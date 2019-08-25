bufrw

Buffer Reading and Writing

Example

Simple length-prefixed string:

var bufrw = require ( "bufrw" ); var buf = bufrw.toBuffer(bufrw.str1, "hello world" ); var str = bufrw.fromBuffer(bufrw.str1, buf)

// TODO more examples

Concept and Motivation

A combinatoric library for synchronous binary buffer reading and writing.

The design is to combine:

needed byte length calculation

writing into a pre-allocated buffer

reading from a buffer

Into a single re-combinable data type, eventually supporting code generation for efficiency.

Any of those three steps may result in an error, so rather than rely on error throw/catching we use an error-able result type.

API Documentation

See docs.jsig

Installation

npm install bufrw

Tests

npm test

NPM scripts

npm run add-licence This will add the licence headers.

This will add the licence headers. npm run cover This runs the tests with code coverage

This runs the tests with code coverage npm run lint This will run the linter on your code

This will run the linter on your code npm test This will run the tests.

This will run the tests. npm run trace This will run your tests in tracing mode.

This will run your tests in tracing mode. npm run travis This is run by travis.CI to run your tests

This is run by travis.CI to run your tests npm run view-cover This will show code coverage in a browser

Contributors

Joshua T Corbin

MIT Licenced