Abstract streams to deal with the whole buffered contents.
bufferstreams abstracts streams to allow you to deal with their whole content
in a single buffer when it becomes necessary (by example: a legacy library that
do not support streams).
It is not a good practice, just some glue. Using
bufferstreams means:
bufferstreams can also be used to control the whole stream content in a single
point of a streaming pipeline for testing purposes.
## Usage
Install the npm module:
npm install bufferstreams --save
Then, in your scripts:
var fs = require('fs');
var bufferstreams = require('bufferstreams');
fs.createReadStream('input.txt')
.pipe(new bufferstreams(function(err, buf, cb) {
// err will be filled with an error if the piped in stream emits one.
if(err) {
throw err;
}
// buf will contain the whole piped in stream contents
buf = Buffer(buf.toString('utf-8').replace('foo', 'bar'));
// cb is a callback to pass the result back to the piped out stream
// first argument is an error that will be emitted if any
// the second argument is the modified buffer
cb(null, buf);
}))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('output.txt'));
Note that you can use
bufferstreams with the objectMode option. In this case,
the given buffer will be an array containing the streamed objects:
new BufferStreams({objectMode: true}, myCallback);
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Use if piped in streams are in object mode. In this case, an array of the
buffered will be transmitted to the
callback function.
bufferstreams inherits of Stream.Duplex, the options are passed to the
parent constructor so you can use it's options too.
Type:
Function, required.
A function to handle the buffered content.
Feel free to pull your code if you agree with publishing it under the MIT license.