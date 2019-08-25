Buffer Reading and Writing
Simple length-prefixed string:
var bufrw = require("bufrw");
var buf = bufrw.toBuffer(bufrw.str1, "hello world");
// <Buffer 0b 68 65 6c 6c 6f 20 77 6f 72 6c 64>
var str = bufrw.fromBuffer(bufrw.str1, buf)
// "hello world"
A combinatoric library for synchronous binary buffer reading and writing.
The design is to combine:
Into a single re-combinable data type, eventually supporting code generation for efficiency.
Any of those three steps may result in an error, so rather than rely on error throw/catching we use an error-able result type.
See docs.jsig
npm install bufrw
npm test
npm run add-licence This will add the licence headers.
npm run cover This runs the tests with code coverage
npm run lint This will run the linter on your code
npm test This will run the tests.
npm run trace This will run your tests in tracing mode.
npm run travis This is run by travis.CI to run your tests
npm run view-cover This will show code coverage in a browser