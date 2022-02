functions to make sure the new buffer methods work in older browsers.

var bufferShim = require ( 'buffer-shims' ); bufferShim.from( 'foo' ); bufferShim.alloc( 9 , 'cafeface' , 'hex' ); bufferShim.allocUnsafe( 15 ); bufferShim.allocUnsafeSlow( 21 );

should just use the original in newer nodes and on older nodes uses fallbacks.

Known Issues