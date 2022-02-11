eth-gas-reporter plugin for hardhat.
A Mocha reporter for Ethereum test suites:
npm install hardhat-gas-reporter --save-dev
And add the following to your
hardhat.config.js:
require("hardhat-gas-reporter");
Or, if you are using TypeScript, add this to your hardhat.config.ts:
import "hardhat-gas-reporter"
Looking for buidler-gas-reporter docs? They moved here...
Configuration is optional.
module.exports = {
gasReporter: {
currency: 'CHF',
gasPrice: 21
}
}
💡 Pro Tips
Turning the plugin on/off
The options include an
enabled key that lets you toggle gas reporting on and off using shell
environment variables. When
enabled is false, mocha's (faster) default spec reporter is used.
Example:
module.exports = {
gasReporter: {
enabled: (process.env.REPORT_GAS) ? true : false
}
}
Migrating from Truffle
If you already have
eth-gas-reporter installed in your project, make sure you uninstall it before adding this plugin.
hardhat-gas-reporter manages
eth-gas-reporter as a dependency and having multiple versions in your lockfile can stop the reporter
from working correctly.
This plugin overrides the built-in
test task. Gas reports are generated by default with:
npx hardhat test
⚠️ CoinMarketCap API change ⚠️
Beginning March 2020, CoinMarketCap requires an API key to access currency market
price data. The reporter uses an unprotected free tier key by default (10k reqs/mo). You can get
your own API key here and set it with the
coinmarketcap option.
In order to retrieve the gas price of a particular blockchain, you can configure the
token and
gasPriceApi (API key rate limit may apply).
NOTE: HardhatEVM and ganache-cli implement the Ethereum blockchain. To get accurate gas measurements for other chains you may need to run your tests against development clients developed specifically for those networks.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|enabled
|Boolean
|true
|Always generate gas reports when running the hardhat test command.
|currency
|String
|'EUR'
|National currency to represent gas costs in. Exchange rates loaded at runtime from the
coinmarketcap api. Available currency codes can be found here.
|coinmarketcap
|String
|(unprotected API key)
|API key to use when fetching current market price data. (Use this if you stop seeing price data)
|gasPrice
|Number
|(varies)
|Denominated in
gwei. Default is loaded at runtime from the
eth gas station api
|token
|String
|'ETH'
|The reference token for gas price
|gasPriceApi
|String
|Etherscan
|The API endpoint to retrieve the gas price. Find below other networks.
|outputFile
|String
|stdout
|File path to write report output to
|noColors
|Boolean
|false
|Suppress report color. Useful if you are printing to file b/c terminal colorization corrupts the text.
|onlyCalledMethods
|Boolean
|true
|Omit methods that are never called from report.
|rst
|Boolean
|false
|Output with a reStructured text code-block directive. Useful if you want to include report in RTD
|rstTitle
|String
|""
|Title for reStructured text header (See Travis for example output)
|showTimeSpent
|Boolean
|false
|Show the amount of time spent as well as the gas consumed
|excludeContracts
|String[]
|[]
|Contracts (or folders) to exclude from report. Ex:
['Migrations.sol', 'Wallets/']. (See v1.0.3 release notes for additional usage help)
|src
|String
|"contracts"
|Folder in root directory to begin search for
.sol files. This can also be a path to a subfolder relative to the root, e.g. "planets/annares/contracts"
|url
|String
web3.currentProvider.host
|RPC client url (ex: "http://localhost:8545")
|proxyResolver
|Function
|none
|Custom method to resolve identity of methods managed by a proxy contract.
|artifactType
|Function or String
|"truffle-v5"
|Compilation artifact format to consume. (See advanced use.)
|showMethodSig
|Boolean
|false
|Display complete method signatures. Useful when you have overloaded methods you can't tell apart.
|maxMethodDiff
|Number
|undefined
|Codechecks failure threshold, triggered when the % diff for any method is greater than
number (integer)
|maxDeploymentDiff
|Number
|undefined
|Codechecks failure threshold, triggered when the % diff for any deployment is greater than
number (integer)
|remoteContracts
|RemoteContract[]
[]
|Contracts pre-deployed to a (forked) network which the reporter should collect gas usage data for. (See RemoteContract type and usage example)
token and
gasPriceApi options example
|Network
|token
|gasPriceApi
|Ethereum (default)
|ETH
|https://api.etherscan.io/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
|Binance
|BNB
|https://api.bscscan.com/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
|Polygon
|MATIC
|https://api.polygonscan.com/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
|Avalanche
|AVAX
|https://api.snowtrace.io/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
|Heco
|HT
|https://api.hecoinfo.com/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
|Moonriver
|MOVR
|https://api-moonriver.moonscan.io/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
These APIs have rate limits. Depending on the usage, it might require an API Key.
NB: Any gas price API call which returns a JSON-RPC response formatted like this is supported:
{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":73,"result":"0x6fc23ac00"}.
Other useful documentation can be found at eth-gas-reporter
This plugin also adds a Hardhat Task for merging several
gasReporterOutput.json files, which are generated by eth-gas-reporter when running your tests with in parallelized jobs in CI.
To use the task you just have to give it the filepaths or a glob pattern pointing to all of the reports:
npx hardhat gas-reporter:merge 'gasReporterOutput-*.json'
Here is an example
config.yml file used by CircleCI to run the tests on parallel first, and then merge the reports
version: 2.1
jobs:
test:
docker:
- image: circleci/node:14.15.1-stretch
parallelism: 8
steps:
- attach_workspace:
at: .
- run:
name: Run tests
command: |
circleci tests glob 'test/**/*.spec.ts' |
circleci tests split |
xargs npx hardhat test
- run:
name: Save gas report
command: |
mv gasReporterOutput.json ./gasReporterOutput-$CIRCLE_NODE_INDEX.json
- persist_to_workspace:
root: .
paths:
- gasReporterOutput-*.json
test-gas-report:
docker:
- image: circleci/node:14.15.1-stretch
steps:
- checkout
- attach_workspace:
at: .
- run:
name: Upload gas reports
command: |
npx hardhat gas-reporter:merge gasReporterOutput-*.json
npx codechecks codechecks.unit.yml
- store_artifacts:
path: gasReporterOutput.json
workflows:
workflow-all:
jobs:
- test
- test-gas-report:
requires:
- test