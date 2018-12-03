We upgraded our Node support in the latest all-in-one javascript notifier package. Check out the blog post for more info.
All projects should upgrade to our universal JS notifier: @bugsnag/js. See the upgrade guide for details on how to upgrade.
This package is now deprecated, but will continue to exist on the npm registry and work with Bugsnag's API for the foreseeable future. However, it will no longer receive updates unless they are critical.
Please upgrade at your earliest convenience.
Automatically detect synchronous and asynchronous errors in your Node.js apps, collect diagnostic information, and receive notifications immediately.
Learn more about error reporting with Bugsnag.
All contributors are welcome! For information on how to build, test
and release
bugsnag-node, see our
contributing guide.
The Bugsnag error reporter for Node.js is free software released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for details.