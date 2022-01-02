bufferutil

bufferutil is what makes ws fast. It provides some utilities to efficiently perform some operations such as masking and unmasking the data payload of WebSocket frames.

Installation

npm install bufferutil --save-optional

The --save-optional flag tells npm to save the package in your package.json under the optionalDependencies key.

API

The module exports two functions.

Masks a buffer using the given masking-key as specified by the WebSocket protocol.

Arguments

source - The buffer to mask.

- The buffer to mask. mask - A buffer representing the masking-key.

- A buffer representing the masking-key. output - The buffer where to store the result.

- The buffer where to store the result. offset - The offset at which to start writing.

- The offset at which to start writing. length - The number of bytes to mask.

Example

; const bufferUtil = require ( 'bufferutil' ); const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ); const source = crypto.randomBytes( 10 ); const mask = crypto.randomBytes( 4 ); bufferUtil.mask(source, mask, source, 0 , source.length);

Unmasks a buffer using the given masking-key as specified by the WebSocket protocol.

Arguments

buffer - The buffer to unmask.

- The buffer to unmask. mask - A buffer representing the masking-key.

Example

; const bufferUtil = require ( 'bufferutil' ); const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ); const buffer = crypto.randomBytes( 10 ); const mask = crypto.randomBytes( 4 ); bufferUtil.unmask(buffer, mask);

License

MIT