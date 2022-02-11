eth-gas-reporter plugin for hardhat.

What

A Mocha reporter for Ethereum test suites:

Gas usage per unit test.

Metrics for method calls and deployments.

National currency costs of deploying and using your contract system.

Example report

Installation

npm install hardhat-gas-reporter --save-dev

And add the following to your hardhat.config.js :

require ( "hardhat-gas-reporter" );

Or, if you are using TypeScript, add this to your hardhat.config.ts:

import "hardhat-gas-reporter"

Looking for buidler-gas-reporter docs? They moved here...

Configuration

Configuration is optional.

module .exports = { gasReporter : { currency : 'CHF' , gasPrice : 21 } }

💡 Pro Tips

Turning the plugin on/off

The options include an enabled key that lets you toggle gas reporting on and off using shell environment variables. When enabled is false, mocha's (faster) default spec reporter is used. Example:

module .exports = { gasReporter : { enabled : (process.env.REPORT_GAS) ? true : false } }

Migrating from Truffle

If you already have eth-gas-reporter installed in your project, make sure you uninstall it before adding this plugin. hardhat-gas-reporter manages eth-gas-reporter as a dependency and having multiple versions in your lockfile can stop the reporter from working correctly.

Usage

This plugin overrides the built-in test task. Gas reports are generated by default with:

npx hardhat test

Options

⚠️ CoinMarketCap API change ⚠️

Beginning March 2020, CoinMarketCap requires an API key to access currency market price data. The reporter uses an unprotected free tier key by default (10k reqs/mo). You can get your own API key here and set it with the coinmarketcap option.

In order to retrieve the gas price of a particular blockchain, you can configure the token and gasPriceApi (API key rate limit may apply).

NOTE: HardhatEVM and ganache-cli implement the Ethereum blockchain. To get accurate gas measurements for other chains you may need to run your tests against development clients developed specifically for those networks.

Option Type Default Description enabled Boolean true Always generate gas reports when running the hardhat test command. currency String 'EUR' National currency to represent gas costs in. Exchange rates loaded at runtime from the coinmarketcap api. Available currency codes can be found here. coinmarketcap String (unprotected API key) API key to use when fetching current market price data. (Use this if you stop seeing price data) gasPrice Number (varies) Denominated in gwei . Default is loaded at runtime from the eth gas station api token String 'ETH' The reference token for gas price gasPriceApi String Etherscan The API endpoint to retrieve the gas price. Find below other networks. outputFile String stdout File path to write report output to noColors Boolean false Suppress report color. Useful if you are printing to file b/c terminal colorization corrupts the text. onlyCalledMethods Boolean true Omit methods that are never called from report. rst Boolean false Output with a reStructured text code-block directive. Useful if you want to include report in RTD rstTitle String "" Title for reStructured text header (See Travis for example output) showTimeSpent Boolean false Show the amount of time spent as well as the gas consumed excludeContracts String[] [] Contracts (or folders) to exclude from report. Ex: ['Migrations.sol', 'Wallets/'] . (See v1.0.3 release notes for additional usage help) src String "contracts" Folder in root directory to begin search for .sol files. This can also be a path to a subfolder relative to the root, e.g. "planets/annares/contracts" url String web3.currentProvider.host RPC client url (ex: "http://localhost:8545") proxyResolver Function none Custom method to resolve identity of methods managed by a proxy contract. artifactType Function or String "truffle-v5" Compilation artifact format to consume. (See advanced use.) showMethodSig Boolean false Display complete method signatures. Useful when you have overloaded methods you can't tell apart. maxMethodDiff Number undefined Codechecks failure threshold, triggered when the % diff for any method is greater than number (integer) maxDeploymentDiff Number undefined Codechecks failure threshold, triggered when the % diff for any deployment is greater than number (integer) remoteContracts RemoteContract[] [] Contracts pre-deployed to a (forked) network which the reporter should collect gas usage data for. (See RemoteContract type and usage example)

token and gasPriceApi options example

Network token gasPriceApi Ethereum (default) ETH https://api.etherscan.io/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice Binance BNB https://api.bscscan.com/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice Polygon MATIC https://api.polygonscan.com/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice Avalanche AVAX https://api.snowtrace.io/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice Heco HT https://api.hecoinfo.com/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice Moonriver MOVR https://api-moonriver.moonscan.io/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice

These APIs have rate limits. Depending on the usage, it might require an API Key.

NB: Any gas price API call which returns a JSON-RPC response formatted like this is supported: {"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":73,"result":"0x6fc23ac00"} .

Documentation

Other useful documentation can be found at eth-gas-reporter

Parallelization

This plugin also adds a Hardhat Task for merging several gasReporterOutput.json files, which are generated by eth-gas-reporter when running your tests with in parallelized jobs in CI.

To use the task you just have to give it the filepaths or a glob pattern pointing to all of the reports:

npx hardhat gas-reporter:merge 'gasReporterOutput-*.json'

Here is an example config.yml file used by CircleCI to run the tests on parallel first, and then merge the reports