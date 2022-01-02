bufferutil is what makes
ws fast. It provides some utilities to efficiently
perform some operations such as masking and unmasking the data payload of
WebSocket frames.
npm install bufferutil --save-optional
The
--save-optional flag tells npm to save the package in your package.json
under the
optionalDependencies
key.
The module exports two functions.
bufferUtil.mask(source, mask, output, offset, length)
Masks a buffer using the given masking-key as specified by the WebSocket protocol.
source - The buffer to mask.
mask - A buffer representing the masking-key.
output - The buffer where to store the result.
offset - The offset at which to start writing.
length - The number of bytes to mask.
'use strict';
const bufferUtil = require('bufferutil');
const crypto = require('crypto');
const source = crypto.randomBytes(10);
const mask = crypto.randomBytes(4);
bufferUtil.mask(source, mask, source, 0, source.length);
bufferUtil.unmask(buffer, mask)
Unmasks a buffer using the given masking-key as specified by the WebSocket protocol.
buffer - The buffer to unmask.
mask - A buffer representing the masking-key.
'use strict';
const bufferUtil = require('bufferutil');
const crypto = require('crypto');
const buffer = crypto.randomBytes(10);
const mask = crypto.randomBytes(4);
bufferUtil.unmask(buffer, mask);