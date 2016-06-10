split a buffer by another buffer. think String.split()

var bsplit = require ( 'buffer-split' ) , b = new Buffer( "this is a buffer i like to split" ) , delim = new Buffer( 'buffer' ) , result = bsplit(b,delim) ; result.length === 2 result[ 0 ].toString() === "this is a " result[ 1 ].toString() === " i like to split"

you may include the delimiter in the result by passing a thrthy value as the third arg. its more efficient if you need it.