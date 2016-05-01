buffet

Static file server with in-memory cache

Usage

Middleware

Middleware version (compatible with connect, union/flatiron, middler, etc.)

var connect = require ( 'connect' ) , app = connect() , buffet = require ( 'buffet' )({ root : './public' }) app.use(buffet); app.use(buffet.notFound); var server = require ( 'http' ).createServer(app); server.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'test server running on port 3000' ); });

Easy built-in server

$ npm install -g buffet $ cd /var/www/html && buffet

As a request handler

var server = require ( 'http' ).createServer(); var buffet = require ( 'buffet' )(); server.on( 'request' , buffet); server.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'test server running on port 3000' ); });

Options

root : Document root. Can also be passed as the first parameter to buffet() . (Default: ./public )

: Document root. Can also be passed as the first parameter to . (Default: ) indexes : True to look for options.index and serve it for directory requests. (Default: true)

: True to look for and serve it for directory requests. (Default: true) index : Name of index file to look for. (Default: index.html )

: Name of index file to look for. (Default: ) watch : True to auto-update the buffer when files change. (Default: true )

: True to auto-update the buffer when files change. (Default: ) notFoundPath : Path to be rendered on buffetMiddleware.notFound . (Default: /404.html )

: Path to be rendered on . (Default: ) defaultContentType : If the file does not have an extension, set this to specify the default Content-Type sent to the browser. This defaults to application/octet-stream .

Running your own benchmark

Type make bench in the buffet directory (you'll need siege installed).

Brought to you by benchmarx.

See here for my results.

Terra Eclipse, Inc. is a nationally recognized political technology and strategy firm located in Aptos, CA and Washington, D.C.

