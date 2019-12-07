bufferstreams

Abstract streams to deal with the whole buffered contents.

bufferstreams abstracts streams to allow you to deal with their whole content in a single buffer when it becomes necessary (by example: a legacy library that do not support streams).

It is not a good practice, just some glue. Using bufferstreams means:

there is no library dealing with streams for your needs

you filled an issue to the wrapped library to support streams

bufferstreams can also be used to control the whole stream content in a single point of a streaming pipeline for testing purposes.

## Usage

Install the npm module:

npm install bufferstreams --save

Then, in your scripts:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var bufferstreams = require ( 'bufferstreams' ); fs.createReadStream( 'input.txt' ) .pipe( new bufferstreams( function ( err, buf, cb ) { if (err) { throw err; } buf = Buffer(buf.toString( 'utf-8' ).replace( 'foo' , 'bar' )); cb( null , buf); })) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'output.txt' ));

Note that you can use bufferstreams with the objectMode option. In this case, the given buffer will be an array containing the streamed objects:

new BufferStreams({ objectMode : true }, myCallback);

API

Stream : BufferStreams([options], callback)

options

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Use if piped in streams are in object mode. In this case, an array of the buffered will be transmitted to the callback function.

bufferstreams inherits of Stream.Duplex, the options are passed to the parent constructor so you can use it's options too.

Type: Function , required.

A function to handle the buffered content.

Contributing

Feel free to pull your code if you agree with publishing it under the MIT license.

Authors

License

MIT