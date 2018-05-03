A Webpack plugin to upload sourcemaps to Bugsnag after build
$ npm install --save-dev bugsnag-sourcemap-webpack-plugin
In your webpack.config.js
const BugsnagSourceMapPlugin = require('bugsnag-sourcemap-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// your settings for webpack
devtool: 'source-map',
plugins: [
new BugsnagSourceMapPlugin({
apiKey: 'YOUR_BUGSNAG_API_KEY',
publicPath: 'https://your.site/assets/path'
}),
]
}
|key
|required
|content
|default
|apiKey
|y
|the Bugsnag API key that is used in your app.
|-
|publicPath
|y
|the Base hosted url of your compiled assets.
|-
|appVersion
|the version of the app that the source map applies to as set in the JavaScript notifier.
|-
|silent
|whether or not ignore js errors in upload to Bugsnag.
|false
|overwrite
|whether to overwrite any existing version of files.
|false
|uploadSource
|whether to upload source file (see
minifiedFile in Bugsnag docs).
|false
|removeSourceMap
|whether to remove sourcemap file after uploaded.
|true