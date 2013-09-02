openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
br

buffered-reader

by Gabriel Llamas
1.0.1 (see all)

Binary and event-based data buffered readers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

80

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THIS MODULE IS DEPRECATED, NO MORE FIXES, NO MORE ADDITIONS

binary-reader is the next binary reader module

Node BufferedReader

Node.js project

Binary and event-based data buffered readers

Show me! | Availability | Compatibility | Documentation

Version: 1.0.1

When you need to read a file you typically read a chunk of bytes called "buffer" to avoid multiple calls to the underlying I/O layer, so instead of reading directly from the disk, you read from the previous filled buffer. Doing this you win performance.

This library allows you to read files without worry about the buffers. There are two ways to read the files. The first can only read binary data and has a pointer to move along the file (seek, skip, read). The second performs a read from the beginning to the end of the file and emits different events (byte, character, line, buffer...).

Show me! 

var reader = require ("buffered-reader");
var BinaryReader = reader.BinaryReader;
var DataReader = reader.DataReader;

var close = function (binaryReader, error){
    if (error) console.log (error);
    
    binaryReader.close (function (error){
        if (error) console.log (error);
    });
};

var file = "file";
var offset;

new DataReader (file, { encoding: "utf8" })
        .on ("error", function (error){
            console.log (error);
        })
        .on ("line", function (line, nextByteOffset){
            if (line === "Phasellus ultrices ligula sed odio ultricies egestas."){
                offset = nextByteOffset;
                this.interrupt ();
            }
        })
        .on ("end", function (){
            new BinaryReader (file)
                    .seek (offset, function (error){
                        if (error) return close (this, error);
                        
                        this.read (9, function (error, bytes, bytesRead){
                            if (error) return close (this, error);
                            
                            console.log (bytes.toString ()); //Prints: Curabitur
                            
                            close (this);
                        });
                    });
        })
        .read ();

file:

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
Morbi convallis nibh massa, eu varius felis.

Phasellus ultrices ligula sed odio ultricies egestas.
Curabitur pretium magna in diam accumsan dignissim.
Phasellus et tortor eu orci suscipit vehicula.
Phasellus pulvinar mauris in purus consequat vel congue orci hendrerit.
Pellentesque eget arcu magna, suscipit imperdiet eros.

Availability

Via npm:

npm install buffered-reader

Compatibility

✔ Node *

Documentation

Reference
Examples
Change Log
MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial