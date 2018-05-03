openbase logo
bsw

bugsnag-sourcemap-webpack-plugin

by bakunyo
0.9.8 (see all)

A Webpack plugin to upload sourcemaps to Bugsnag after build

Overview

340

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

BugsnagSourceMapPlugin

dependencies Travis CI npm version

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev bugsnag-sourcemap-webpack-plugin

Usage

In your webpack.config.js

const BugsnagSourceMapPlugin = require('bugsnag-sourcemap-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  // your settings for webpack
  devtool: 'source-map',
  plugins: [
    new BugsnagSourceMapPlugin({
      apiKey: 'YOUR_BUGSNAG_API_KEY',
      publicPath: 'https://your.site/assets/path'
    }),
  ]
}

Options

keyrequiredcontentdefault
apiKeyythe Bugsnag API key that is used in your app.-
publicPathythe Base hosted url of your compiled assets.-
appVersionthe version of the app that the source map applies to as set in the JavaScript notifier.-
silentwhether or not ignore js errors in upload to Bugsnag.false
overwritewhether to overwrite any existing version of files.false
uploadSourcewhether to upload source file (see minifiedFile in Bugsnag docs).false
removeSourceMapwhether to remove sourcemap file after uploaded.true

Reference

Bugsnag - Sourcemap Upload API

