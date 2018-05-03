apiKey y the Bugsnag API key that is used in your app. -

publicPath y the Base hosted url of your compiled assets. -

appVersion the version of the app that the source map applies to as set in the JavaScript notifier. -

silent whether or not ignore js errors in upload to Bugsnag. false

overwrite whether to overwrite any existing version of files. false

uploadSource whether to upload source file (see minifiedFile in Bugsnag docs). false