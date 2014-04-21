This is a simple module that allows you to traverse a Buffer iteratively. You
can read and write different types and the cursor's position will update with
the proper size, which you can see through
.tell() you can also
.seek()
var bc = new BufferCursor(buffer);
bc.readUInt16BE();
bc.readUInt8();
bc.readUInt32BE();
console.log(bc.tell());
Will output
7
For the most part
BufferCursor and
Buffer share the same methods, there's
just a slight alteration in method signature, none of the methods take an
offset.
So
.readUInt16LE(10) in
Buffer is equivalent to
bs.seek(10); bs.readUInt16LE();
All
read[U]Int and
write[U]Int methods are reproduced, as are
toString,
write,
fill, and
slice. All of these methods will move the cursor through
the stream and do not take an offset parameter, where an
end parameter would
normaly be used, here you supply a
length.
The following are additional methods:
seek(value) -- Seek to an arbitrary position in the stream
tell() -- Return the current location in the stream
eof() -- Return true if at the end of the stream
toByteArray([method]) -- This is a special helper method which will return
the entire stream (i.e. from the start) as an array of numbers.
readUInt8 but you can pass in any
read[U]Int[8,16,32][LE,BE] to change what the array is made of
.buffer -- Access to the raw buffer
.length -- The size of the buffer