Deprecation notice

We upgraded our Node support in the latest all-in-one javascript notifier package. Check out the blog post for more info.

All projects should upgrade to our universal JS notifier: @bugsnag/js. See the upgrade guide for details on how to upgrade.

This package is now deprecated, but will continue to exist on the npm registry and work with Bugsnag's API for the foreseeable future. However, it will no longer receive updates unless they are critical.

Please upgrade at your earliest convenience.

Bugsnag error reporter for Node.js

Automatically detect synchronous and asynchronous errors in your Node.js apps, collect diagnostic information, and receive notifications immediately.

Features

Automatically report synchronous and asynchronous errors

Report handled errors

Attach user information to determine how many people are affected by a crash

Send customized diagnostic data

All contributors are welcome! For information on how to build, test and release bugsnag-node , see our contributing guide.

License

The Bugsnag error reporter for Node.js is free software released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for details.