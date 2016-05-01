Static file server with in-memory cache
Middleware version (compatible with connect, union/flatiron, middler, etc.)
var connect = require('connect')
, app = connect()
, buffet = require('buffet')({root: './public'}) // root defaults to ./public
app.use(buffet);
// (non-static routes here)
app.use(buffet.notFound);
var server = require('http').createServer(app);
server.listen(3000, function () {
console.log('test server running on port 3000');
});
$ npm install -g buffet
$ cd /var/www/html && buffet
var server = require('http').createServer();
var buffet = require('buffet')(); // root defaults to ./public
server.on('request', buffet);
server.listen(3000, function () {
console.log('test server running on port 3000');
});
root: Document root. Can also be passed as the first parameter to
buffet().
(Default:
./public)
indexes: True to look for
options.index and serve it for directory requests.
(Default: true)
index: Name of index file to look for. (Default:
index.html)
watch: True to auto-update the buffer when files change. (Default:
true)
notFoundPath: Path to be rendered on
buffetMiddleware.notFound. (Default:
/404.html)
defaultContentType: If the file does not have an extension, set this to specify the default
Content-Type sent to the browser. This defaults to
application/octet-stream.
Type
make bench in the buffet directory (you'll need
siege installed).
Brought to you by benchmarx.
See here for my results.
