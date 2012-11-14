buffy (The Buffer Slayer)

A module to read / write binary data and streams.

Install

npm install buffy

Usage

Let's say you want to parse a simple C struct, buffy can help:

var buffy = require ( 'buffy' ); var buffer = new Buffer([ 23 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 15 , 116 , 101 , 115 , 116 ]); var reader = buffy.createReader(buffer); var record = { version : reader.uint8(), id : reader.uint32(), name : reader.ascii( 4 ), };

Parsing a buffer is nice, but what about streams? Well, buffy has your back:

var buffy = require ( 'buffy' ); var net = require ( 'net' ); var connection = net.createConnection( 1337 , 'example.org' ); var reader = buffy.createReader(); connection.pipe(reader); reader.on( 'data' , function ( ) { while (reader.bytesAhead() >= 9 ) { var record = { version : reader.uint8(), id : reader.uint32(), name : reader.ascii( 4 ), }; } });

Future version may also support a declarative syntax for defining structs and their sequences.

Reader API

reader = createReader([buffer] | [options])

Creates a reader with an optional buffer or options hash. When using the options hash, you can still supply a buffer with key buffer .

options

buffer start with the supplied buffer

start with the supplied buffer offset start reading at the specified offset of the buffer

start reading at the specified offset of the buffer compact if true, the internal buffer will be garbage collected on every write operation. See also: method compact()

Appends the given buffer to the internal buffer. Whenever possible, existing space inside the internal buffer will be reused, otherwise a new / bigger buffer will be created.

Returns the number of unread bytes available to the reader.

Returns the number of bytes that are buffered by the Reader internally.

Returns the next (un)signed 8 bit integer.

Returns the next (un)signed 16 bit integer in the chosen endianness.

Returns the next (un)signed 32 bit integer in the chosen endianness.

Returns the next 32 bit float in the chosen endianness.

Returns the next 64 bit double in the chosen endianness.

Returns the next bytes as a string of the chosen encoding. If bytes is omitted, a null terminated string is assumed.

Returns the next bytes as a buffer.

Skips bytes bytes of the buffer.

Force a compaction of the internal buffer to the minimum size needed, discarding data already read.

Writer API

The Writer has not been implemented yet.

Error Handling

The reader will throw an exception whenever an operation exceeds the boundary of the internal buffer.