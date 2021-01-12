This package has been deprecated and replaced by
@bugsnag/source-maps. The new tool caters for all source map upload use cases: browser, node and React Native. Please upgrade at your earliest convenience.
A Node.js module to programmatically upload your sourcemap files to Bugsnag.
$ npm install --global bugsnag-sourcemaps
bugsnag-sourcemaps provides a command-line interface for uploading source maps
directly. Run
bugsnag-sourcemaps --help for a list of all options.
For a typical browser bundle, where your build generates a single minified file and accompanying source map:
$ bugsnag-sourcemaps upload --api-key YOUR_API_KEY_HERE \
--app-version 1.2.3 \
--minified-url 'http://example.com/assets/example.min.js' \
--source-map path/to/example.js.map \
--minified-file path/to/example.min.js \
--overwrite \
--upload-sources
For a typical Node.js project, where your build generates a source map per input file (e.g. Babel, TypeScript):
$ bugsnag-sourcemaps upload --api-key YOUR_API_KEY_HERE \
--app-version 1.2.3 \
--directory
-h, --help Prints this message
-k, --api-key KEY Your project API key
-v, --app-version VERSION The version number of your app
-c, --code-bundle-id ID The code bundle id (react-native only)
-d, --directory [PATH] Enable directory mode. Searches for multiple source
maps in the directory and uploads them all. Only
supply a path if the directory you want to search is
not the same as your project root.
This option makes the following options redundant:
--source-map
--minified-url
--minified-file
-e, --endpoint URL The URL of the upload server
-m, --minified-url URL The URL your users will request your bundle
-s, --source-map PATH The path of the source map file (local)
-p, --minified-file PATH The path of the bundle (local)
-u, --upload-sources Upload source files referenced by the source map
-n, --upload-node-modules Upload dependency files referenced by the source map
-r, --project-root PATH The root path to remove from absolute file paths
-w, --add-wildcard-prefix Insert a wildcard prefix when stripping root path
-o, --overwrite Overwrite previously uploaded source maps
import path from 'path';
import { upload } from 'bugsnag-sourcemaps';
upload({
agent, // optional (node http agent)
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE',
appVersion: '1.2.3', // optional
codeBundleId: '1.0-123', // optional (react-native only)
minifiedUrl: 'http://example.com/assets/example.min.js', // supports wildcards
sourceMap: path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/example.js.map'),
minifiedFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/example.min.js'), // optional
overwrite: true, // optional
sources: {
'http://example.com/assets/main.js': path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/main.js'),
'http://example.com/assets/utils.js': path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/utils.js'),
},
}, function(err) {
if (err) {
throw new Error('Something went wrong! ' + err.message);
}
console.log('Sourcemap was uploaded successfully.');
});
If you are using Bugsnag On-premise, you should use the
endpoint option to set the url of your upload server.
Example with endpoint option:
import path from 'path';
import { upload } from 'bugsnag-sourcemaps';
upload({
// apiKey, appVersion, etc...
endpoint: 'https://bugsnag.my-company.com',
}, function(err) {
// ...
});
MIT License ❤️