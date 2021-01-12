This package has been deprecated and replaced by @bugsnag/source-maps . The new tool caters for all source map upload use cases: browser, node and React Native. Please upgrade at your earliest convenience.

A Node.js module to programmatically upload your sourcemap files to Bugsnag.

Installation

$ npm install --global bugsnag-sourcemaps

Command-line Usage

bugsnag-sourcemaps provides a command-line interface for uploading source maps directly. Run bugsnag-sourcemaps --help for a list of all options.

For a typical browser bundle, where your build generates a single minified file and accompanying source map:

bugsnag-sourcemaps upload --api-key YOUR_API_KEY_HERE \ --app-version 1.2.3 \ --minified-url 'http://example.com/assets/example.min.js' \ --source-map path/to/example.js.map \ --minified-file path/to/example.min.js \ --overwrite \ --upload-sources

For a typical Node.js project, where your build generates a source map per input file (e.g. Babel, TypeScript):

bugsnag-sourcemaps upload --api-key YOUR_API_KEY_HERE \ --app-version 1.2.3 \ --directory

Options

- h, --help Prints this message - k, --api-key KEY Your project API key - v, --app-version VERSION The version number of your app - c, --code-bundle-id ID The code bundle id (react-native only) - d, --directory [PATH] Enable directory mode. Searches for multiple source maps in the directory and uploads them all. Only supply a path if the directory you want to search is not the same as your project root. This option makes the following options redundant: - -source-map - -minified-url - -minified-file - e, --endpoint URL The URL of the upload server - m, --minified-url URL The URL your users will request your bundle - s, --source-map PATH The path of the source map file (local) - p, --minified-file PATH The path of the bundle (local) - u, --upload-sources Upload source files referenced by the source map - n, --upload-node-modules Upload dependency files referenced by the source map - r, --project-root PATH The root path to remove from absolute file paths - w, --add-wildcard-prefix Insert a wildcard prefix when stripping root path - o, --overwrite Overwrite previously uploaded source maps

API Usage

import path from 'path' ; import { upload } from 'bugsnag-sourcemaps' ; upload({ agent, apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE' , appVersion : '1.2.3' , codeBundleId : '1.0-123' , minifiedUrl : 'http://example.com/assets/example.min.js' , sourceMap : path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/example.js.map' ), minifiedFile : path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/example.min.js' ), overwrite : true , sources : { 'http://example.com/assets/main.js' : path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/main.js' ), 'http://example.com/assets/utils.js' : path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/utils.js' ), }, }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw new Error ( 'Something went wrong! ' + err.message); } console .log( 'Sourcemap was uploaded successfully.' ); });

Bugsnag On-premise

If you are using Bugsnag On-premise, you should use the endpoint option to set the url of your upload server.

Example with endpoint option:

import path from 'path' ; import { upload } from 'bugsnag-sourcemaps' ; upload({ endpoint : 'https://bugsnag.my-company.com' , }, function ( err ) { });

License

MIT License ❤️