Warning: Experimental
bugger provides Chrome Devtools bindings for node.
It integrates tightly with Chrome which means two things:
npm install -g bugger
Start
example/alive.js in debug mode:
bugger example/alive.js
Pass parameters to the script:
# This will be interpreted as a port paramter for alive.js
bugger example/alive.js --port=3000
# This will be interpreted as a port paramter for bugger itself
bugger --port=3000 example/alive.js
Pass V8 options (or advanced node options):
node --trace_gc $(which bugger) example/alive.js
The correct URL will be written to the output. It should look similar to this:
chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/devtools.html?ws=127.0.0.1:8058/websocket
You can also open
chrome://inspect if you started Chrome with
--remote-debugging-targets=localhost:8058.
The process should pop up on that page almost immediately.
-v, --version: Print version information
-h, --help: Show usage help
-p, --port: The devtools protocol port to use, default: 8058
-b, --brk: Pause on the first line of the script
Using bugger with popular frameworks is easy and it is a lot faster then using node-inspector.
Run
node with bugger and jest:
node --harmony $(which bugger) ./node_modules/jest-cli/bin/jest.js --runInBand
A chrome devtools URL will appear in console, just copy and paste it into chrome.
Run bugger it with
_mocha:
bugger --brk $(which _mocha)
A chrome devtools URL will appear in console, just copy and paste it into chrome.
babel --source-maps or
coffee --map)
cluster.
babel-core/register and
coffee-script/register, editing the files doesn't work #48
console.{time, timeEnd, timeStamp}
$0..$4
bugger was heavily inspired by node-inspector and nodebug.