180625392')
// Returns true
const valid = validate('1.0.3.180625392')
// Returns false
const valid = validate('1.0.3')
// Returns Date instance with Jun 25 2018 13:04
const time = parse('180625392')
// Returns Date instance with Jun 25 2018 13:04
const time = parse('1.0.3.180625392')
// Throws an error
const time = parse('1.0.3')
// Returns 'Mon Jun 25 2018 13:04'
const buildTime = format('180625392')
// Returns 'Mon Jun 25 2018 13:04'
const buildTime = format('1.0.3.180625392')
Make sure that you use Node.js >= 8. Install the
build-number-generator package locally as a development dependency using your favourite package manager:
npm i -D build-number-generator
pnpm i -D build-number-generator
yarn add -D build-number-generator
Either import methods from the API using the CJS module:
const { generate, validate, parse, format } = require('build-number-generator')
...
Or import methods from the API using the ESM module:
import { generate, validate, parse, format } from 'build-number-generator'
...
You can either pack this module to your application bundle, or load it directly to the browser. For the former, you would install this package and import methods from the API in the same way as for the Node.js usage. For the latter, you would either refer to the module installed locally, or to the module from the UNPKG CDN, for example:
./node_modules/build-number-generator/dist/index.umd.min.js
https://unpkg.com/build-number-generator@1.0.0/dist/index.min.mjs
The following modules are available in the
dist directory:
|Name
|Type
index.js
|CJS module, not minified, for bundling only
index.mjs
|ESM module, not minified
index.min.mjs
|ESM module, minified
index.umd.js
|UMD module, not minified
index.umd.min.js
|UMD module, minified
Either import methods from the API using the ESM module:
<script type=module>
import { generate, validate, parse, format } from
'https://unpkg.com/build-number-generator@1.0.0/dist/index.min.mjs'
...
</script>
Or import methods from the API using the UMD module, which will set a global object
buildnumgen:
<script src=https://unpkg.com/build-number-generator@1.0.0/dist/index.umd.min.js></script>
<script>
(() => {
const { generate, validate, parse, format } = buildnumgen
...
})()
</script>
If an AMD module loader is detected, the UMD module will return exports es expected:
<script>
require(['https://unpkg.com/build-number-generator@1.0.0/dist/index.umd.min.js'],
({ generate, validate, parse, format }) => {
...
})
</script>
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using
npm test.
Copyright (c) 2018-2020 Ferdinand Prantl
Licensed under the MIT license.