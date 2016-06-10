openbase logo
bs

buffer-split

by Ryan Day
1.0.0 (see all)

split a buffer by another buffer. think String.split()

2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

buffer-split

split a buffer by another buffer. think String.split() 


var bsplit = require('buffer-split')
, b = new Buffer("this is a buffer i like to split")
, delim = new Buffer('buffer')
, result = bsplit(b,delim)
;

result.length === 2

result[0].toString() === "this is a "

result[1].toString() === " i like to split"

you may include the delimiter in the result by passing a thrthy value as the third arg. its more efficient if you need it.

var bsplit = require('buffer-split')
, b = new Buffer("this is a buffer i like to split")
, delim = new Buffer('buffer')
, result = bsplit(b,delim,true)
;

result[0].toString() === "this is a buffer"

result[1].toString() === " i like to split"

