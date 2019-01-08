Deprecation notice

We upgraded our Vue support in the latest all-in-one javascript notifier package. Check out the blog post for more info.

All projects should upgrade to our universal JS notifier: @bugsnag/js and use the new version of the Vue plugin: @bugsnag/plugin-vue. See the upgrade guide for details on how to upgrade.

This package is now deprecated, but will continue to exist on the npm registry and work with Bugsnag's API for the foreseeable future. However, it will no longer receive updates unless they are critical.

Please upgrade at your earliest convenience.

Bugsnag: Vue

A bugsnag-js plugin for Vue.js.

This package enables you to integrate Bugsnag's error reporting with a Vue.js application at a detailed level. It creates and configures a Vue ErrorHandler which will capture and report unhandled errors in your app.

Reported errors will contain useful debugging info from Vue's internals, such as the component name, props and any other context that Vue can provide.

Installation

You can opt to install the package from npm, using the instructions below. Alternatively you can load the plugin from our CDN via a <script/> tag.

CDN

< script src = "//d2wy8f7a9ursnm.cloudfront.net/v4/bugsnag.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//d2wy8f7a9ursnm.cloudfront.net/bugsnag-plugins/v1/bugsnag-vue.min.js" > </ script >

npm

npm i --save bugsnag-js bugsnag-vue yarn add bugsnag-js bugsnag-vue

Usage

Depending on how your application is structured, usage differs slightly:

Inline script tag

The script tag creates a global function called bugsnag__vue which needs to be passed a reference to the Vue object. Ensure that Vue is loaded/available before calling this function.

< script > window .bugsnagClient = bugsnag( 'API_KEY' ) bugsnagClient.use(bugsnag__vue(Vue)) </ script >

See the examples for more info.

Bundled

If you installed the package from npm, usage will look more like the following snippet. Again, ensure you have a reference to Vue before you create the plugin.

const Vue = require ( 'vue' ) const bugsnag = require ( 'bugsnag-js' ) const bugsnagVue = require ( 'bugsnag-vue' ) const bugsnagClient = bugsnag( 'API_KEY' ) bugsnagClient.use(bugsnagVue(Vue))

Support

License

The Bugsnag JS library and official plugins are free software released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for details.