openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bugsnag

by bugsnag
2.4.3 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Please upgrade to our Universal JS notifier "@bugsnag/js" • https://github.com/bugsnag/bugsnag-js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50.2K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
All projects should upgrade to our universal JS notifier: "@bugsnag/js". See https://github.com/bugsnag/bugsnag-js/blob/master/UPGRADING.md for more details.

Readme

Deprecation notice

We upgraded our Node support in the latest all-in-one javascript notifier package. Check out the blog post for more info.

All projects should upgrade to our universal JS notifier: @bugsnag/js. See the upgrade guide for details on how to upgrade.

This package is now deprecated, but will continue to exist on the npm registry and work with Bugsnag's API for the foreseeable future. However, it will no longer receive updates unless they are critical.

Please upgrade at your earliest convenience.

Bugsnag error reporter for Node.js

Build Status

Automatically detect synchronous and asynchronous errors in your Node.js apps, collect diagnostic information, and receive notifications immediately.

Learn more about error reporting with Bugsnag.

Features

  • Automatically report synchronous and asynchronous errors
  • Report handled errors
  • Attach user information to determine how many people are affected by a crash
  • Send customized diagnostic data

Getting started

  1. Create a Bugsnag account
  2. Complete the instructions in the integration guide for your framework:
  3. Relax!

Support

Contributing

All contributors are welcome! For information on how to build, test and release bugsnag-node, see our contributing guide.

License

The Bugsnag error reporter for Node.js is free software released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial