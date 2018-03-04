An easy way to reuse buffers without much API ceremony
npm install buffer-reuse-pool
const reuse = require('buffer-reuse-pool')
const pool = reuse.pool(65536) // make a pool of 64kb chunks
const buf = pool.alloc() // alloc a buffer
// ... do stuff like passing it to fs.read
// when done free it
reuse.free(buf) // re-adds it to the pool it was allocated from
The neat thing is that the
buf variable is just a normal buffer and that the
reuse function does not need to know about the pool, meaning that module authors
can support buffer reuse without any additional api complexities.
All you have to do is free a buffer when you are completely done using it
const pool = reuse.pool(size)
Make a new buffer reuse pool.
size if the size of the buffers allocated.
pool.size
Get the buffer size of this pool.
const buffer = pool.alloc()
Allocate a new buffer of size
pool.size.
Note that the buffer is not guaranteed to be blank as it can have been used before.
const reusable = reuse.free(buffer)
Free a buffer. Returns
true if this buffer was reuseable,
false if not.
It is safe to pass a normal buffer allocated with
Buffer.alloc or a one allocated with
pool.alloc.
const slicedBuffer = reuse.slice(buffer, start, end)
Slice a buffer. If the
slicedBuffer is freed the original
buffer is reused.
MIT