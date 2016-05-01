openbase logo
buf

buffet

by Starbuck Starfish
1.0.11 (see all)

Performance-oriented static file server

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121

GitHub Stars

192

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

buffet

Static file server with in-memory cache

Usage

Middleware

Middleware version (compatible with connect, union/flatiron, middler, etc.)

var connect = require('connect')
  , app = connect()
  , buffet = require('buffet')({root: './public'}) // root defaults to ./public

app.use(buffet);
// (non-static routes here)
app.use(buffet.notFound);

var server = require('http').createServer(app);
server.listen(3000, function () {
  console.log('test server running on port 3000');
});

Easy built-in server

$ npm install -g buffet
$ cd /var/www/html && buffet

As a request handler

var server = require('http').createServer();
var buffet = require('buffet')(); // root defaults to ./public

server.on('request', buffet);

server.listen(3000, function () {
  console.log('test server running on port 3000');
});

Options

  • root: Document root. Can also be passed as the first parameter to buffet(). (Default: ./public)
  • indexes: True to look for options.index and serve it for directory requests. (Default: true)
  • index: Name of index file to look for. (Default: index.html)
  • watch: True to auto-update the buffer when files change. (Default: true)
  • notFoundPath: Path to be rendered on buffetMiddleware.notFound. (Default: /404.html)
  • defaultContentType: If the file does not have an extension, set this to specify the default Content-Type sent to the browser. This defaults to application/octet-stream.

Running your own benchmark

Type make bench in the buffet directory (you'll need siege installed).

Brought to you by benchmarx.

See here for my results.

Developed by Terra Eclipse

Terra Eclipse, Inc. is a nationally recognized political technology and strategy firm located in Aptos, CA and Washington, D.C.

License: MIT

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

