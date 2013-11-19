painless stream buffering, cutting and piping.
npm install bufferstream
BufferStream is a full node.js Stream so it has apis of both Writeable Stream and Readable Stream.
BufferStream = require('bufferstream')
stream = new BufferStream([{encoding:'utf8', size:'none'}]) // default
encoding default encoding for writing strings
blocking if true and the source is a child_process the stream will block the entire process (timeouts wont work anymore, but splitting and listening on data still works, because they work sync)
size defines buffer level or sets buffer to given size (see ↓
setSize for more)
disabled immediately call disable
split short form for:
stream.split(token, function (chunk) {stream.emit('data', chunk)})
stream.setSize(size) // can be one of ['none', 'flexible', <number>]
different buffer behaviors can be triggered by size:
none when output drains, bufferstream drains too
flexible buffers everthing that it gets and not piping out
<number>
TODO buffer has given size. buffers everthing until buffer is full. when buffer is full then the stream will drain
stream.enable()
enables stream buffering default
stream.disable()
flushes buffer and disables stream buffering. BufferStream now pipes all data as long as the output accepting data. when the output is draining BufferStream will buffer all input temporary.
stream.disable(token, ...)
stream.disable(tokens) // Array
token[s] buffer splitters (should be String or Buffer)
disables given tokens. wont flush until no splitter tokens are left.
stream.split(token, ...)
stream.split(tokens) // Array
token[s] buffer splitters (should be String or Buffer)
each time BufferStream finds a splitter token in the input data it will emit a split event. this also works for binary data.
stream.on('split', function (chunk, token) {…})
stream.split(token, function (chunk, token) {…}) // only get called for this particular token
whenever the stream is enabled it will try to find all splitter token in
stream.buffer,
cut it off and emit the chunk (without token) as split event.
this data will be lost when not handled.
the chunk is the cut off of
stream.buffer without the token.
Warning: try to avoid calling
stream.emit('data', newchunk) more than one time, because this will likely throw
Error: Offset is out of bounds.
stream.getBuffer()
// or just
stream.buffer
returns its Buffer.
stream.toString()
shortcut for
stream.buffer.toString()
stream.length
shortcut for
stream.buffer.length
PostBuffer = require('bufferstream/postbuffer')
post = new PostBuffer(req)
req http.ServerRequest
for if you want to get all the post data from a http server request and do some db reqeust before.
buffer http client
post.onEnd(function (data) {…});
set a callback to get all post data from a http server request
post.pipe(stream, options);
pumps data into another stream to allow incoming streams given options will be passed to Stream.pipe
To improve platform independence bufferstream is using
bufferjs instead of
buffertools since version
0.6.0.
Just run
npm install buffertools to use their implementation of
Buffer.indexOf which is sligthly faster than
bufferjs's version.
if you're forced to use the javascript-only version of
Buffer.indexOf (like on windows) you can disable the warning by:
require('bufferstream').fn.warn = false
BufferStream = require('bufferstream')
stream = new BufferStream({encoding:'utf8', size:'flexible'})
stream.split('//', ':')
stream.on('split', function (chunk, token) {
console.log("got '%s' by '%s'", chunk.toString(), token.toString())
})
stream.write("buffer:stream//23")
console.log(stream.toString())
results in
got 'buffer' by ':'
got 'stream' by '//'
23
I'm not sure from your readme what the split event emits?
you can specify more than one split token .. so it's emitted whenever a token is found.
does it emit the buffer up to the just before the token starts?
yes.
also, does it join buffers together if they do not already end in a token?
when size is
flexible it joins everything together what it gets to
one buffer (accessible through
stream.buffer or
stream.getBuffer())
whenever it gets data, it will try to find all tokens
in other words, can I use this to rechunk a stream so that the chunks always break on newlines, for example?
yes.
stream = new BufferStream({size:'flexible'});
stream.split('\n', function (line) { // line doesn't have a '\n' anymore
stream.emit('data', line); // Buffer.isBuffer(line) === true
});