bugger

Warning: Experimental

bugger provides Chrome Devtools bindings for node. It integrates tightly with Chrome which means two things:

It attempts to fully support the usual Devtools experience, including workspaces and profiling tools.

It may break at any moment because Chrome moves fast.

Installation

npm install -g bugger

Usage

Start the script process

Start example/alive.js in debug mode:

bugger example/alive.js

Pass parameters to the script:

bugger example/alive.js --port=3000 bugger --port=3000 example/alive.js

Pass V8 options (or advanced node options):

node --trace_gc $( which bugger) example/alive.js

The correct URL will be written to the output. It should look similar to this:

chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/devtools.html?ws=127.0.0.1:8058/websocket

You can also open chrome://inspect if you started Chrome with --remote-debugging-targets=localhost:8058 . The process should pop up on that page almost immediately.

-v, --version : Print version information

: Print version information -h, --help : Show usage help

: Show usage help -p, --port : The devtools protocol port to use, default: 8058

: The devtools protocol port to use, default: 8058 -b, --brk : Pause on the first line of the script

Using bugger with popular frameworks is easy and it is a lot faster then using node-inspector.

Run node with bugger and jest:

node --harmony $( which bugger) ./node_modules/jest-cli/bin/jest.js --runInBand

A chrome devtools URL will appear in console, just copy and paste it into chrome.

Run bugger it with _mocha :

bugger --brk $( which _mocha)

Features

Console Tab

Basic support for console API

Evalute expressions in the console

Fully featured repl when not paused (including require)

Parts of the Command Line API supported

Sources Tab

Step-by-step debugging

Variable introspection

Live edit the running JavaScript code and persist it using workspaces (really just a Devtools feature)

Break on [uncaught] exception

Uses existing source maps (e.g. created via babel --source-maps or coffee --map )

or ) Forked modules show up as worker threads. This includes modules forked via cluster .

Known Issues

For babel-core/register and coffee-script/register , editing the files doesn't work #48

Network Tab

Monitor outgoing http(s) requests your script does

Timing of requests, including connect times etc.

Timeline Tab

GC events

Basic heap usage graphs

Known Issues

The timeline tab doesn't do anything useful right now. In future it should show (#47): console.{time, timeEnd, timeStamp} Network request Heap usage over time Profiling data



Profiles Tab

Heap snapshots

CPU profiles

Track heap allocations

Inspect heap objects in the console via $0..$4

Kudos to...

...the original projects

bugger was heavily inspired by node-inspector and nodebug.