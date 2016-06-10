split a buffer by another buffer. think String.split()
var bsplit = require('buffer-split')
, b = new Buffer("this is a buffer i like to split")
, delim = new Buffer('buffer')
, result = bsplit(b,delim)
;
result.length === 2
result[0].toString() === "this is a "
result[1].toString() === " i like to split"
you may include the delimiter in the result by passing a thrthy value as the third arg. its more efficient if you need it.
var bsplit = require('buffer-split')
, b = new Buffer("this is a buffer i like to split")
, delim = new Buffer('buffer')
, result = bsplit(b,delim,true)
;
result[0].toString() === "this is a buffer"
result[1].toString() === " i like to split"